Clay County, TX

Related
YAHOO!

Ex-manager pleads guilty to embezzlement allegations

The former manager of a Wichita Falls tire store accused of wheeling and dealing a shop's tires and pocketing the cash pleaded guilty to theft Friday in 30th District Court, according to court records. Skyler Hilbers, 40, entered a guilty plea to a lesser charge of theft from $30,000 to...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YAHOO!

Wichita Falls man pleads guilty to nightclub killing

A man who shot to death Davonta Jason Combs with an assault rifle and wounded a woman during a chaotic exchange of gunfire as people left a local nightclub was sentenced to prison Friday, court documents show. The shooting was at least partly captured on cell phone video, according to...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Disturbance ends in pursuit and arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man after he reportedly broke some windows at his ex’s house and ran from police. According to police, on Saturday, around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to an address on Chase Drive for a disturbance involving a man that was possibly armed with a gun. The suspect […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WFPD: Man threatened to kill woman over address change

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man after he reportedly threatened to kill a woman and lead them on a pursuit. According to court documents, shortly before 3 p.m., Saturday, officers were sent to an address on Chase Drive for criminal mischief. Multiple victims reported, Charles Price, 27, had damaged a fence […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KTEN.com

Texoma sheriffs say they won't enforce new gun rule

(KTEN) — Some county sheriffs in Texoma say they are standing up for the Second Amendment after a new ruling from the Department of Justice requiring gun owners who have a "stabilizing brace" attached to a pistol to either register the device or remove it within 120 days. A...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Woman pleads to assault of officer in front of nightclub

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 28-year-old Wichita Falls woman pleads guilty to assaulting a police officer while he was trying to question a shooting suspect at a nightclub. Cassandra Owens was placed on four years probation in 30th District Court according to court records. Police said they were at the Bombshells nightclub on North Scott […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Victim, suspect identified in shooting on NW Birch Ave

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released new information in the death a man near NW Fort Sill Blvd and Birch Ave. According to a release, police say the victim has been identifed as Joe Sawyer. Sawyer was found inside the residence at 1102 NW Birch Ave. dead from a gunshot wound on Wednesday.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Deputy: Burk woman had 89 pieces of I.D.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman is jailed after deputies say she had drugs and 89 different credit cards or I.D information items in her vehicle. Katlyn Carter is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and fraudulent use of greater than 50 I.D. items according to an affidavit. A Wichita […]
BURKBURNETT, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Theft trial for WFPD motorcycle officer underway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The trial of a former WFPD motorcycle officer got underway Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in the 30th District Court after a jury of six men and six women were selected on Monday. Ralph Ryan Piper was indicted by a Wichita County Grand Jury in 2019 for theft over $20,000 and under […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KXII.com

Wilson Police find mobile meth lab during traffic stop

WILSON, Okla. (KXII) -The Wilson Police Department released photos capturing what they believe to be a mobile meth lab in a man’s car. Officers said the driver was pulled over in a traffic stop on Highway 76 near Faith Hill road. They then discovered that the driver’s license was...
WILSON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

3 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Wichita County in January

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported three new COVID-19 related deaths. According to their website, from January 20 to January 26, 2023, the Health District reported 110 new cases, three deaths, 15 hospitalizations, and 157 recoveries. There are five new cases that are up-to-date on their vaccinations. There are […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Two injured in head-on collision

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A portion of the Lloyd Ruby overpass was closed Saturday morning while Wichita County deputies and police worked the scene of a head-on collision between a pickup and an 18-wheeler. The incident began around 3:45 a.m. when a pickup, occupied by a man and woman, fled from deputies. Wichita County Sheriff’s […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Language barrier leaves alleged victim feeling unheard

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton family and restaurant staff are speaking out after their chef was recently hit by a car. He was reportedly walking north of 38th street to the neighborhood Walmart on Lee when hit by a car. “We got a notice about an hour later to...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Person taken into custody after police surround Lawton home

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person appeared to have been taken into custody after a large number of officers surrounded a home in Lawton. Police were on the scene of a home off 69th street and Delta avenue Thursday evening. Our 7News photographer on the scene reported seeing officers on...
LAWTON, OK
bowienewsonline.com

District Judge Jack McGaughey plans to step down at the end of May

Jack McGaughey, 97th district judge, has decided to leave his office at the end of May and will submit his formal resignation to the governor’s office later this month. This past week, the longtime judge informed certain officials across the three-county 97th District about his decision to step down on May 31. McGaughey said Thursday he has been talking with the staff at the governor’s office about the process. His present term concludes at the end of 2024.
BOWIE, TX
KXII.com

1 dies in Love County rollover crash

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One man died Sunday afternoon after a car rolled over in Love County. The sheriff’s office said it happened near Jimtown and Batson road. When deputies arrived, a truck was laying upside down, and the man was pinned inside. According to a Facebook post,...
LOVE COUNTY, OK

