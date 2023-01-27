Read full article on original website
Dollar General Shuts Down All Stores Across Ohio
Every single Dollar General in Ohio has been shut down as of Friday morning, and now we know why. As we previously reported, Ohio sued Dollar General for deceptive pricing, and it looks like the stores may have kept up this shady practice even after the lawsuit was filed. Dollar...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
gamblingnews.com
Michigan Casinos Tentatively Welcome Indoor Smoking – But With a Caveat
This comes at a time when New Jersey and Rhode Island’s casino workers, or at least a vociferous group, are fighting to ensure that smoking is banned from indoor areas. The pandemic gave this movement a strong momentum, with a solid argument against having smokers light up in closed spaces.
Police investigating northeast Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a 46-year-old man died in northeast Columbus on Sunday. Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Chauncy Road on Sunday and found Enrique Cruz-Martinez, 46, unresponsive with signs of visible injury, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Columbus fire medics responded to the scene and […]
Mount Vernon News
Sheriff's Sale Case #20FR02-0056
By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, FEBRUARY 17, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:. PARCEL...
sciotopost.com
The State Will Demolish A Dozen Buildings in Fayette County
OHIO – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the locations of more blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make room for new economic development, a dozen of those buildings will be in Fayette County. A total of 599 additional structures in...
southarkansassun.com
$500 Monthly Payments To Arrive In Virginia This February Under ARISE Program
$500 worth of monthly payments will be arriving in the state of Virginia this February. The payments will be under the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE) program. The city of Alexandria in Virginia has selected 170 residents to receive $500 in monthly payments for 24 months. Another...
Ohio issues adult alert for missing man
An adult alert has been issued in Ohio for a missing man The missing man is Norman Maybury from Montgomery County. Officials say Norman suffers from Alzheimer’s and drove away from his home on January 29 at 2:00pm. Law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Norman was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram, Plate number ESS9918, […]
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio putting up state funds for Westland Mall demolition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nearly 600 buildings are set to be demolished with the help of funding from the state of Ohio, including the Westland Mall building. Counties were eligible to receive funds from the $150 million allocated to the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. “So many...
Popular grocery chain opens new and improved store location in Ohio
A popular supermarket chain recently unveiled its newest grocery store location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 27, 2023, the well-known supermarket chain Kroger held a grand opening event for its newest Ohio grocery store in Miamisburg, according to local reports.
WKYC
Winning Powerball lottery numbers with $572 million jackpot for January 28, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $572 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below... $200,000 prize: 2 winners. $50,000 prize: 2 winners. $400 prize: 22 winners.
wvxu.org
Ohio has its first potential gubernatorial candidate for 2026
The November election was just a few weeks ago, with Republicans sweeping the statewide offices, starting with governor. But already, there’s a potential Republican candidate for the next race for governor in 2026. Matt Mayer used to head up the conservative think tank the Buckeye Institute and now is...
myfox28columbus.com
Westland Mall set to be demolished, trustees not sure what's next
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — A landmark on the west side of Columbus is set to be demolished after the state announced it will be providing over $13 million to tear down the former mall. Westland Mall has been a part of Central Ohio since 1969. Although the mall has...
Steel plant to expand with $244 million investment in Ky.
A Kentucky stainless steel plant is spending $244 million to expand its facility in Carroll County, one of several economic development projects announced by Gov. Andy Beshear this week.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted Announce Plan to Cut One-Third of Ohio Administrative Code
Effort promotes good government, streamlines regulations. (COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced a new plan that, when complete, will eliminate nearly one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code by targeting duplicative provisions, outdated sections, and unnecessary requirements. Under the direction of Lt. Governor Husted,...
NBC4 Columbus
Infant subject of Ohio Amber Alert has died
Overnight Weather Forecast 01-29-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3jgDfdU. Householder trial postponed due to COVID-19. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3HldxwT. Grandmother releases statement in Ky’air Thomas’ …. Grandmother releases statement in Ky’air Thomas’ death. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/409IwV7. Fans react to Bengals loss in AFC Championship game. Fans react to Bengals...
Amish drivers in Ohio refuse to pay buggy light citations
Each of the men who appeared in Ashland Municipal Court on Thursday told a judge they would rather go to jail or do community service than pay the fines.
Ohio fishing license
Fishing is a popular pastime in Ohio, and with so many bodies of water to choose from, it's easy to see why. However, before you can cast your line, it's important to make sure that you have a valid fishing license.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
Are you looking for some scrumptious baked goods in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with Resch's Bakery, which has been around for over a century and is considered one of the finest bakeries in the area. They're known for their fantastic donuts. You can't go wrong with a classic glazed donut. Customers also enjoy the bow tie donuts, apple fritters, and French crullers. The bakery also makes delicious cakes for special occasions from scratch, pies, cream horns, and Danish pastries. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, the bakery has great bread, including pretzels, bagels, garlic breadsticks, and more.
