Columbus, OH

93.1 WZAK

Dollar General Shuts Down All Stores Across Ohio

Every single Dollar General in Ohio has been shut down as of Friday morning, and now we know why. As we previously reported, Ohio sued Dollar General for deceptive pricing, and it looks like the stores may have kept up this shady practice even after the lawsuit was filed. Dollar...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Police investigating northeast Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a 46-year-old man died in northeast Columbus on Sunday. Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Chauncy Road on Sunday and found Enrique Cruz-Martinez, 46, unresponsive with signs of visible injury, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Columbus fire medics responded to the scene and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Mount Vernon News

Sheriff's Sale Case #20FR02-0056

By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, FEBRUARY 17, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:. PARCEL...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

The State Will Demolish A Dozen Buildings in Fayette County

OHIO – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the locations of more blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make room for new economic development, a dozen of those buildings will be in Fayette County. A total of 599 additional structures in...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio issues adult alert for missing man

An adult alert has been issued in Ohio for a missing man The missing man is Norman Maybury from Montgomery County. Officials say Norman suffers from Alzheimer’s and drove away from his home on January 29 at 2:00pm. Law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Norman was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram, Plate number ESS9918, […]
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio putting up state funds for Westland Mall demolition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nearly 600 buildings are set to be demolished with the help of funding from the state of Ohio, including the Westland Mall building. Counties were eligible to receive funds from the $150 million allocated to the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. “So many...
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

Ohio has its first potential gubernatorial candidate for 2026

The November election was just a few weeks ago, with Republicans sweeping the statewide offices, starting with governor. But already, there’s a potential Republican candidate for the next race for governor in 2026. Matt Mayer used to head up the conservative think tank the Buckeye Institute and now is...
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted Announce Plan to Cut One-Third of Ohio Administrative Code

Effort promotes good government, streamlines regulations. (COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced a new plan that, when complete, will eliminate nearly one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code by targeting duplicative provisions, outdated sections, and unnecessary requirements. Under the direction of Lt. Governor Husted,...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Infant subject of Ohio Amber Alert has died

Overnight Weather Forecast 01-29-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3jgDfdU. Householder trial postponed due to COVID-19. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3HldxwT. Grandmother releases statement in Ky’air Thomas’ …. Grandmother releases statement in Ky’air Thomas’ death. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/409IwV7. Fans react to Bengals loss in AFC Championship game. Fans react to Bengals...
OHIO STATE
Oscar

Ohio fishing license

Fishing is a popular pastime in Ohio, and with so many bodies of water to choose from, it's easy to see why. However, before you can cast your line, it's important to make sure that you have a valid fishing license.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

Are you looking for some scrumptious baked goods in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with Resch's Bakery, which has been around for over a century and is considered one of the finest bakeries in the area. They're known for their fantastic donuts. You can't go wrong with a classic glazed donut. Customers also enjoy the bow tie donuts, apple fritters, and French crullers. The bakery also makes delicious cakes for special occasions from scratch, pies, cream horns, and Danish pastries. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, the bakery has great bread, including pretzels, bagels, garlic breadsticks, and more.
OHIO STATE

