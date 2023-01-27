Read full article on original website
vicksburgnews.com
Two from Vicksburg arrested in Arkansas with over 9 lbs of marijuana
Two Vicksburg residents were arrested in Arkansas with over 9 lbs of Marijuana. On Friday, Jan. 27th at approximately 9:00 p.m., Desha County Sheriff’s Deputy Reshawn Bledsoe made a traffic stop on a vehicle on U.S. Highway 65 one mile south of Dumas, Arkansas. Upon approaching the vehicle and...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jackson Police Arrest Man For Burglarizing Home
Jackson Police have made an arrest for a burglary that happened in Jackson on Friday, January 27. The incident happened at a home on 5329 Cedar Park Drive.
vicksburgnews.com
A big fight was reported in front of the police station
Saturday night, around 11:30 p.m., dispatchers put out a call for units to get to the Vicksburg Police Department. A fight was happening in the street. The original call included a report of shots fired, but one of the first units on the scene reported there were no shots fired.
mageenews.com
Multi-state Investigation of Stolen Truck Leads to Recovery of Multiple Trucks in Claiborne County
JACKSON, Miss. – A multi-state investigation into a stolen farm truck from Missouri leads to the recovery of multiple stolen trucks by the Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office. In August 2022, a 2019 Ford F350 farm truck was stolen from...
Man killed after crashing into tree in Hinds County
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 21-year-old was killed after crashing into a tree in Hinds County on Monday, January 30. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said officers responded to the scene around 10:54 a.m. on Highway 473 near Rosemary Road. A 2002 Toyota Camry that was traveling southbound had run off the […]
Mississippi man faces life in prison for trafficking heroin
On January 25, 2023, a federal jury convicted a Mississippi man for trafficking heroin in Rankin and Hinds counties during 2017 and 2018. U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca, Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Director Steve Maxwell of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics made the announcement.
WLBT
Hinds Co. Sheriff commends Memphis authorities for transparency, action following Tyre Nichols’ death
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones is giving high marks to Memphis authorities in their handling of the incident that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. “The firings, swift indictments, and release of the video after they’ve handled administrative and criminal investigations [align] with showing accountability in this matter,” he wrote in a social media post.
Four arrested, 1 wanted for stealing dirt bikes, gun in Byram
BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested four suspects and are searching for a fifth in connection to a business burglary investigation. Police said they responded AAA Powersports on Interstate 55 Frontage Road on Friday, January 13 and Monday, January 17. The business owner reported the theft of five dirt bikes, a firearm and a […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
One Wanted, Four Arrested in Byram Business Burglary Investigation
On Friday, January 13, and Monday, January 17, officers of the Byram Police Department were called to 6017 I-55 Frontage Road the business of AAA Powersports regarding a business burglary. The business owner reported the theft of five (5) dirt bikes, a firearm, and a safe containing cash during the...
kicks96news.com
Alarms, A Vehicle Burglary and an No Injury Accident in Leake
5:19 a.m. – Carthage Police were sent to check an alarm at the Dollar General on Hwy 35. 5:33 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance involving an unruly teenager on Hwy 35 S. 9:37 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to a residential alarm on...
WLBT
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple agencies are working together to determine how a retired law enforcement officer from Warren County ended up shot near a church on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The incident spans multiple cities and two states and includes a home invasion and struggle, a police chase,...
Baton Rouge man gets 25 years for stealing RV in Pearl
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A Baton Rouge, Louisiana, man was found guilty and sentenced to 25 years in prison for stealing an RV from a storage facility in Pearl. Prosecutors said the owner of the 40-foot RV received a phone call from the storage facility it was kept at on June 6, 2022. The facility […]
WAPT
Large sinkhole poses safety issue for a south Jackson neighborhood
JACKSON, Miss. — A sinkhole that is being called large enough for someone to fall into is causing unrest for south Jackson residents. “Somebody need to come do something about this. It’s dangerous, that’s very deep,” said Meadow Lane resident Krystal Nichols. The sinkhole has sat...
WLBT
Capital murder and shooting suspects appear in court
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several people, including one juvenile, came before Judge Lilly Bass for their initial bond hearings on some of the most heinous crimes here in Jackson; including murder. After being accused of multiple crimes, Robert Smith Jr., the 15-year-old allegedly connected to a string of crimes that...
WAPT
Multiple vehicles crash on University Boulevard
Multiple vehicles wrecked Sunday afternoon on University Boulevard in Jackson. According to witnesses, one of the vehicles lost control, causing five other vehicles to crash into each other at the intersection of Bishop Sr. Chambers Drive. When 16 WAPT arrived on the scene, crews were towing an SUV and a...
Madison County Journal
Jackson man arrested after high-speed chase
A Jackson man was arrested and charged after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase that began in Madison and ended in Canton this past weekend, the authorities said. The man, Jacameron Marshunn Hampton, 20, of Jackson, was arrested and charged with felony fleeing, aggravated assault and multiple...
WAPT
Fire destroys 6K-square-foot house near reservoir
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — A 6,000-square-foot home near the reservoir was destroyed by a fire early Monday. The fire on Fannin Landing Circle was reported about 2 a.m. and was under control by about 5 a.m., reservoir fire officials said. Firefighters said it was fully involved when they arrived at the scene.
kicks96news.com
A Woods Fire, Breaking and Entering and a Person Tossed from a Vehicle in Leake
4:58 a.m. – Carthage Police were asked to check out an unknown vehicle sitting in a resident’s driveway on Old Canton Road. 8:18 a.m. – Madden Fire Department was asked to assist EMS at a call on Risher Road. 1:31 p.m. – Ebeneezer Fire Department responded to...
WAPT
3 dogs die in Rankin County house fire
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — Three dogs died Friday when a fire broke out at a house in Rankin County. The fire was reported at about 8:30 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Avalon Way. "We did have a working fire here when we arrived," said Reservoir...
Vicksburg woman accused of shooting an occupied vehicle
VICKSBURG, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Vicksburg Police Department is currently searching for 20-year-old Shaderika Turner. According to authorities, Turner is accused of shooting into an occupied vehicle. If you know Turner’s location, contact police at 601-636-2511.
