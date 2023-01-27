ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northeastnews.net

274: Housing & Sustainability in Historic Northeast

On this week’s episode of the Northeast Newscast, we’re joined by Jerusalem Farm’s Project Director Jordan Schiele and AmeriCorps Vista Adam Rossi. We discuss the upcoming Northeast Sustainability Town Hall and the organization’s work toward creating a Community Land Trust. The Northeast Sustainability Town Hall on...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy