GoPuff Says Go Fish To Kalamazoo
GoPuff is a mobile app that allows you to order delivery services to your location. Now, these delivery services were for snacks and other items that could be purchased from a convivence store. From all kinds of snacks and drinks to household items and medicine, if they had it you could buy it.
After 50 years of serving the Kalamazoo community, it was time for goodbye at Theo & Stacy’s
KALAMAZOO, MI — Fifty years after Theo and Stacy Skartsiaris served their first customers at 234 W. Michigan Ave., the dishes for the last meal at the beloved Greek diner have now been cleared. Over the last three weeks since Stacy Skartsiaris and her daughter Betty Peristeridis announced they...
Remembering Michigan’s Great Blizzard of 1978 45 Years Later
Do you remember what you were doing during the Great Blizzard of 1978 in Michigan?. The Kalamazoo Public Library shared a post last week commemorating the 45th anniversary of this blizzard:. The blizzard wasn't limited to the Kalamazoo area. According to kpl.gov, the storm spread across the Great Lakes region...
Winter Storm Warning upgrade for swath from Grand Rapids to Saginaw Valley region
The previous winter weather advisory has been beefed up to a winter storm warning for the counties below, shaded in pink. The winter storm warning covers Holland, Muskegon, Grand Rapids, Big Rapids, Alma, Mount Pleasant, Saginaw, Midland, Bay City, Caro and Bad Axe. The winter storm warning is in effect now since the snow has started. An area around Grand Rapids and west of Grand Rapids has already reported 2 to 4 inches of snow as of 9:00 p.m. The winter storm warning continues until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. This end time gives you a good feel for when the accumulating snow will fall. It’s an overnight and early Sunday morning snowstorm.
What Happens If A Snow Plow Damages My Mailbox in Kalamazoo County?
Shout out to the road crews, snow plow drivers, first responders, and tow truck operators who have been putting in the extra hours to help keep us safe on the roads during this latest round of winter weather. You know how it goes when that lake effect snow starts to...
At Least 4 Sleigh Rides You Can Enjoy in West Michigan
As a 34-year-old woman who mostly grew up in Florida, sleigh rides were always something I saw in movies and tv shows but, obviously, were not readily available in the Sunshine State. They always seemed so magical, though. As luck would have it, there are a few different places where...
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
Fraud alert issued on entity pretending to be employed by City of Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Kalamazoo issued a fraud alert on Friday, January 26 on an entity pretending to be employed by the City of Kalamazoo. According to city officials, an entity pretending to be iParametrics, a contractor employed by the city, is soliciting local businesses for grant work with an up-front retainer.
Kalamazoo County clerk warning homeowners of real estate company offer
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Clerk Meredith Place is warning homeowners to be cautious of a real estate agency’s benefits program. In a FOX17 news report from Friday, January 26, Place put out the call to homeowners to be aware of a program offered by MV Realty called a Homeowner Benefit Agreement, which offers people cash upfront in exchange for the exclusive right to list their home should they decide to sell.
This Old Barn in Allegan is Now a Beautiful Three-Story Home
This gorgeous home on Michigan's west side is the perfect combination of farm life and luxury. A once-working 1920s barn, it has since been converted into a beautiful Airbnb. This rustic old barn is located in Allegan, about 25 miles northwest of Kalamazoo. Inside v. Outside - The Contrast is...
Hundreds turnout for Downtown Kalamazoo Chili Cook-Off
KALAMAZOO, MI-- Hundreds of people turned out Saturday to sample chili at the annual Downtown Kalamazoo Chili cook-off. Twenty-seven businesses and restaurants offered attendees the chance to sample different chili, including meat, vegan and vegetarian on Saturday, Jan. 28. Sample stations moved back inside this year, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event outside the last two years.
Berrien County Health Department offering free home radon testing kits
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Berrien County Health Department is offering free radon home testing kits throughout the month of February. Long-term exposure to high levels of radon can be dangerous for people's health, according to the department. Those interested in obtaining a free kit can visit the health department's...
Health plan expands care network to West Michigan with new Corewell Health contract
Anew deal with Corewell Health West extends Lansing-based Physicians Health Plan’s care network into West Michigan. The contract with Corewell Health West began Jan. 1 and includes PHP’s individual and group HMO, PPO, point-of-service plans and Medicare policies. The contract covers all of Corewell Health West’s hospitals, urgent care, hospice and home health, and outpatient care facilities across West Michigan.
School closings reported in West Michigan on Friday, Jan. 27
KENT COUNTY, MI – Multiple schools, particularly along the lakeshore, have closed Friday, Jan. 27, because of overnight snow. Snow is expected to continue with two to three inches, with heaviest northwest of Grand Rapids. Winds are expected to be 20 to 30 mph, the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids said.
AUDIO: Plea by KPS to help find students who’ve stopped going to school since pandemic
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Around 53,000 students have gone missing in Michigan, and one local school official is putting out a plea for the public to help find them. Kalamazoo Public School’s Interim Superintendent Cindy Green says many of them did not return to class when schools reopened after going virtual during the pandemic. And it’s unknown if their parents transferred them to private or other online schools, or began homeschooling their kids.
We Now Know Which Restaurant Is Replacing Theo & Stacy’s in Downtown Kalamazoo
It truly is the end of an era. After 50 years in business one of Kalamazoo's favorite eateries, Theo & Stacy's, announced they're closing their doors once and for all-- but don't panic just yet! Kzoo residents still have a few days left to say their final goodbyes before the popular Greek restaurant closes its kitchen on January 29, 2023.
Michigan’s largest cannabis dispensary is opening in a former Mexican restaurant
Pure Roots is behind the $5.6 million development, located on the outskirts of the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek
Mom, 3 kids escape fire that killed man near Grand Rapids
A 71-year-old man was killed in a fire at an apartment north of Grand Rapids Sunday night.
MSP investigating murder-suicide near Decatur
Police are investigating a murder-suicide that happened near Decatur Friday.
Michigan Dept. of Health expands opioid health home services to Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph counties
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services is expanding its opioid services to multiple Michiana counties. Berrien, Cass, and St. Joseph counties are part of the state’s most recent expansion of the Opioid Health Home Initiative. The program works to help coordinate care for Medicaid users who suffer from opioid use disorder.
