ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKMI

GoPuff Says Go Fish To Kalamazoo

GoPuff is a mobile app that allows you to order delivery services to your location. Now, these delivery services were for snacks and other items that could be purchased from a convivence store. From all kinds of snacks and drinks to household items and medicine, if they had it you could buy it.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Remembering Michigan’s Great Blizzard of 1978 45 Years Later

Do you remember what you were doing during the Great Blizzard of 1978 in Michigan?. The Kalamazoo Public Library shared a post last week commemorating the 45th anniversary of this blizzard:. The blizzard wasn't limited to the Kalamazoo area. According to kpl.gov, the storm spread across the Great Lakes region...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Winter Storm Warning upgrade for swath from Grand Rapids to Saginaw Valley region

The previous winter weather advisory has been beefed up to a winter storm warning for the counties below, shaded in pink. The winter storm warning covers Holland, Muskegon, Grand Rapids, Big Rapids, Alma, Mount Pleasant, Saginaw, Midland, Bay City, Caro and Bad Axe. The winter storm warning is in effect now since the snow has started. An area around Grand Rapids and west of Grand Rapids has already reported 2 to 4 inches of snow as of 9:00 p.m. The winter storm warning continues until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. This end time gives you a good feel for when the accumulating snow will fall. It’s an overnight and early Sunday morning snowstorm.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WKMI

At Least 4 Sleigh Rides You Can Enjoy in West Michigan

As a 34-year-old woman who mostly grew up in Florida, sleigh rides were always something I saw in movies and tv shows but, obviously, were not readily available in the Sunshine State. They always seemed so magical, though. As luck would have it, there are a few different places where...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE
wkzo.com

Fraud alert issued on entity pretending to be employed by City of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Kalamazoo issued a fraud alert on Friday, January 26 on an entity pretending to be employed by the City of Kalamazoo. According to city officials, an entity pretending to be iParametrics, a contractor employed by the city, is soliciting local businesses for grant work with an up-front retainer.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Kalamazoo County clerk warning homeowners of real estate company offer

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Clerk Meredith Place is warning homeowners to be cautious of a real estate agency’s benefits program. In a FOX17 news report from Friday, January 26, Place put out the call to homeowners to be aware of a program offered by MV Realty called a Homeowner Benefit Agreement, which offers people cash upfront in exchange for the exclusive right to list their home should they decide to sell.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
MLive

Hundreds turnout for Downtown Kalamazoo Chili Cook-Off

KALAMAZOO, MI-- Hundreds of people turned out Saturday to sample chili at the annual Downtown Kalamazoo Chili cook-off. Twenty-seven businesses and restaurants offered attendees the chance to sample different chili, including meat, vegan and vegetarian on Saturday, Jan. 28. Sample stations moved back inside this year, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event outside the last two years.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Berrien County Health Department offering free home radon testing kits

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Berrien County Health Department is offering free radon home testing kits throughout the month of February. Long-term exposure to high levels of radon can be dangerous for people's health, according to the department. Those interested in obtaining a free kit can visit the health department's...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
mibiz.com

Health plan expands care network to West Michigan with new Corewell Health contract

Anew deal with Corewell Health West extends Lansing-based Physicians Health Plan’s care network into West Michigan. The contract with Corewell Health West began Jan. 1 and includes PHP’s individual and group HMO, PPO, point-of-service plans and Medicare policies. The contract covers all of Corewell Health West’s hospitals, urgent care, hospice and home health, and outpatient care facilities across West Michigan.
LANSING, MI
wkzo.com

AUDIO: Plea by KPS to help find students who’ve stopped going to school since pandemic

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Around 53,000 students have gone missing in Michigan, and one local school official is putting out a plea for the public to help find them. Kalamazoo Public School’s Interim Superintendent Cindy Green says many of them did not return to class when schools reopened after going virtual during the pandemic. And it’s unknown if their parents transferred them to private or other online schools, or began homeschooling their kids.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

WKMI

Kalamazoo, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy