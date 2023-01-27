ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

beavercountyradio.com

Pittsburgh man shot in Aliquippa Sunday morning, suspect not apprehended

Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published January 30, 2023 7:45 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) Aliquippa police were dispatched to 383 Linmar Terrace after a report that a male that had been shot. Micquel Frison, 31 of Pittsburgh was found by police a short distance from the scene. Frison sustained an apparent minor injury to the right side of his head. Aliquippa police secured the scene, and asked PSP to assume the investigation into the shooting. The suspect in the early morning shooting has not been apprehended,, according PA State Police, Beaver, Tyler Linell Walker ,30 of 200 Superior Avenue shot Micquel Frison, 31, of Pittsburgh. The investigation is continuing. The investigation is ongoing. We are working on getting more details in this ongoing investigation.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
wtae.com

Driver found dead inside vehicle along I-79 in Washington County

MEADOWLANDS, Pa. — A man is dead after an incident on Interstate 79 in Washington County that occurred Sunday afternoon, stopping traffic along the roadway for hours. The Washington County Coroner's office, in a report released Sunday evening, said 43-year-old David Luther of New Alexandria, was pronounced dead just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday along Interstate 79 in South Strabane Township.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Man Shot and Killed in Clarion County

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One man is dead and another is in custody following an altercation in Limestone Township early Sunday morning. Clarion-based State Police said the incident happened Sunday around 4:52 a.m. when 46-year-old Jeremy Raymond Dailey, of Summerville, entered 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer‘s Sandy Flat Road residence.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Local Man Avoids Attempted Bank Fraud

Police are investigating a case of bank fraud. According to authorities, a Portersville man received an email from Wood Forest National Bank saying that his account was overdrawn. The victim then called the bank, who said his email address was linked to two different accounts. Police say the man was...
PORTERSVILLE, PA
beavercountyradio.com

No injuries reported in Aliquippa accident

Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published January 30, 2023 11:52 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) Aliquippa Police and firefighters were called to the area of 1708 Wade Street Ext. Saturday afternoon just after 3 p.m. for an accident. The driver’s vehicle went over the embankment in the area of the former Plan 12 Swimming Pool. The wasn’t injured, according to Fire Chief Dave Foringer. More information on the accident wasn’t available Monday morning.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

74-year-old man killed in Clarion Co. shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One man is dead and another is in jail after a fight turned deadly in Clarion County.State Police say 46-year-old Jeremy Dailey went to a home on Sandy Flat Road in Limestone Township and got into a fight with 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer.Troopers say Dailey shot Kemmer, who died at the scene.Dailey remains in jail this morning without bail. 
CLARION COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Police in Greene County issue warrant for contractor

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Greene County have issued a warrant for a local contractor who they said scammed a couple out of thousands in cash. Watch the report in the video above. Scott Allen Page II, 28, is charged with fraudulent business practices and theft. According to...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Corsica Man Charged with Retail Theft in Alleged Red Bull Heist

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Corsica man is facing criminal charges after walking out of a Country Fair Convenience Store with three cans of Red Bull in his pockets. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Jason Scott Brooks, of Corsica, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Thursday, January 26.
CORSICA, PA
wtae.com

Police investigating after early-morning Aliquippa shooting

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A man was shot early Sunday morning in Aliquippa, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Around 5:12 a.m., Aliquippa police responded to calls of a man struck by gunfire near 383 Linmar Terrace. Micquel Frison, 31, of Pittsburgh, was found with a minor gunshot wound to the head.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
WFMJ.com

Mercer County District Attorney investigating video involving Farrell Police, suspect

Mercer County's District Attorney is investigating an incident after a video of an arrest between Farrell Police and a suspect began circulating on social media. According to a press release, Farrell Police Chief Charles Rubano requested Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker to investigate the incident which has drawn accusations of improperly handling an arrest on social media.
MERCER COUNTY, PA

