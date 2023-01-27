Read full article on original website
Related
How some enslaved Black people stayed in Southern slaveholding states – and found freedom
Instead of using the secret routes along the Underground Railroad to find freedom in the North, thousands of enslaved Black people fled to free Black communities in Southern slaveholding states.
a-z-animals.com
The History and Controversy Behind The Confederate Flag
The Confederate flag is likely one of the most controversial symbols in the United States today. While some in the South still fly the flag, others look at it with disgust. The Confederate flag is a fascinating historical object, and its significance remains important over 150 years after its introduction. Discover the history behind the Confederate flag and its controversy in modern America.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Signers of the Declaration of Independence: Things You Might Not Have Known
Exploring the Signers of the Declaration of Independence. In 1776, a group of rebels converged in Philadelphia. Fed up with the hypocrisy and oppression of their overseas rulers, they gathered to voice their grievances. At this meeting, they drafted a document declaring their intention to govern themselves. Eventually, all of them signed this declaration of independence—from this historic meeting, a new nation was born.
Op-Ed: Forty Acres And A Mule 158 Years Later: For The Future Of Reparations, Remember The Black South
To secure the future of reparations for Black America, remember the Black South. The post Op-Ed: Forty Acres And A Mule 158 Years Later: For The Future Of Reparations, Remember The Black South appeared first on NewsOne.
Enslaved people were kidnapped from all across Africa, rare look at DNA from colonial cemetery reveals
In 2013, South Carolinians made the unexpected discovery of a Colonial-era cemetery holding the remains of enslaved people. Now, a genetic analysis of some of these individuals reveals their origins.
OPINION: Slave owners received reparations, not the enslaved
The following article, written by Thomas Craemer, University of Connecticut originally appeared on The Conversation and is published here with permission:. The cost of slavery and its legacy of systemic racism to generations of Black Americans has been clear over the past year – seen in both the racial disparities of the pandemic and widespread protests over police brutality.
Native American Heroes: The Role They Played in Protecting Alaska During WWII
Alaska has a unique history that is often overshadowed by the events that transpired on the East Coast and in the Midwest. During World War II, for example, the Japanese bombed Alaska's military bases in the Aleutian Islands. The attacks were devastating, but the residents of Alaska refused to back down.
America lost a little-known patriot named Bob Andrews. He lived an amazing life defending the nation he loved
America lost a little-known patriot named Bob Andrews. He was a highly decorated veteran who did everything from fight America’s enemies to advise politicians.
Texas congressman looks to honor American slaves in new legislation
Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) has introduced a slate of legislation that seeks to honor American slaves and their descendants. “At some point, they ought to have their descendants benefit from the injustice with justice, in the form of first making sure that their ancestors are respected for what they’ve done,” Green told The Hill. “I…
Virginia Hall is America's Greatest Female Spy, and she did it all with one good leg, the other a prosthetic.
The first woman and civilian to receive the Distinguished Service Cross during WWII and one of the essential American spies that no one knows. Virginia Hall was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on April 6, 1906, to a wealthy family; she was educated at Radcliffe and Barnard Colleges and even spent time in Europe learning French, Italian and German, which she spoke fluently.
Retracing their Roots: Descendants of prince enslaved in Mississippi return him to his African home
Two descendants of an enslaved African prince recently undertook the journey to retrace his roots and reestablish ties between Mississippi and West Africa. Prince Abdourahmane Ibn Sori was an African prince from the country of Futah Djallon, which is now Guinea in West Africa. He was captured in 1788 in...
