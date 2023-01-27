ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS LA

1 arrested for felony vandalism during LA protest of death of Tyre Nicholas

About 50 demonstrators protesting the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police left some eight businesses vandalized across Los Angeles Sunday evening, says Los Angeles police. One person was arrested for suspicion of felony vandalism and was in possession of spray paint and a glass-breaking tool.Demonstrators have been out in Los Angeles all weekend. Demonstrators began to gather about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Vine Street, near Sunset Boulevard, walking in the street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.About 8:15 p.m. Ezequiel Riesgo, 22, dressed in all-black clothing with a gray backpack, allegedly used a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Black Lives Matter protesters block streets in Venice

Black Lives Matter demonstrators blocked streets in Venice Sunday to protest the deaths of Tyre Nichols, who was fatally injured during an arrest in Memphis, and Keenan Anderson, who died after he was restrained and shocked by a stun gun by Los Angeles police officers. More than two hundred demonstrators...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Reported possible active shooter at Pico Rivera Walmart ruled hoax: LASD

LOS ANGELES - A possible active shooter incident reported at the Pico Rivera Walmart Sunday was ruled a hoax, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. "Responding deputies did a sweep of the store and checked for suspects and any immediate danger. It was determined that there was no shooter on the premises and no suspects were taken into custody at the scene," according to city officials.
PICO RIVERA, CA
mynewsla.com

3 Women Shot, Killed in Car at Gathering Near Beverly Hills

The three victims killed in a shooting that wounded four others at a gathering in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles were women from Illinois and Arizona, authorities said Sunday. Iyana Hutton was a 33-year-old resident of Chicago and 29-year-old Nenah Davis was from Boiling Brook Illinois, according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen shot while walking in LA area

LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man was in the hospital with stable vital signs after he was shot in the North Hills area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Protestors Gather in Downtown LA Following Death of Tyre Nichols

Groups of protestors showed up outside of LAPD headquarters in downtown LA after video was released Friday in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. A large group of people was seen surrounding LAPD patrol cars and getting close to officers. At one point, a smoke bomb was released among the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Mayor Karen Bass: We have a problem with policing in our country

LOS ANGELES - On Friday, the nation watched in shock after the Memphis Police Department released body camera videos of the beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. After the video was released, FOX 11's Elex Michaelson asked Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for her reaction to watching the video. Like many others who watched the video, Mayor Bass was sickened by the officers' actions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Suspect in custody after police chase through eastern LA County

LOS ANGELES COUNTY - One man is in custody after leading the California Highway Patrol on a pursuit through eastern Los Angeles County Sunday afternoon. Reports of the chase came in around 3 p.m. on the 10 Freeway before the chase made its way into the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles by 3:45 p.m. The driver, who officers said was wanted for an alleged assault with a deadly weapon, switched between freeways and surface streets before ending up in the Montebello area.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

2 People Killed in Shooting at Party in Pomona House

Two people were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
POMONA, CA
WGAU

3 killed, 4 wounded in upscale Los Angeles neighborhood

LOS ANGELES — Three people were killed and four others were wounded after a shooting early Saturday in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood, authorities said. According to police, the shooting occurred outside a residence in the Beverly Crest section of the city, KABC-TV reported. Update 1:40 p.m. EST Jan....
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

California shooting: 3 dead, 4 hurt in ritzy LA neighborhood

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a multimillion dollar short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood early Saturday, police said. The shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. in the Beverly Crest neighborhood. This is at least the sixth...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Man who disarmed Monterey Park shooter honored

Brandon Tsay, the dance studio manager who bravely disarmed the Monterey Park gunman before he could take more lives, was awarded the Medal of Courage at Alhambra’s Lunar New Year festival Sunday. “This year started off as extremely difficult,” told the crowd. “But we’ve got the rest of the year to spread compassion and build […]
ALHAMBRA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

6th Memphis officer relieved of duty in Nichols arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A sixth Memphis Police Department officer has been disciplined for his involvement in the brutal beating and arrest of Tyre Nichols, a department spokeswoman said Monday. Officer Preston Hemphill was relieved of duty shortly after the Jan. 7 arrest of Nichols, who died three days...
MEMPHIS, TN
spectrumnews1.com

Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood early Saturday morning, police said. The shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. in the Beverly Crest neighborhood. This is at least the sixth mass...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Special Report: In The Line of Duty

Crime in Palm Springs is decreasing according to a 2022 data report released by police, but the number of assaults on officers seems to be increasing at an alarming rate. Palm Springs Police Department's Chief Andy Mills claimed the number of assaults on officers went up 72% this last year. Also seeing an increase in The post Special Report: In The Line of Duty appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

