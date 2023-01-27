Read full article on original website
Man shot in Beaver County, state police issue arrest warrant for suspect
wtae.com
Homemade explosive found at Washington County gas transmission facility
State police are investigating after a homemade explosive was found at a gas transmission facility. Troopers say the incendiary device was found wedged into the door of an industrial gas pipe at the facility on Redds Mills Road in Fallowfield Township, Washington County, on Jan. 26. Members of the State...
Ohio man killed in ATV crash in Lawrence County
beavercountyradio.com
Pittsburgh man shot in Aliquippa Sunday morning, suspect not apprehended
Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published January 30, 2023 7:45 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) Aliquippa police were dispatched to 383 Linmar Terrace after a report that a male that had been shot. Micquel Frison, 31 of Pittsburgh was found by police a short distance from the scene. Frison sustained an apparent minor injury to the right side of his head. Aliquippa police secured the scene, and asked PSP to assume the investigation into the shooting. The suspect in the early morning shooting has not been apprehended,, according PA State Police, Beaver, Tyler Linell Walker ,30 of 200 Superior Avenue shot Micquel Frison, 31, of Pittsburgh. The investigation is continuing. The investigation is ongoing. We are working on getting more details in this ongoing investigation.
wtae.com
Driver found dead inside vehicle along I-79 in Washington County
explore venango
Man Shot and Killed in Clarion County
LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One man is dead and another is in custody following an altercation in Limestone Township early Sunday morning. Clarion-based State Police said the incident happened Sunday around 4:52 a.m. when 46-year-old Jeremy Raymond Dailey, of Summerville, entered 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer‘s Sandy Flat Road residence.
Report: One arrested after 30+ crowd ‘smoking, drinking’ inside Sheetz
Officers were called around 2:30 Sunday morning on reports of a large crowd inside the store.
butlerradio.com
Local Man Avoids Attempted Bank Fraud
Police are investigating a case of bank fraud. According to authorities, a Portersville man received an email from Wood Forest National Bank saying that his account was overdrawn. The victim then called the bank, who said his email address was linked to two different accounts. Police say the man was...
beavercountyradio.com
No injuries reported in Aliquippa accident
Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published January 30, 2023 11:52 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) Aliquippa Police and firefighters were called to the area of 1708 Wade Street Ext. Saturday afternoon just after 3 p.m. for an accident. The driver’s vehicle went over the embankment in the area of the former Plan 12 Swimming Pool. The wasn’t injured, according to Fire Chief Dave Foringer. More information on the accident wasn’t available Monday morning.
Man dead after incident on I-79 in Washington County
Over 30 People Get Busted For Partying Inside Ohio Gas Station
The incident happened at about 2:30 a.m.
Boardman man killed in ATV accident Saturday night
Deadly crash in Center Township has man facing homicide charges
A local man is facing homicide charges after a deadly crash on Route 119 in Center Township on Thursday night. State troopers were called to the scene around 11:30 and they learned that Elias Lopez Jimenez
74-year-old man killed in Clarion Co. shooting
wtae.com
Police in Greene County issue warrant for contractor
GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Greene County have issued a warrant for a local contractor who they said scammed a couple out of thousands in cash. Watch the report in the video above. Scott Allen Page II, 28, is charged with fraudulent business practices and theft. According to...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Corsica Man Charged with Retail Theft in Alleged Red Bull Heist
PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Corsica man is facing criminal charges after walking out of a Country Fair Convenience Store with three cans of Red Bull in his pockets. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Jason Scott Brooks, of Corsica, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Thursday, January 26.
wtae.com
Police investigating after early-morning Aliquippa shooting
WFMJ.com
Mercer County District Attorney investigating video involving Farrell Police, suspect
Mercer County's District Attorney is investigating an incident after a video of an arrest between Farrell Police and a suspect began circulating on social media. According to a press release, Farrell Police Chief Charles Rubano requested Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker to investigate the incident which has drawn accusations of improperly handling an arrest on social media.
Victim lured to carjacking through social media post; Vehicle found in South Park, police say
A victim lured to a carjacking through a social media post was assaulted and his vehicle taken by gunpoint this morning. The vehicle was found later in South Park Township. Officers were called to the 2300 block of Beaver Avenue around 12:23 a.m. for the report of a carjacking, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
Maryland man facing DUI charges after allegedly causing crash in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A Maryland man faces a series of charges, including DUI, after allegedly losing control and crashing his SUV into a fence, a parked car, a home, and a garage Wednesday night in New Brighton, Beaver County. “It’s a little upsetting. [It’s caused] a lot of...
