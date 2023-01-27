ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked

The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
Clippers’ Ty Lue believes Cleveland’s interior defense is built to last: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A lot has changed in Cleveland since Tyron Lue patrolled the sideline over parts of three seasons during the Cavaliers’ most recent Eastern Conference Championship era. But the coach who famously hosted playoff watch parties for Cavs team members and staff while serving 1,800 chicken wings “fried hard, sauce on the side” made sure his favorite snack was on hand prior to Sunday’s game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Can the Chiefs finally figure out how to beat Bengals QB Joe Burrow? Mohammad Ahmad’s prediction

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Third time clearly wasn’t the charm. The Kansas City Chiefs appeared to nearly have Bengals QB Joe Burrow finally captured and cornered in their Week 13 matchup in Cincinnati. Burrow by no means played poorly, far from it actually. However, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was just staying toe to toe with Burrow while Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnoulo looked like they kept Burrow from unleashing his fury.
‘Super Bowl window is wide open for the next 15 years!’ : How social media reacted to the Bengals’ 23-20 AFC title loss to the Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- The Bengals fought hard, but too many self-inflicted wounds was their downfall in Sunday’s 23-20 AFC Championship loss vs. the Chiefs. Joe Burrow got off to a slow start as the Bengals put up just six first-half points. He finished with 270 on 26-of-41 passing with a TD and two picks, and was eventually taken down a fifth time, forcing the Bengals to punt the ball back to the Chiefs with under a minute remaining.
How Bengals are moving forward following AFC Championship loss to Chiefs: Strictly Stripes Podcast

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- A historic run for the Cincinnati Bengals comes to a painful end. After winning a franchise-record 10 straight games that features a rare wire-to-wire road playoff win against the Buffalo Bills, the Bengals begin their offseason two weeks earlier than planned. Cincinnati’s season comes to a halt following a 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.
Zac Taylor wants to keep current Bengals coaching staff intact for 2023 season

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor doesn’t plan on making any coaching changes in the coming months if it were up to him. Taylor replaced cornerbacks coach Steve Jackson with Charles Burks and hired linebackers coach James Bettcher after Al Golden was named Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator. He also expanded the staff with a handful of assistant coaching hires.
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

