Ex-manager pleads guilty to embezzlement allegations
The former manager of a Wichita Falls tire store accused of wheeling and dealing a shop's tires and pocketing the cash pleaded guilty to theft Friday in 30th District Court, according to court records. Skyler Hilbers, 40, entered a guilty plea to a lesser charge of theft from $30,000 to...
Wichita Falls man pleads guilty to nightclub killing
A man who shot to death Davonta Jason Combs with an assault rifle and wounded a woman during a chaotic exchange of gunfire as people left a local nightclub was sentenced to prison Friday, court documents show. The shooting was at least partly captured on cell phone video, according to...
Disturbance ends in pursuit and arrest
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man after he reportedly broke some windows at his ex’s house and ran from police. According to police, on Saturday, around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to an address on Chase Drive for a disturbance involving a man that was possibly armed with a gun. The suspect […]
Gainesville man on the run after meth conviction; faces 40 years in prison
Jan. 27—A Gainesville man faces the rest of his life in prison — if and when police find him. John Phillip Hughes, 63, was sentenced in absentia by a Cooke County jury Tuesday to 40 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance. "The defendant absconded after the first...
After nearly five years, Trayvon Strawn sentenced for shootout at Studio E Club
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—It was a full house inside the 30th District courtroom this morning as the 78th District’s court docket was merged with the 30th District’s due to an ongoing jury trial in Judge Kennedy’s court. Nearly five years after Davonta combs was gunned down in the parking lot of Studio E back in 2018, […]
WFPD: Man threatened to kill woman over address change
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man after he reportedly threatened to kill a woman and lead them on a pursuit. According to court documents, shortly before 3 p.m., Saturday, officers were sent to an address on Chase Drive for criminal mischief. Multiple victims reported, Charles Price, 27, had damaged a fence […]
Texoma sheriffs say they won't enforce new gun rule
(KTEN) — Some county sheriffs in Texoma say they are standing up for the Second Amendment after a new ruling from the Department of Justice requiring gun owners who have a "stabilizing brace" attached to a pistol to either register the device or remove it within 120 days. A...
Woman pleads to assault of officer in front of nightclub
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 28-year-old Wichita Falls woman pleads guilty to assaulting a police officer while he was trying to question a shooting suspect at a nightclub. Cassandra Owens was placed on four years probation in 30th District Court according to court records. Police said they were at the Bombshells nightclub on North Scott […]
Victim, suspect identified in shooting on NW Birch Ave
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released new information in the death a man near NW Fort Sill Blvd and Birch Ave. According to a release, police say the victim has been identifed as Joe Sawyer. Sawyer was found inside the residence at 1102 NW Birch Ave. dead from a gunshot wound on Wednesday.
Deputy: Burk woman had 89 pieces of I.D.
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman is jailed after deputies say she had drugs and 89 different credit cards or I.D information items in her vehicle. Katlyn Carter is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and fraudulent use of greater than 50 I.D. items according to an affidavit. A Wichita […]
One killed in disturbance; Lawton PD investigating
One person was killed Wednesday in Lawton in what police said was a disturbance between two men.
Theft trial for WFPD motorcycle officer underway
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The trial of a former WFPD motorcycle officer got underway Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in the 30th District Court after a jury of six men and six women were selected on Monday. Ralph Ryan Piper was indicted by a Wichita County Grand Jury in 2019 for theft over $20,000 and under […]
Wilson Police find mobile meth lab during traffic stop
WILSON, Okla. (KXII) -The Wilson Police Department released photos capturing what they believe to be a mobile meth lab in a man’s car. Officers said the driver was pulled over in a traffic stop on Highway 76 near Faith Hill road. They then discovered that the driver’s license was...
3 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Wichita County in January
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported three new COVID-19 related deaths. According to their website, from January 20 to January 26, 2023, the Health District reported 110 new cases, three deaths, 15 hospitalizations, and 157 recoveries. There are five new cases that are up-to-date on their vaccinations. There are […]
Shooting in Iowa Park, police looking for suspect
Law enforcement agencies are looking for a suspect after someone fired shots in a Iowa Park neighborhood seriously injuring one person.
Two injured in head-on collision
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A portion of the Lloyd Ruby overpass was closed Saturday morning while Wichita County deputies and police worked the scene of a head-on collision between a pickup and an 18-wheeler. The incident began around 3:45 a.m. when a pickup, occupied by a man and woman, fled from deputies. Wichita County Sheriff’s […]
Language barrier leaves alleged victim feeling unheard
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton family and restaurant staff are speaking out after their chef was recently hit by a car. He was reportedly walking north of 38th street to the neighborhood Walmart on Lee when hit by a car. “We got a notice about an hour later to...
Person taken into custody after police surround Lawton home
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person appeared to have been taken into custody after a large number of officers surrounded a home in Lawton. Police were on the scene of a home off 69th street and Delta avenue Thursday evening. Our 7News photographer on the scene reported seeing officers on...
District Judge Jack McGaughey plans to step down at the end of May
Jack McGaughey, 97th district judge, has decided to leave his office at the end of May and will submit his formal resignation to the governor’s office later this month. This past week, the longtime judge informed certain officials across the three-county 97th District about his decision to step down on May 31. McGaughey said Thursday he has been talking with the staff at the governor’s office about the process. His present term concludes at the end of 2024.
1 dies in Love County rollover crash
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One man died Sunday afternoon after a car rolled over in Love County. The sheriff’s office said it happened near Jimtown and Batson road. When deputies arrived, a truck was laying upside down, and the man was pinned inside. According to a Facebook post,...
