1 arrested for felony vandalism during LA protest of death of Tyre Nicholas
About 50 demonstrators protesting the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police left some eight businesses vandalized across Los Angeles Sunday evening, says Los Angeles police. One person was arrested for suspicion of felony vandalism and was in possession of spray paint and a glass-breaking tool.Demonstrators have been out in Los Angeles all weekend. Demonstrators began to gather about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Vine Street, near Sunset Boulevard, walking in the street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.About 8:15 p.m. Ezequiel Riesgo, 22, dressed in all-black clothing with a gray backpack, allegedly used a...
Black Lives Matter protesters block streets in Venice
Black Lives Matter demonstrators blocked streets in Venice Sunday to protest the deaths of Tyre Nichols, who was fatally injured during an arrest in Memphis, and Keenan Anderson, who died after he was restrained and shocked by a stun gun by Los Angeles police officers. More than two hundred demonstrators...
Activists clash with LAPD after release of Tyre Nichols beating video
Activists took to the streets of Los Angeles to protest police brutality after the release of video showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of former Memphis police officers.
Reported possible active shooter at Pico Rivera Walmart ruled hoax: LASD
LOS ANGELES - A possible active shooter incident reported at the Pico Rivera Walmart Sunday was ruled a hoax, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. "Responding deputies did a sweep of the store and checked for suspects and any immediate danger. It was determined that there was no shooter on the premises and no suspects were taken into custody at the scene," according to city officials.
Protesters gather in Hollywood and downtown LA, demanding justice for Tyre Nichols
Demonstrators gathered in downtown Los Angeles and Hollywood to protest the beating death of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers.
3 Women Shot, Killed in Car at Gathering Near Beverly Hills
The three victims killed in a shooting that wounded four others at a gathering in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles were women from Illinois and Arizona, authorities said Sunday. Iyana Hutton was a 33-year-old resident of Chicago and 29-year-old Nenah Davis was from Boiling Brook Illinois, according to...
Teen shot while walking in LA area
LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man was in the hospital with stable vital signs after he was shot in the North Hills area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.
The fourth mass shooting to occur in Los Angeles this week resulted in three fatalities and four injuries on Saturday when a shooter opened fire at an Airbnb in a posh area. At 2:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a gunshot in the Beverly Crest area and discovered seven victims, according to the LAPD.
Protestors Gather in Downtown LA Following Death of Tyre Nichols
Groups of protestors showed up outside of LAPD headquarters in downtown LA after video was released Friday in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. A large group of people was seen surrounding LAPD patrol cars and getting close to officers. At one point, a smoke bomb was released among the...
Police Investigate Stabbing of Victim in Downtown Los Angeles
Downtown Los Angeles, CA: At approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report of a possible cutting victim at the intersection of 7th and Francisco Streets in Downtown Los Angeles. Upon arrival, LAPD located a victim on the ground suffering from knife wounds...
Mayor Karen Bass: We have a problem with policing in our country
LOS ANGELES - On Friday, the nation watched in shock after the Memphis Police Department released body camera videos of the beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. After the video was released, FOX 11's Elex Michaelson asked Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for her reaction to watching the video. Like many others who watched the video, Mayor Bass was sickened by the officers' actions.
Suspect in custody after police chase through eastern LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - One man is in custody after leading the California Highway Patrol on a pursuit through eastern Los Angeles County Sunday afternoon. Reports of the chase came in around 3 p.m. on the 10 Freeway before the chase made its way into the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles by 3:45 p.m. The driver, who officers said was wanted for an alleged assault with a deadly weapon, switched between freeways and surface streets before ending up in the Montebello area.
2 People Killed in Shooting at Party in Pomona House
Two people were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
3 killed, 4 wounded in upscale Los Angeles neighborhood
LOS ANGELES — Three people were killed and four others were wounded after a shooting early Saturday in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood, authorities said. According to police, the shooting occurred outside a residence in the Beverly Crest section of the city, KABC-TV reported. Update 1:40 p.m. EST Jan....
California shooting: 3 dead, 4 hurt in ritzy LA neighborhood
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a multimillion dollar short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood early Saturday, police said. The shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. in the Beverly Crest neighborhood. This is at least the sixth...
Man who disarmed Monterey Park shooter honored
Brandon Tsay, the dance studio manager who bravely disarmed the Monterey Park gunman before he could take more lives, was awarded the Medal of Courage at Alhambra’s Lunar New Year festival Sunday. “This year started off as extremely difficult,” told the crowd. “But we’ve got the rest of the year to spread compassion and build […]
6th Memphis officer relieved of duty in Nichols arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A sixth Memphis Police Department officer has been disciplined for his involvement in the brutal beating and arrest of Tyre Nichols, a department spokeswoman said Monday. Officer Preston Hemphill was relieved of duty shortly after the Jan. 7 arrest of Nichols, who died three days...
Rodney King’s daughter reacts to Memphis police beating Tyre Nichols
Rodney King's daughter says she felt sick watching the video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols who later died of his injuries. The post Rodney King’s daughter reacts to Memphis police beating Tyre Nichols appeared first on KYMA.
Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood early Saturday morning, police said. The shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. in the Beverly Crest neighborhood. This is at least the sixth mass...
Special Report: In The Line of Duty
Crime in Palm Springs is decreasing according to a 2022 data report released by police, but the number of assaults on officers seems to be increasing at an alarming rate. Palm Springs Police Department's Chief Andy Mills claimed the number of assaults on officers went up 72% this last year. Also seeing an increase in The post Special Report: In The Line of Duty appeared first on KESQ.
