ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northeastern.edu

Bioengineering research

Jessica Chung, who studies bioengineering, works on a project in the Interdisciplinary Science and Engineering Complex on the Boston campus. Photo by Matthew Modoono/Northeastern University.
BOSTON, MA
northeastern.edu

Safety protocols for Northeastern’s Oakland campus

The following message was sent to all students at Northeastern’s Oakland campus on Friday, January 27, 2023. Dear Students – As you know, earlier this week, a shooting took place in close proximity to Northeastern’s Oakland campus. Those involved in the shooting had no affiliation with the university.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy