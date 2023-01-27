ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Mobileye's Deal Wins Signal More Such Success Backed By Demand For SuperVision, Contributing To Higher Margins & FCF, Analysts Say

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Peloton To See Subdued Demand In Q2, Says Analyst

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reiterated a Market Perform rating on the shares of Peloton Interactive Inc PTON with a price target of $9.00. The analyst expects 2QF23 to show a small gain in connected fitness subscribers to 3 million versus the September quarter of 2.97 million. The analyst...
Benzinga

Here's Why Applied Materials Stock Is Moving

Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT shares are trading lower by 2.68% to $109.48 during Monday's session. Shares of several semiconductor and chip companies are trading lower Monday, weakness may be in continued reaction to Intel Corp's worse-than-expected fourth-quarter report, which has weighed on sector sentiment ahead of earnings. The broader market is also lower ahead of this week's Fed decision.
Benzinga

Warren Buffett Backed Chinese EV Player BYD Sees Strong Jump In 2022 Profits

Warren Buffett-backed Chinese EV maker BYD Co, Ltd BYDDF BYDDY expects 2022 net profit of RMB 16 billion - RMB 17 billion ($2.37-$2.52 billion), up by 425.42% - 458.26% year-on-year with annual revenue exceeding RMB 420 billion. The explosive growth trajectory of the new energy vehicle industry, coupled with a...
Benzinga

Lucid Analyst Remains Bullish Even After Stock Rallies On Saudi Arabia Takeover Speculation

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares continued their pullback on Monday morning after rallying nearly 100% in intraday trading on Friday following reports that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (SAPIF) was in talks to take Lucid private. Lucid's takeover rumors were welcomed as good news, as some electric vehicle investors have grown concerned about what recent EV price cuts by Tesla Inc TSLA and Ford Motor Company F could mean about EV demand in 2023.
Benzinga

Homebuilder Stocks Soar Following Positive Market Data: What You Need To Know

Homebuilder sentiment increased in January for the first time in a year after declining for 12 straight months, triggering a rally in homebuilder stocks. What Happened: Recent data issued by the National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB) showed its national Housing Market Index (HMI) rose moderately from a December low of 31 to a more-encouraging 35.
Benzinga

Why Genius Group Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Genius Group GNS shares are trading higher after the company's board approved the spinoff of its Entrepreneur Resorts subsidiary. Entrepreneur Resorts Ltd is a public listed company on the Seychelles MERJ Stock Exchange with a market cap of $37 million. 97% of outstanding shares are owned by Genius Group. The company operates a Bali resort, South Africa safari and co-working cafes in Bali and Singapore.
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Colgate-Palmolive On Attractive Growth Opportunity

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian upgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company CL from Equal-Weight to Overweight with a price target of $82. The analyst believes that a sharp recent stock pullback of nearly 10% in the last month, during which CL underperformed the S&P 500 by nearly 1,800 bps, offers a buying opportunity into a structurally attractive name.
Benzinga

Why Heart Test Laboratories Are Trading Higher By 136%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. HSCS shares surged 136% to $2.06 after Ascendant Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $3.30 price target. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd GMVD shares jumped 88.8% to $5.66 after the company announced it received notice of patent issuance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for vital signs sensors.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
113K+
Followers
194K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy