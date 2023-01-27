Jack McGaughey, 97th district judge, has decided to leave his office at the end of May and will submit his formal resignation to the governor’s office later this month. This past week, the longtime judge informed certain officials across the three-county 97th District about his decision to step down on May 31. McGaughey said Thursday he has been talking with the staff at the governor’s office about the process. His present term concludes at the end of 2024.

BOWIE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO