NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
atozsports.com
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
NBA trade rumors: Phoenix Suns give Milwaukee Bucks permission to talk to Jae Crowder
It’s been no secret that the Suns are looking to find a new home for Jae Crowder. One of the teams trying very hard to land him before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline is the Bucks. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Suns gave...
Clippers’ Ty Lue believes Cleveland’s interior defense is built to last: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A lot has changed in Cleveland since Tyron Lue patrolled the sideline over parts of three seasons during the Cavaliers’ most recent Eastern Conference Championship era. But the coach who famously hosted playoff watch parties for Cavs team members and staff while serving 1,800 chicken wings “fried hard, sauce on the side” made sure his favorite snack was on hand prior to Sunday’s game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Can the Chiefs finally figure out how to beat Bengals QB Joe Burrow? Mohammad Ahmad’s prediction
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Third time clearly wasn’t the charm. The Kansas City Chiefs appeared to nearly have Bengals QB Joe Burrow finally captured and cornered in their Week 13 matchup in Cincinnati. Burrow by no means played poorly, far from it actually. However, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was just staying toe to toe with Burrow while Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnoulo looked like they kept Burrow from unleashing his fury.
‘Super Bowl window is wide open for the next 15 years!’ : How social media reacted to the Bengals’ 23-20 AFC title loss to the Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- The Bengals fought hard, but too many self-inflicted wounds was their downfall in Sunday’s 23-20 AFC Championship loss vs. the Chiefs. Joe Burrow got off to a slow start as the Bengals put up just six first-half points. He finished with 270 on 26-of-41 passing with a TD and two picks, and was eventually taken down a fifth time, forcing the Bengals to punt the ball back to the Chiefs with under a minute remaining.
How Bengals are moving forward following AFC Championship loss to Chiefs: Strictly Stripes Podcast
KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- A historic run for the Cincinnati Bengals comes to a painful end. After winning a franchise-record 10 straight games that features a rare wire-to-wire road playoff win against the Buffalo Bills, the Bengals begin their offseason two weeks earlier than planned. Cincinnati’s season comes to a halt following a 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.
Bengals players use painful AFC Championship loss to reflect on 2022 season
KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- This one is going to sting for a while. The pain of Sunday’s 23-20 AFC Championship loss to the Chiefs was visible throughout the Bengals’ locker room on Sunday night. Throughout the locker room, there was a wide range of tears, frowns, looks of confusion and even some smiles.
Kansas City Chiefs AFC Champions for 2023: Where to buy shirts, hats, sweat shirts and more
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. The Bengals made their way to the Super Bowl last year but fell to the Los Angeles Rams, 23-20, the same score on Sunday.
Zac Taylor wants to keep current Bengals coaching staff intact for 2023 season
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor doesn’t plan on making any coaching changes in the coming months if it were up to him. Taylor replaced cornerbacks coach Steve Jackson with Charles Burks and hired linebackers coach James Bettcher after Al Golden was named Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator. He also expanded the staff with a handful of assistant coaching hires.
Cedi Osman ties Cavaliers career high with 29 points against Clippers: Behind the Numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cedi Osman told reporters after Cleveland’s 122-99 win against the Clippers on Sunday that he feels the eyes of young players in Europe upon him whenever he takes the court for an NBA game. “Obviously I’m trying to inspire young kids and I’m trying to...
Guardians promote JT Maguire to complete manager Terry Francona’s coaching staff
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Manager Terry Francona’s coaching staff is complete. The Guardians have promoted JT Maguire to replace Kyle Hudson as their outfield coach. Hudson was hired by the Red Sox to be their first base coach and outfield coach in late December. Maguire, 36, just finished his fifth...
Olmsted Falls, Copley, Laurel, Richmond Heights lead area in Associated Press state girls basketball poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio — One area team is ranked in each of the four divisions in this week’s Associated Press state girls basketball poll, released Monday by the organization. Olmsted Falls is fifth in Division I, behind No. 1 West Clermont, which moved up and past Mason for the top spot.
Five area teams earn No. 1 spots as OHSAA girls basketball district seedings are released
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Five area girls basketball teams have been awarded the top seed in their respective divisions for the upcoming OHSAA postseason basketball tournament. Solon was named the top seed on the east side of Division I, and Olmsted Falls was the top seed of the west.
