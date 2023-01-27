Read full article on original website
WATE
Smoky Mountains Forecast 1/30
The WATE 6 Storm Team presents the Smoky Mountains Forecast for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
WATE
Mostly cloudy with showers moving in after midnight
Mostly cloudy with showers moving in after midnight.
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Freezing Rain & Sleet Likely Tonight & Tuesday Night
A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for tonight through Wednesday. A series of winter storms are headed toward the Mid State. They’ll bring rounds of freezing rain, sleet, and liquid rain, depending on your location. These will occur tonight, Tuesday night, and on Thursday. A sharp Arctic cold front is bisecting the Mid State on this Monday. That front will gradually sag southeastward through the afternoon, ushering in much colder air for Nashville and many other communities. Southeastern Middle Tennessee and the Cumberland Plateau will remain milder however.
WATE
Chimney safety during the winter
Rural Metro Fire Department is helping you prevent house fires cause by misusing your fireplace and other heat sources.
WATE
Clear and chilly overnight
It will remain clear and chilly overnight and Saturday still looks better than Sunday for outdoor plans this weekend.
WATE
Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. on 1/30
WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
WSMV
Ice possible for parts of Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A few early showers and some pockets of drizzle to keep an eye out for on our Monday. It’s a good idea to keep the umbrella handy today. Temperatures this afternoon will top off in the lower and mid 40s. ICE POSSIBLE TONIGHT. A FIRST...
smokeybarn.com
Wintry Weather Mix Potential For Early This Week
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Multiple waves of precipitation are expected this work week with two instances of wintry weather possible according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. “This forecast will change! There’s quite a bit of uncertainty with the timing and area of impacts,...
WATE
Vienna Coffee: Great coffee is an adventure 2
At Vienna Coffee Company Co. this is something you can enjoy on a daily basis. As they work to craft coffee to excellence, they understand the importance of being able to enjoy it with a baked good. Vienna Coffee: Great coffee is an adventure 2. At Vienna Coffee Company Co....
WATE
6 a.m. Newscast - January 28, 2023
WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
WATE
Endangered Child Alert issued for 8-year-old Maryville boy
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson of Maryville.
a-z-animals.com
Cherry Blossoms in Tennessee: When They Bloom and Where to See Them
Is certainly most well-known for its music and its mountains, but that’s just the beginning of what the Volunteer State has to offer. For plant lovers, the flora of Tennessee is varied and wonderful. In the spring, the state emerges from the doldrums of winter with a burst of color, including beautiful pink and white cherry blossoms. Here are some of the best places in Tennessee to catch a glimpse of these lovely, but quickly fleeting, spring flowers.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed
The first sign of something awry was the road closure on the two-lane country road that goes right past Will Burton’s Weakley County farm, his fields, barns and the one-story house he shares with his fiancee and three kids. White trucks — emblazoned with the seal of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and “fire and […] The post ‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
10 Tennessee state symbols you might not know
An East Tennessee Representative has filed a bill to make pumpkin pie a symbol of the state. While a pumpkin pie may seem like a random state symbol, the Volunteer State has already named an official folk dance, beef festival, and so much more. Here's a look at some of the more random Tennessee symbols.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville Powerball player won thousands on a ticket Saturday night, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual matched four of five balls plus the Powerball on Jan. 28 to get the base prize of $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Kroger, 4918 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.
WATE
New bill presented to regulate Delta 8 in TN
Last year, some lawmakers wanted to ban the sale of hemp-based products but that bill failed.
WATE
Need legal advice? Visit one of these clinics
WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
WBBJ
Cost of renting increasing in Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — The cost of rent has been steadily increasing in Tennessee, and it’s at the highest rate on record. The rise in rent started during the pandemic. According to Jon Leckaie, a researcher at rent.com, the demand for housing was high, but there was not enough places being built to meet the demand due to the pandemic.
