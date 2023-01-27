Read full article on original website
Faith in the Future of Agriculture
Glenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County farmer and rancher. This past weekend was my favorite Kansas Farm Bureau event, the Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) Conference. I am going to let you in on a secret, I am over 35. I know you are all shocked, and I am a bit surprised they still let me through the doors. I guess they either take pity on me or they let me in because I am on the state board of directors. Either way I am always happy to sneak in and get my batteries recharged.
WIBW
New street closures to heavily impact downtown Topeka drivers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New closures will change the traffic pattern and heavily impact drivers in downtown Topeka. Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Wednesday, Feb. 1, EMCON will continue with its Quincy St. project and will partially close the intersection of SE 6th and Quincy. In...
Engineers give city commission update on Salina Landfill, waste diversion and more
The City of Salina's sanitation department collects approximately 95,000 tons of waste annually. Where does all that garbage go? The Salina Municipal Landfill. James Teutsch, public works director for the City of Salina, said at the city commission study session this week that The City of Salina is working to be at "Zero Waste" by 2050.
Kansas man turns custom golf cart side-hustle into a booming business
EMPORIA (KSNT) – What started out as a small project in a Kansas businessman’s garage has grown into more than just a side hustle. 27 News spoke with Bryan McCoy, the owner of McCoy Custom Carts in Olathe, about the expansion of his golf cart business to new markets in the Sunflower State. “My wife […]
Geary County Historical Society hosted Kansas Day activities
Kansas Day activities were held Saturday at the Geary County Historical Museum. Lisa Highsmith, Director of Programs and Education, said activities included coloring pages, magnet making and a pioneer challenge. "The challenge is to see if you can build a pioneer traveling trunk and if it can withstand the weight of all the things you have to pack for your journey as a pioneer. "
Junction City Pilot Club grant will help fund play therapy systems
Pilot Club of Junction City presented a grant check to Pawnee Mental Health. The club of has been awarded a matching grant from the Pilot International Founders Foundation Fund for Pawnee Mental Health Services. The grant will be used to add to the play therapy systems. Pilot International's mission is...
KDOT awards bids for two projects in Geary County
Kansas Department of Transportation has awarded a bid for crack repair covering 2.3 miles from the north city limits of Junction City to the U.S. 77 / K-57 / K-244 junction to Pavement Pro's LLC of McPherson. KDOT also awarded a bid for milling and overlay on K-18 from about...
WIBW
Motorcycle crash north of Perry sends Topeka man to hospital
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle crash north of Perry sent a Topeka man to a local hospital over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Ferguson and Marion Rd. - about 4 miles north of Perry - with reports of a motorcycle crash.
Geary County Conservation District hosts annual meeting
Presentation of Banker's Awards were a highlight of the annual Geary County Conservation District meeting Thursday evening. Awards were presented for 2020, 2021 and 2022. During the presentations Sarah Schmidt announced that Verle and Marie Amthauer were the 2020 winners. Their farm covers 320 acres in eastern Geary County along Davis Creek. The beginnings of the homestead were in 1892 when Verle's great grandfather, Andrew Amthauer, purchased 160 acres from the railroad. An adjoining quarter was purchased in 1897 for his son, John Amthauer.
Emporia gazette.com
New Marshalls in town, adding to Pavilions
After delays, Marshalls has officially opened its Emporia location. The department store held its grand opening Thursday morning at the Emporia Pavilions, 2724 West 24th Avenue. The opening was extra-early at 8 a.m. Normally, the store will open at 9:30 a.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. on Sundays.
WIBW
Topeka, Eureka women behind bars after abandoned school break-in
CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One woman from Topeka and one from Eureka are both behind bars on the same seven accusations after they were allegedly caught breaking into an abandoned rural Kansas school building. KVOE reports that Kathryn Laine Culbert, 25, of Eureka and Jacobsen Thomas Eells, 23, of...
Emporia gazette.com
Klondike conditions for Kansas Day? It could feel that way
Don't let Friday deceive you. Winter in the Emporia area still has a long way to go. The sun should shine Friday, with a high in the 50-degree range. But then a stationary front will move through Saturday. It could drop snow on Nebraska, but should come through Emporia dry.
WIBW
Goodyear Tire Company to take cost-saving actions to improve quarter projections
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - UPDATE: No associates in Topeka were impacted by the announcement. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced Friday that due to several challenges the company has faced this past year, such as cost pressure fueled by inflation; the plant will be taking some measures to save the plant funds.
KVOE
Heater issue leads to fire call in west Emporia
A reported structure fire in west Emporia led to a non-fire-related issue after an investigation Sunday morning. The fire at 301 Wilson was reported around 9 am. Emporia Fire Capt. Michael Nunley says there was an unspecified heater issue inside the home. While there was no fire, firefighters had to “open up” an interior wall to make sure where the source of any concerns was located.
K-177 reconstruction proceeds forward
Wildcat Construction Co., Inc. has completed phase 1 of the K-177 reconstruction between Alta Vista and Council Grove. Here’s a look at the improvements for phase 1, located south K-4. Roadwork for phase 2 of K-177 reconstruction between I-70 and Alta Vista will begin in March.
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas
When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
National retail store moving back to Topeka
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect that Burlington Coat Factory is now recognized as Burlington Stores. TOPEKA (KSNT) – A national retail chain is set to return to the capital city after packing up shop more than five years ago. Burlington Stores will be setting up in west Topeka July 7, 2023 […]
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 29
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Hern, Sierra Nicole; 36; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving While Suspended. Driving while...
Man was on fire in Kansas Walmart bathroom
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fire that sent a man to the hospital in Topeka. Just after 8p.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to reports of a fire in a bathroom in the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 335 SW MacVicar Avenue in Topeka, according to city of Topeka spokesperson Gretchen Spiker.
Emporia gazette.com
Kobach calls for ban on 'foreign ownership' of farmland
More than 600 acres of farmland in Chase and Greenwood Counties would become unlike any others, if a proposal by the Kansas Attorney General becomes law. Kris Kobach announced in a statement Thursday that he will offer legislation to “ban foreign ownership of land” across the state.
