ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

The best Ohio Super Bowl betting promos available right now

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The matchup is set and here are the five best Ohio Super Bowl betting promos available. The Kansas City Chiefs and...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Can the Chiefs finally figure out how to beat Bengals QB Joe Burrow? Mohammad Ahmad’s prediction

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Third time clearly wasn’t the charm. The Kansas City Chiefs appeared to nearly have Bengals QB Joe Burrow finally captured and cornered in their Week 13 matchup in Cincinnati. Burrow by no means played poorly, far from it actually. However, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was just staying toe to toe with Burrow while Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnoulo looked like they kept Burrow from unleashing his fury.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Clippers’ Ty Lue believes Cleveland’s interior defense is built to last: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A lot has changed in Cleveland since Tyron Lue patrolled the sideline over parts of three seasons during the Cavaliers’ most recent Eastern Conference Championship era. But the coach who famously hosted playoff watch parties for Cavs team members and staff while serving 1,800 chicken wings “fried hard, sauce on the side” made sure his favorite snack was on hand prior to Sunday’s game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

How Bengals are moving forward following AFC Championship loss to Chiefs: Strictly Stripes Podcast

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- A historic run for the Cincinnati Bengals comes to a painful end. After winning a franchise-record 10 straight games that features a rare wire-to-wire road playoff win against the Buffalo Bills, the Bengals begin their offseason two weeks earlier than planned. Cincinnati’s season comes to a halt following a 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

‘Super Bowl window is wide open for the next 15 years!’ : How social media reacted to the Bengals’ 23-20 AFC title loss to the Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- The Bengals fought hard, but too many self-inflicted wounds was their downfall in Sunday’s 23-20 AFC Championship loss vs. the Chiefs. Joe Burrow got off to a slow start as the Bengals put up just six first-half points. He finished with 270 on 26-of-41 passing with a TD and two picks, and was eventually taken down a fifth time, forcing the Bengals to punt the ball back to the Chiefs with under a minute remaining.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Bengals rally around Joseph Ossai after costly unnecessary-roughness penalty: ‘It’s given me peace right now’

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill refused to leave Joseph Ossai’s side after the AFC Championship. A freshly showered Ossai had bloodshot eyes and tears still streaming down his face when he faced reporters in the cramped confines of the visitor’s locker room at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

How the Bengals fell short in 23-20 AFC Championship loss to the Chiefs: By the numbers

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- The Bengals fought hard, but to many self inflicted wounds was their downfall in Sunday’s 23-20 AFC Championship loss vs. the Chiefs. Burrow got off to a slow start as the Bengals put up just six first half points. He finished with 270 on 26-of-41 passing with a TD and two picks, and was eventually taken down a fifth time, forcing the Bengals to punt the ball back to the Chiefs with under a minute remaining.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
95K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy