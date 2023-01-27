Read full article on original website
Related
papermag.com
Inside Fever Ray's Strange 'Kandy' Universe
Fever Ray’s Karin Dreijer is both the seductress and the seduced in their newest music video, “Kandy," the latest single to drop from their forthcoming album Radical Romantics. The song will be nostalgic for many fans of The Knife, using the same steel-drum synths found on The Knife’s work from the early aughts and a familiar, enduringly creepy visual concept that pays tribute to the “Pass This On” temptress-at-the-mic video. The song is co-produced by Karin's brother and The Knife bandmate Olof Dreijer, who co-stars in the video as a bedazzled flute player. Karin Dreijer plays a glimmering pink-suited siren (paired with Fever Ray's famous blood-shot eyes and patchy blonde mop) who is on the musical war path to seduce a nine-to-five worker-bee, also played by Karin.
The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock
Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
papermag.com
Ice Spice Wants to Act
Ice Spice wants to make a career of “Actin A Smoochie.” The 24-year-old rapper appeared on Hot97's Ebro in the Morning to talk about her New York upbringing and instant internet success after the release of her EP Like..? and shared that her career goals don’t end with music.
papermag.com
Bella Ramsey Celebrates as HBO Renews 'The Last of Us'
The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey is celebrating the news of the HBO series' second season. Taking to Twitter, the 19-year-old Nottingham native, who identifies as nonbinary, reacted to the news with lyrics from Depeche Mode's "Never Let Me Down Again," writing, "I FORGOT ABOUT TWITTER FOR A SECOND but you heard about season two right? I’m taking a ride with my best frienddddd (again) :)"
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
papermag.com
Sabato De Sarno Named Creative Director at Gucci
Gucci has found its new creative director: Sabato De Sarno. The decision was announced by Gucci's parent company, Italian luxury house Kerig, on Saturday, January 28. De Sarno, who is fashion director for men's and women's ready to wear at Valentino, will take the reins from Alessandro Michele, who held the position since 2015, and will be responsible for shaping the brand's creative vision across all collections.
papermag.com
Florence Pugh Hints at Original Music in New Zach Braff Film
Florence Pugh is dropping new music for her next movie project. Pugh recently appeared on an episode of Vogue's The Run-Through podcast to discuss her favorite roles and upcoming projects. Amidst filming for Dune: Part Two, the 27-year-old actress shared that she's also been working on original music that will be featured in the upcoming comedy-drama A Good Person, written and directed by her ex, 47-year-old Garden State actor Zach Braff.
papermag.com
Rick Astley Sues Yung Gravy Over 'Never Gonna Give You Up' Voice Imitation
Rick Astley is literally coming to get that money from Yung Gravy. According to court documents obtained by People, the '80s pop star filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against the "Betty (Get Money)" rapper, alleging that the 2022 track “conspired to include a deliberate and nearly indistinguishable imitation" of his voice on his 1987 hit "Never Gonna Give You Up."
papermag.com
Spice Girls May Reunite for King Charles III's Coronation
A long-awaited Spice Girls reunion is rumored to be in the works — for the coronation of King Charles III. According to the Daily Mail, the beloved girl group who ruled the 90s will return to the stage for a royal concert that will take place during a three-day celebration starting Saturday May 6. The five members — Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell — have not performed together since the 2012 Olympics closing ceremony.
papermag.com
Matt Weinberger Wants to Take Your Photo for PAPER's 'Fresh Pressed'
This is Fresh Pressed, in which photographer Matt Weinberger takes us inside some of the rawest moments happening in NYC and beyond. Fresh Pressed is all about encountering the juicy ideas, aesthetics and people shaping culture through the lens of the city's many creative scenes. Every Wednesday, Paul's Baby Grand...
Comments / 0