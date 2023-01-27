ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Global Glucagon-like Peptide 1 (GLP-1) Market Research Report 2023: Analysis of Trulicity, Ozempic, Victoza, Rybelsus and Other GLP 1 Products - Forecasts to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Glucagon-like Peptide 1 (GLP-1) Market: Analysis By Product (Trulicity, Ozempic, Victoza, Rybelsus and Other GLP 1 Products), By Route of Administration (Injectable and Oral Medication), By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. In 2021,...
Solid-State Battery Global Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for EVs Bolsters Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Solid-State Battery Market Analysis Report by Battery Type, Cell Type, Rechargeability, Capacity, Application - Global Industry Trends and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The solid-state battery industry has garnered $61.3 million revenue in 2021, and it is expected to generate $775.2 million revenue...
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ: GMVD) to Receive U.S. Patent for Vital Sign Sensors

G Medical Innovations Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMVD) is an Israeli healthcare company, which is focused on the research and development of next-gen mHealth, telemedicine solutions, and monitoring services. Shares of the digital health company are skyrocketing 85% through early trading on Monday, January 30, 2023. Over the past three months, G Medical Innovations has seen average daily volume of 392,370 shares. However, volume of 18.5 million shares or dollar volume of around $101.8 million, has already exchanged hands through early trading.
ECS Botanics talks sustainable business model and positive quarterly cashflow

ECS Botanics Ltd (ASX:ECS) managing director Nan-Maree Schoerie tells Proactive the company is an Australian medicinal cannabis cultivator and manufacturer with operations in northwest Victoria. She says one of the big differentiating factors of the business is that its model is sustainable. ECS follows the Californian model in that it's an outdoor organic grower benefitting from 'free energy' rather than paying high energy bills that indoor growers face.
Techforce Explains How the Australian Mining Industry Can Tackle Its Significant Recruitment Challenges

With a high volume of resource projects currently under development, the fast-moving industry is facing a major challenge to find skilled and flexible workers. PERTH, Australia, January 30, 2023 (Newswire.com) - According to Techforce, a national privately owned recruitment and workforce management company experienced in supplying qualified employees to a range of occupations, including rigger jobs and mining chef jobs, across Australia and New Zealand, the COVID-19 pandemic created intense global supply chain issues for the mining industry, including a massive shortage of skilled workers.
Canada Visa For South Korean, Israeli, Croatian and Slovak Citizens

Millions of visitors and tourists flock to Canada each year to visit friends and family or simply to experience Canada's natural beauty. Visiting Canada has never been easier since the Canadian government introduced the fast and streamlined process to apply for an electronic Travel Authorization or Canada Visa online. Although you are not allowed to work on a Canadian visitor visa, you can travel throughout Canada for tourism and leisure purposes. The Canada Visit Visa is a simple visa application that gives you the opportunity to visit Canada for up to 6 months. Single-entry visas and multiple-entry visas are the two types of Canada visas available in Canada. Foreign nationals can only enter Canada once on a single-entry visa. A multiple-entry visa allows the holder to enter and exit the country as many times as they wish for as long as the visa is valid. Applicants who require a visitor visa to enter Canada can apply online, on paper, or in person at the Visa Application Center (VAC).
Komar Acquires PTR Baler and Compactor Company

Komar Industries (“Komar”), a leading designer and manufacturer of industrial waste and recycling processing systems, announced today that it has acquired PTR Baler and Compactor Company (“PTR”), a leading equipment manufacturer, technology innovator and national service provider for vertical balers, stationary compactors, self-contained compactors and related equipment.
French BooDog Petline Plans to Expand, Launches NFT Funding Project, KLABD

Sao Paulo, Brazil, 28th Jan 2023 – Those who think they missed the NFT bus can still hop in with the launch of KLABD – an NFT that represents the expansion of an entire business line making exclusive PET products for a French bulldog breed! BooDog is a pet venture which is planning for the national expansion of its Pet Creative line, along with international exposure. The entire plan has been tokenized on the KLA blockchain, and the resulting NFTs will bring in returns for owners as per a payment schedule.
Perficient to Launch Bright Paths Program on National Scale

Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced its Bright Paths Program, which advances STEM education and career opportunities for underrepresented constituencies and communities, will launch two national coding bootcamps. “We’re excited to announce this...
LBank Exchange Will List MetaDoge (METADOGE) on January 30, 2023

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list MetaDoge (METADOGE) on January 30, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the METADOGE/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on January 30, 2023. MetaDoge Listing...
The Brains Explore How To Prepare for a Third Party Cookie-less Future

London, UK - January 27, 2023 - Back in 2020, we were warned that the onset of a cookie-less future was near, and that by 2022, Chrome would no longer allow the use of third party cookies. While that timeline has been pushed back to 2023, this change is still inevitable, and the effects of this change will have a significant impact to say the least. Starting now, and with increasing impact, online advertisers will no longer have access to vital information on customers.

