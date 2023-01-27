Mobileye's Deal Wins Signal More Such Success Backed By Demand For SuperVision, Contributing To Higher Margins & FCF, Analysts Say

Read full article on original website
Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Bitcoin Collapse 'Still Short' On Crypto Market: 'It Clearly Looks Manipulated, No Real Demand'
A pseudonymous crypto analyst who predicted the 2022 collapse of Bitcoin BTC/USD is still bearish despite the current rallying in crypto market. What Happened: ‘Capo of Crypto’ told his 713,000 followers on Twitter that he continues to be “short” on the current crypto market. This comes...
Spotify Likely For Upside From Gross Profit Leverage, Pricing Power From Music Subscriptions, Analyst Says
Benchmark analyst Mark Zgutowicz maintained Spotify Technology SA SPOT with a Buy and raised the price target from $125 to $130 in front of SPOT's 4Q report. The consensus' 23E expectations understate Premium and Ad-supported gross profit leverage following '22's "trough" podcast profitability. The analyst sought more transparency on management's...
Peloton To See Subdued Demand In Q2, Says Analyst
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reiterated a Market Perform rating on the shares of Peloton Interactive Inc PTON with a price target of $9.00. The analyst expects 2QF23 to show a small gain in connected fitness subscribers to 3 million versus the September quarter of 2.97 million. The analyst...
Here's Why This Analyst Is Supportive Of 2U Management's Transition Plan & Focus Shift
Barrington Research analyst Alexander Paris has reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of 2U Inc TWOU with a price target of $9. 2U, Inc. will report the financial results of its fourth quarter on Feb. 2, after the market close. The analyst's estimates call for Q4 revenue of $234.0...
Options Market Pricing In Big Moves From Opendoor Technologies, Upstart Holdings This Week
Tech stock investors are bracing for some extreme volatility this week as a number of big names release fourth-quarter earnings in the coming days. However, the options market is also pricing in some major volatility for Upstart Holdings Inc UPST and Opendoor Technologies Inc OPEN even though neither company is reporting earnings this week.
Is Apple Stock Headed To $250? Why Gene Munster Says 'One Of The World's Greatest Companies' Is Poised To Double
Apple Inc AAPL was the last to feel the effects of the tech wreck. The stock fell out of the $2 trillion club to start the year, but one analyst saw a resurgence on the horizon. "This should be a $250 stock," Loup Funds' Gene Munster said Wednesday (Jan. 4)...
Chinese Stocks, ETFs On Massive Growth Path As Country Reopens After 3 Years Of Zero COVID Policies
Investors and analysts are bullish on China's recovery after years of harsh COVID lockdowns. Stocks took a slight drop on Monday but the outlook remains positive for February and March. It’s been three weeks since Beijing ordered the reopening of China’s borders to the world, and Chinese stocks are rallying....
Fed Must Do 2 Things To Maintain S&P 500 Rally Or 'No Way That Stocks Are Going to Make It': Jeremy Siegel
Going by the S&P 500’s rally thus far in January, it appears that Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel’s prediction that the first half of the year might be a lot better than many people thought could prove accurate. Siegel explained the premise behind his prediction in his appearance on...
Meta Needs To Slash Another 7.5K Jobs To Accommodate Metaverse Ambitions, Analyst Says
Benchmark analyst Mark Zgutowicz remained Hold-rated on Meta Platforms Inc META before Meta's 4Q report. The analyst did not see enough '23 opex leverage to spark the stock price in a weak ad spend environment and lingering ROAS impact from Apple Inc AAPL ATT. With management determined to expand Reality...
Why These Analysts Are Warning Investors January Stock Market Rally 'Will Not Last'
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY is off to a strong start to 2023, and investors are hopeful that the stock market's 2022 struggles are now fully in the rearview mirror. Unfortunately, multiple market analysts are warning investors not to chase the recent market rally. Morgan Stanley's Take: On...
Tesla Analyst Reminds Musk Of Warren Buffett's Advice To Steve Jobs: 'If You Could Buy Dollar Bills For 80 Cents, It's A Very Good Thing To Do'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares have rebounded notably from its early January intraday low of $104.64. Tesla investor and fund manager Gary Black renewed his calls for the company to buy back its shares despite the resurgence seen in the stock. What Happened: To make Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk...
BioMarin Valuation Fair, But Expectations From Hemophilia Therapy Too High, Says Analyst
BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc BMRN with a Market Perform rating and a price target of $107. The analyst writes that Biomarin's first FDA-approved product, Voxzogo, for achondroplasia can drive around $1.5 billion in peak sales. Voxzogo commercial uptake will be significant, providing long-term growth to BioMarin.
Here's Why Applied Materials Stock Is Moving
Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT shares are trading lower by 2.68% to $109.48 during Monday's session. Shares of several semiconductor and chip companies are trading lower Monday, weakness may be in continued reaction to Intel Corp's worse-than-expected fourth-quarter report, which has weighed on sector sentiment ahead of earnings. The broader market is also lower ahead of this week's Fed decision.
Warren Buffett Backed Chinese EV Player BYD Sees Strong Jump In 2022 Profits
Warren Buffett-backed Chinese EV maker BYD Co, Ltd BYDDF BYDDY expects 2022 net profit of RMB 16 billion - RMB 17 billion ($2.37-$2.52 billion), up by 425.42% - 458.26% year-on-year with annual revenue exceeding RMB 420 billion. The explosive growth trajectory of the new energy vehicle industry, coupled with a...
Lucid Analyst Remains Bullish Even After Stock Rallies On Saudi Arabia Takeover Speculation
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares continued their pullback on Monday morning after rallying nearly 100% in intraday trading on Friday following reports that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (SAPIF) was in talks to take Lucid private. Lucid's takeover rumors were welcomed as good news, as some electric vehicle investors have grown concerned about what recent EV price cuts by Tesla Inc TSLA and Ford Motor Company F could mean about EV demand in 2023.
Homebuilder Stocks Soar Following Positive Market Data: What You Need To Know
Homebuilder sentiment increased in January for the first time in a year after declining for 12 straight months, triggering a rally in homebuilder stocks. What Happened: Recent data issued by the National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB) showed its national Housing Market Index (HMI) rose moderately from a December low of 31 to a more-encouraging 35.
Why Genius Group Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Genius Group GNS shares are trading higher after the company's board approved the spinoff of its Entrepreneur Resorts subsidiary. Entrepreneur Resorts Ltd is a public listed company on the Seychelles MERJ Stock Exchange with a market cap of $37 million. 97% of outstanding shares are owned by Genius Group. The company operates a Bali resort, South Africa safari and co-working cafes in Bali and Singapore.
Why This Shopify Analyst Says 'A Premium Is Warranted' Following Price Increases And A Merchant Survey
Shopify Inc SHOP shares jumped last week after the company raised prices on all of its plans following 12 years of largely unchanged pricing. Roth Capital turned more positive on the stock in the wake of the price hikes. What Happened: Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi upgraded Shopify from Neutral...
Morgan Stanley Upgrades Colgate-Palmolive On Attractive Growth Opportunity
Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian upgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company CL from Equal-Weight to Overweight with a price target of $82. The analyst believes that a sharp recent stock pullback of nearly 10% in the last month, during which CL underperformed the S&P 500 by nearly 1,800 bps, offers a buying opportunity into a structurally attractive name.
Why Heart Test Laboratories Are Trading Higher By 136%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. HSCS shares surged 136% to $2.06 after Ascendant Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $3.30 price target. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd GMVD shares jumped 88.8% to $5.66 after the company announced it received notice of patent issuance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for vital signs sensors.
