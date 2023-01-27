Read full article on original website
KLTV
Lufkin celebrates inaugural art walk, strives to become Cultural Art District
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - There are 48 designated Cultural Art Districts in Texas, and Lufkin is making a push to become the 49th. “There’s been a real push and movement here,” Vice President of the Lufkin Art Guild Aubrey Prunty said, “a lot of excitement built from this community for creativity and ways to connect.”
KTRE
Lufkin ISD 4th grade students experience STEM Fest
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD fourth grade students gathered at the Pitser Garrison Civic Center for STEM Fest on Friday. The festival is an opportunity to introduce the fourth graders to STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) programs through fun activities. Suzy Jungmann, STEM coordinator for the district, said this...
KTRE
SFA Board of Regents approves changes to salaries, meal plans, housing
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Board of Regents met today and approved a mid-year salary increase for employees of the university, an increase to non-resident fees and an increase to university meal plans and housing. The board approved the use of $3.5 million for a six percent increase to...
KTRE
Shelby County authorities searching for burglary suspects
CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to send in information about a burglary that occurred at James Grocery at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Nearby residents are asked to check security cameras to see if there is anything suspicious on their devices. If...
KTRE
SFA announces Dr. Steven Westbrook as president
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Board of Regents has announced Dr. Steve Westbrook as the institution’s president. Westbrook was brought on board after the mutually agreed upon decision for previous president Scott Gordon to resign in April of 2022. “That action item with that title by itself might...
Portions Of East Texas Are Under A Winter Storm Warning Thru Wednesday
Without a doubt, it's been pretty dreary around Tyler, Longview and Jacksonville, Texas the past few days, and judging from the extended forecast it looks like the sun will remain behind the clouds through at least Thursday and it may reveal itself again sometime Friday. Until then, the northwestern and...
Newly appointed Angelina County Sheriff turns Facebook comments back on, citing freedom of speech
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The newly appointed Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman made the decision on Friday to turn the comments on the department’s Facebook page back on after they were turned off in August. “Sheriff Tom Selman believes the people’s right to freedom of speech shall not be infringed,” the department’s Facebook admin said. […]
KLTV
JaccBoyWorld gang member pleads guilty to murder of Lufkin teen
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An accused member of the Lufkin-affiliated gang JaccBoyWorld pleaded guilty to murder and multiple other charges in an Angelina County court on Friday. D’Corian Haywood, 21, of Lufkin, pleaded guilty to charges of murder, deadly conduct, and three counts of evading arrest. Haywood is one of three people charged in the Jan. 18, 2022 shooting death of Damarion Glenn. Others indicted are Zaccheuas Albro and Lazarian Roberson, both of Lufkin.
Injuries reported after 2-vehicle crash in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash took place in Rusk County. The crash took place at the US 259 and FM 2276 intersection. “Expect minor delays and expect presence of emergency vehicles so slow down out there,” said Rusk County OEM. No further information is available at this time. […]
KLTV
Lufkin crews respond to structure fire, issue warning on space heaters
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - At 8:37 a.m., Lufkin Fire was called to the 2100 block of Copeland to a report of a shed fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze, preventing it from spreading to any nearby homes or structures, according to a release from City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
