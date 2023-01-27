Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Little Dog Who Looked Like A Rat Is So Fluffy Now | The Dodo
Little baby found on the side road looked like a rat — now he's SO fluffy and happy in his forever home ✨. Thanks so much to Kristy for sharing her footage with us. To keep up, follow along on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/sanshinspirit/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o...
Woman Sees Late Husband, Who Died 9 Years Earlier, Eating At Restaurant
The woman is certain her late spouse is in a promo video posted to the restaurant's Facebook page.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven
A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
Martha Stewart Riles Up the Internet With Her Hair Salon Selfies
Over the last few years, Martha Stewart has become the queen of selfies. The TV personality first broke the internet with the poolside pics she shared while quarantining during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, this past August, the star riled fans again with the birthday selfie she shared after drinking a bit too much wine on a hot summer day.
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
