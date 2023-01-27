Mobileye's Deal Wins Signal More Such Success Backed By Demand For SuperVision, Contributing To Higher Margins & FCF, Analysts Say

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares continued their pullback on Monday morning after rallying nearly 100% in intraday trading on Friday following reports that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (SAPIF) was in talks to take Lucid private. Lucid's takeover rumors were welcomed as good news, as some electric vehicle investors have grown concerned about what recent EV price cuts by Tesla Inc TSLA and Ford Motor Company F could mean about EV demand in 2023.

