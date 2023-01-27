Read full article on original website
What the NFL pool report said about replayed third down, intentional grounding in Bengals-Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NFL referee Ron Torbert took questions from ESPN reporter Ben Baby after the AFC Championship Game regarding two specific plays in the Bengals’ loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Specifically, he was asked about the replayed third down play which resulted...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Can the Chiefs finally figure out how to beat Bengals QB Joe Burrow? Mohammad Ahmad’s prediction
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Third time clearly wasn’t the charm. The Kansas City Chiefs appeared to nearly have Bengals QB Joe Burrow finally captured and cornered in their Week 13 matchup in Cincinnati. Burrow by no means played poorly, far from it actually. However, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was just staying toe to toe with Burrow while Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnoulo looked like they kept Burrow from unleashing his fury.
Jason and Travis Kelce to meet in Super Bowl 57: Looking back at some of their funniest moments
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Kelce brothers will make NFL history when Cleveland Heights natives Travis and Jason become the first brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl. Travis’ Chiefs will take on Jason’s Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Feb. 12. Not only are...
NBA trade rumors: Phoenix Suns give Milwaukee Bucks permission to talk to Jae Crowder
It’s been no secret that the Suns are looking to find a new home for Jae Crowder. One of the teams trying very hard to land him before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline is the Bucks. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Suns gave...
Germaine Pratt apologizes to Joseph Ossai for post-game outburst: ‘I wasn’t a great teammate in that moment’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt apologized to Joseph Ossai after he was caught on camera criticizing his teammate for a unnecessary roughness penalty on Sunday night in the AFC Championship Game. Ossai’s late hit on Mahomes set up the Chiefs game-winning field goal in the final seconds....
With the game on the line, Patrick Mahomes makes his boldest and biggest scramble: Bengals vs. Chiefs instant reaction
KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Patrick Mahomes hated to leave the pocket on Sunday night. Mahomes’ injured ankle limited his mobility to a greater degree as the temperatures dropped and the hits added up. He even tweaked the injury when he was chased out of the pocket in the third quarter by linebacker Germaine Pratt.
Clippers’ Ty Lue believes Cleveland’s interior defense is built to last: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A lot has changed in Cleveland since Tyron Lue patrolled the sideline over parts of three seasons during the Cavaliers’ most recent Eastern Conference Championship era. But the coach who famously hosted playoff watch parties for Cavs team members and staff while serving 1,800 chicken wings “fried hard, sauce on the side” made sure his favorite snack was on hand prior to Sunday’s game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
How Bengals are moving forward following AFC Championship loss to Chiefs: Strictly Stripes Podcast
KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- A historic run for the Cincinnati Bengals comes to a painful end. After winning a franchise-record 10 straight games that features a rare wire-to-wire road playoff win against the Buffalo Bills, the Bengals begin their offseason two weeks earlier than planned. Cincinnati’s season comes to a halt following a 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.
Are Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb a championship duo? Browns core backfield players for 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns finally have the elite quarterback in Deshaun Watson they believe can take them to the Super Bowl, and they still have one of the best running backs in the NFL in Nick Chubb to give them one of the most dynamic backfields in the NFL.
‘Super Bowl window is wide open for the next 15 years!’ : How social media reacted to the Bengals’ 23-20 AFC title loss to the Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- The Bengals fought hard, but too many self-inflicted wounds was their downfall in Sunday’s 23-20 AFC Championship loss vs. the Chiefs. Joe Burrow got off to a slow start as the Bengals put up just six first-half points. He finished with 270 on 26-of-41 passing with a TD and two picks, and was eventually taken down a fifth time, forcing the Bengals to punt the ball back to the Chiefs with under a minute remaining.
Bengals rally around Joseph Ossai after costly unnecessary-roughness penalty: ‘It’s given me peace right now’
KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill refused to leave Joseph Ossai’s side after the AFC Championship. A freshly showered Ossai had bloodshot eyes and tears still streaming down his face when he faced reporters in the cramped confines of the visitor’s locker room at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night.
Where do Moondog, Sir CC rank among most beloved NBA mascots?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Cavaliers aren’t the only ones enjoying success on the hardcourt at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this season. Moondog has ranked high on a list of favorite NBA mascots. The folks at nj.bet.com asked more than 900 NBA fans across the country their opinions on...
How the Bengals fell short in 23-20 AFC Championship loss to the Chiefs: By the numbers
KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- The Bengals fought hard, but to many self inflicted wounds was their downfall in Sunday’s 23-20 AFC Championship loss vs. the Chiefs. Burrow got off to a slow start as the Bengals put up just six first half points. He finished with 270 on 26-of-41 passing with a TD and two picks, and was eventually taken down a fifth time, forcing the Bengals to punt the ball back to the Chiefs with under a minute remaining.
