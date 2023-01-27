ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
a-z-animals.com

The History and Controversy Behind The Confederate Flag

The Confederate flag is likely one of the most controversial symbols in the United States today. While some in the South still fly the flag, others look at it with disgust. The Confederate flag is a fascinating historical object, and its significance remains important over 150 years after its introduction. Discover the history behind the Confederate flag and its controversy in modern America.
GEORGIA STATE
William Saint Val

Signers of the Declaration of Independence: Things You Might Not Have Known

Exploring the Signers of the Declaration of Independence. In 1776, a group of rebels converged in Philadelphia. Fed up with the hypocrisy and oppression of their overseas rulers, they gathered to voice their grievances. At this meeting, they drafted a document declaring their intention to govern themselves. Eventually, all of them signed this declaration of independence—from this historic meeting, a new nation was born.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Longmont Leader

OPINION: Slave owners received reparations, not the enslaved

The following article, written by Thomas Craemer, University of Connecticut originally appeared on The Conversation and is published here with permission:. The cost of slavery and its legacy of systemic racism to generations of Black Americans has been clear over the past year – seen in both the racial disparities of the pandemic and widespread protests over police brutality.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Texas congressman looks to honor American slaves in new legislation

Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) has introduced a slate of legislation that seeks to honor American slaves and their descendants.   “At some point, they ought to have their descendants benefit from the injustice with justice, in the form of first making sure that their ancestors are respected for what they’ve done,” Green told The Hill. “I…
TEXAS STATE
Sara B

Virginia Hall is America's Greatest Female Spy, and she did it all with one good leg, the other a prosthetic.

The first woman and civilian to receive the Distinguished Service Cross during WWII and one of the essential American spies that no one knows. Virginia Hall was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on April 6, 1906, to a wealthy family; she was educated at Radcliffe and Barnard Colleges and even spent time in Europe learning French, Italian and German, which she spoke fluently.

