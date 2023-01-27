Read full article on original website
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Bill creating statewide energy plan passes Indiana House
A bill that aims to create a statewide energy plan passed the state House on Monday. HB 1007 requires the state agency that oversees utilities — the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission — to consider five things in most of its decisions: reliability, affordability, resiliency, stability and environmental sustainability.
WTHI
State Reps hope for Project Lifesaver span all counties in Indiana
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - State representatives have presented a bill to make Project Lifesaver available to all counties in the state. Vigo County's Project Lifesaver helps find the cognitively disabled. Police use a wristband to help those who may wander off. However, only 33 counties are being served. State...
Billions available to help Indiana homeowners and renters
Are you a homeowner whose primary residence is in Indiana? Did you experience a hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic? If so, now is the time to apply for assistance through the Indiana Homeowner Assistance Fund. You may be eligible if you struggled to pay your mortgage, property taxes, and other home-related expenses during the crisis.
95.3 MNC
Bucshon: Big tech should be held responsible for online fentanyl sales
Big tech needs to be held responsible for sales of fentanyl on their platforms, so says an Indiana representative in Congress. “I want to say this: it’s not only young children, but adult children that are at risk not only on social media but texting,” said Representative Larry Bucshon, Republican from Indiana, discussing online fentanyl sales at a House Energy and Commerce Committee Republican roundtable Wednesday.
city-countyobserver.com
Lt. Gov. Crouch, IHCDA Announce Affordable Housing iInvestment
INDIANAPOLIS (Jan. 26, 2023) – Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) Board of Directors today announced the recipients of the 2023 Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program, which is used to incentivize private developers to fund the construction, acquisition, and rehabilitation of affordable housing communities throughout Indiana.
wfft.com
March for Life returns to northeast Indiana; first since Roe v. Wade overturned
Thousands of anti-abortion activists marched through downtown Fort Wayne in the 49th annual March For Life in Northeast Indiana. March for Life returns to northeast Indiana; first since Roe v. Wade overturned. Thousands of anti-abortion activists marched through downtown Fort Wayne in the 49th annual March For Life in Northeast...
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
Bill seeks to prevent federal takeover of Indiana air pollution program
Indiana’s air pollution permitting program is low on money, edging toward violation of the federal Clean Air Act — and a potential U.S. Environmental Protection Agency takeover. And it’s because air pollution is decreasing. Lawmakers hope to head EPA action off with a bill allowing the state agency responsible to raise its fees. But Senate […] The post Bill seeks to prevent federal takeover of Indiana air pollution program appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WISH-TV
Indiana faces growing shortage of affordable housing
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many in Indianapolis are still struggling amid an affordable housing shortage. The Biden administration is now taking another step toward solving the crisis nationwide. There’s a growing shortage of affordable housing in Indiana. Fran Quigley, a clinical professor at the Indiana University McKinney School of...
WRBI Radio
Lt. Gov. testifies in support of Senate Bill 1
Statehouse — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch testified in front of the Senate Appropriations Committee Thursday in support of Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), legislation which will strengthen the direction Indiana takes in assisting Hoosiers suffering from behavioral health issues, including mental illness and addiction. Authored by Sen. Michael Crider...
wfft.com
Noncompete clauses may be removed from Indiana physicians contracts
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A new Indiana Senate bill will remove noncompete clauses from physicians contracts. Noncompete clauses limit physicians from going to a different hospital for work. Most clauses prevent physicians from working within a certain distance from their old job, causing them to leave the state for new employment.
Indiana tax cap proposal would help homeowners but hurt school corporations
Property owners could get temporary tax relief under a top Indiana lawmaker’s bill that seeks to stymie the impacts of high assessments last spring. A new study projects homeowners’ bills payable this year could increase as much as 15%. That’s more than double what previous reports estimated for the upcoming bills. Rep. Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton, […] The post Indiana tax cap proposal would help homeowners but hurt school corporations appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WTHI
Kid vaccination rates are down across the state of Indiana
INDIANA (WTHI) - Vaccination rates are down for children across the state of Indiana. It's pushing the Vigo County Health Department to take action. Just over half of kids between 19 and 35 months old are not caught up on their vaccines. That number has decreased by 3% since 2021.
How Indiana’s Black female veterans support each other after military service
For Dr. Dorothy Simpson-Taylor, serving in the U.S. Air Force was just the beginning of her contribution to her country and community. From 1963 to 1965, she served as a statistical specialist, collecting and analyzing data during the Vietnam War. After an honorable discharge, she began to advocate for veterans, a practice that has lasted more than 50 years, and now, the 78-year-old Black woman continues to serve veterans through the Sister Soldier Network.
Ascension St. Vincent closing even more operations
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — After shutting down eleven immediate care centers less than a year ago, Ascension St. Vincent announced they’ll be closing an additional eleven operations across Indiana. Some of the locations even fall within the Tri-State area. Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, […]
WIBC.com
Crunching The Numbers On Property Taxes, How Much More You Are Paying
STATEWIDE — If you own a home in Indiana then you have likely noticed that your property taxes have gone way up. By how much varies on where you live and the local economic situation, but according to a study by the Association of Indiana Counties, Hoosiers are paying about 16-percent more in property taxes on average. Farmers are also paying about 16-percent more.
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
WNDU
Indiana bill would update laws for crimes committed by HIV-positive people
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, Hoosiers advocated for a bill that seeks to update how the state handles criminal cases involving someone who is HIV-positive. Indiana’s laws that deal with HIV were written over three decades ago at a time when the medical understanding of HIV was still vastly under-researched.
wfyi.org
Indiana worker elected to UAW executive board hopes to ‘transform’ union, make leaders accountab
United Auto Workers union members elected a new “activist” slate of leaders in December 2022. That includes Dave Green, an Indiana worker who vows to use his new position to make the UAW more “accountable” to members. “I recognize after being on the floor for so...
city-countyobserver.com
Indiana State Police Seeks Police Officers For The 84th Lateral Recruit Academy
The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for the 84th Lateral Recruit Academy. Individuals interested in beginning a rewarding career as an Indiana State Trooper must apply online at IndianaTrooper.com. This website provides a detailed synopsis of the application process and information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police. Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 pm (EST) on Sunday, April 27, 2023.
