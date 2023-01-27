Rick Astley is suing Yung Gravy over the latter’s 2022 track, “Betty (Get Money).”. According to reports, Astley’s filing claims that Gravy’s song, utilizes an impersonation of his voice from his hit single “Never Gonna Give You Up,” and that the artist, his producers and everyone else involved in the creation of the track “conspired to include a deliberate and nearly indistinguishable imitation of Mr. Astley’s voice throughout the song.” He has also named Popnick/Nick Seeley, a co-producer and the supposed vocal impersonator, in the lawsuit.

