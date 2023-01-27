ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Extra: The polar vortex

 5 days ago

The polar vortex

Significant outbreaks of cold air into the United States are typically caused by the polar vortex. The vortex is a jet stream that flows around the poles. When the polar vortex is strong, it keeps cold air locked up well to the north of the United States. However, when the vortex weakens, it can allow a buckling of the jet stream, sending arctic air south into the U.S. Sudden warming of the stratosphere above the North Pole can be the first sign of a weakening polar vortex.

