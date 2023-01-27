Read full article on original website
Related
Lee County officials planning development of wastewater treatment site
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County plans to build a new wastewater treatment site. The new project’s location will be at 14201 Alico Rd. in Fort Myers. Although the county has started the design phase, some residents near Alico Road are not thrilled. Marsha Ellis is advocating against...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Big Cypress Basin completes water infrastructure project to Improve flood protection, regional water management
The Big Cypress Basin Board along with officials from Collier County and Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary announced the completion of an upgraded water control structure in Naples that borders portions of the Bird Rookery Swamp and Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary. The completion of these upgrades allows for fully remote and automated control of more than 26 miles of canals in the Golden Gate watershed that reach from the headwaters of the system at Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary down to the Gordon River and Naples Bay. Water managers can now immediately respond to frequent and intense rainfall over the region to improve flood control while balancing freshwater flood control releases to protect regional wetlands and ecosystems. The upgraded, fully automated control structure will provide enhanced structure control to closely manage upstream water levels including portions of the Bird Rookery Swamp and improved flood protection with enhanced flood control operations. In addition, it will provide reduced system response time to maintain flood control in a flash flood-prone system and enhanced operational flexibility with the ability to retain higher water levels when appropriate in the upstream watershed.
The Matlacha Civic Association proposes plan to restore town
MATLACHA, FL. (WBBH) – Hurricane Ian decimated Matlacha, FL. Now, the community is coming together to propose plans to restore the town. Steve and Marianne Berry opened Matlacha Shirt Company on Labor Day weekend, just a few weeks before Hurricane Ian destroyed nearly everything in Matlacha. Their store was flooded with 8 inches of water.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Lee County School Board lowers employee health care insurance premiums
The School District of Lee County announced cost reductions to the annual cost of employee health insurance. The Lee County School Board approved paying the entire cost of an employee’s base plan and is providing an additional $4,000 for dependent care. The approved benefits increase the board contribution from $8,104.80 per employee per year to $9,213.60 per employee per year, which covers the cost of the base plan employee-only coverage. The higher plan costs an employee just $26 a month. Adding children to the plan costs $41.21 a month for the base plan and $83.76 a month for the higher plan.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Collier County’s hotels, beaches continue route to recovery
It’s been four months since Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida. Most Collier County hotels are back to full operation, although the process of recovery has been frustrating. “I don’t want to give [the storm] the benefit of saying its name,” says Collier County Tourism Director Paul Biernes, adding that...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Pickleball, tennis courts coming to Cape Coral
An area off SW Fourth Street in Cape Coral will transform into 32 pickleball courts, 12 tennis courts, lighting and covered seats. The space has been empty for years, but Cape Coral City Council said the property has the potential to bring more tourism and business to the area. The city approved the Lake Kennedy Racquet Center project’s bid plan, and construction is expected to begin in March, WINK News reports.
fox4now.com
Cape Coral city leaders consider timeframe and future of Yacht Club
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The view of the Cape Coral Yacht Club, nearly four months after Hurricane Ian tore through it, is hard to see from the ground. The tennis courts, the beach, the Boathouse Tiki Bar & Grill, the pool, the boat slips are all closed off as a fence keeps people out. Yet, the damage that our drone saw is clear as the work to recover from the storm is clear.
WINKNEWS.com
Contractor gets $2,500 deposit then ignores Cape Coral clients
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-01:8f44f003ebb928a1a59c6582 Player Element ID: 6319559668112. A couple is asking the police for help after their contractor took their money then, missed appointments, and stopped responding to their calls in...
WINKNEWS.com
DeSantis hopes Moving Florida Forward plan will ease traffic in busy SWFL areas
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-31:6fd296641a575aef18eb38da Player Element ID: 6319514293112. Governor Ron DeSantis plans to ease the bumper-to-bumper traffic in Southwest Florida. DeSantis focuses on easing traffic in two areas, one on Corkscrew Road...
Boil water advisory scheduled for Everest Parkway residents
Cape Coral is advising residents of a water main shutdown tomorrow, Jan. 30 in the area of Everest Parkway from Del Prado to southeast 26th.
WINKNEWS.com
Plans to ease traffic on Immokalee Road
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-31:a24f4389ed7dfac83b5e6ee8 Player Element ID: 6319518945112. Trying to make traffic flow smoother and avoid as many back-ups on Immokalee Road as possible. A Collier County spokesperson told WINK News the...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sanibel Captiva Community Bank donates final $275K to Fort Myers High for new field
Sanibel Captiva Community Bank donated the final $275,000 needed by Fort Myers High School to replace the natural grass on Sam Sirianni Field at Edison Stadium with synthetic turf and a new, rubberized track. The $1 million project can now proceed following matching donations of $250,000 pledged by the Miami...
WINKNEWS.com
Litter and panhandlers along I-75 South getting onto Immokalee Rd
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-01:2e66b9d1894eb2857b282e2 Player Element ID: 6319573843112. There’s no evidence of who’s responsible for the mess on the highway. Still, the Florida Department of Transportation told WINK News it’s their responsibility...
Naples begins million-dollar stormwater outfall project
NAPLES, Fla. — The City of Naples has begun a $34-$36 million dollar stormwater outfall project off the coast of Naples Beach. “This is not a small project … but it is something that will really benefit this area,” said Bob Middleton, the Public Works Director for the City of Naples.
Town of Fort Myers Beach to begin bringing sand to the beach
The Town of Fort Myers Beach announcing an emergency berm plan to help restore and maintain eroding shorelines.
More Lee County neighborhoods must have hurricane debris on curb by Wednesday
Whiskey Creek, McGregor, Winkler Road, Maravilla, Pine Manor, Page Park, Beacon Manor, Royal Tee, Burnt Store, Herons Glen or Tara Woods need to have hurricane debris on the curb by Wednesday.
Free drywall for Lee County residents
FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Tuesday, Jan. 31, recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian will continue as Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and Rotary International will be distributing drywall, mattresses and supplies for those impacted in Lee County. According to GEM, every Fort Myers Beach resident can take up to 50...
WINKNEWS.com
Precautionary boil water notice in Marco Island on Monday
Areas in Marco Island will experience a service interruption Monday, Jan. 30, from the morning into the afternoon. According to Marco Island City Hall, a precautionary boil water notice will be in effect for areas in Marco Island on Monday. The maps below show the areas impacted by the precautionary...
Fort Myers holds an insurance claim meeting for Hurricane Ian survivors
A Hurricane Ian recovery expo is happening today and Monday at the Fort Myers Highschool gymnasium and town hall.
Multiple house fires erupt in Lehigh Acres
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Lehigh Acres Fire Rescue crews were bouncing around the area today after multiple homes caught fire. According to the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, one fire started after a motorcycle caught fire in a garage. The home where the fire started is located on Long Avenue.
Comments / 1