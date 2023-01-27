Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
A New Migrant Shelter May Open This Week in ChicagoTom HandyChicago, IL
Americans Can Get Up To $500 Monthly - Are You Eligible?Aneka DuncanEvanston, IL
Related
Former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels draws interest
Although it has been three years since former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels has been a consistent presence on a major league mound. That may change soon. Hamels was one of three former major league pitchers to have a showcase on Friday afternoon, joining Derek Holland and Kyle Crick. According to Jon Heyman, Hamels in particular looked “insanely good” and is expected to draw significant interest.
New York Yankees rumors: Trade for starting pitching coming?
With the news that starting pitcher Frankie Montas will miss the first month of the regular season for the New York Yankees, one insider believes the team may still be planning to make a trade to boost its starting pitching depth before Opening Day. New York Yankees rumors: A trade...
Former Boston Red Sox reliever Hirokazu Sawamura faces reality
Despite being released by the Boston Red Sox on September 12, Hirokazu Sawamura had been hoping for another major league opportunity. As every team has been looking for help in the bullpen, there was certainly a chance that he would get another opportunity to prove himself. That opportunity has not...
Jason Benetti Explains Returning to White Sox for the Future
Jason Benetti explains returning to White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Benetti and Steve Stone will be back in the broadcast booth calling White Sox games for 2023 and beyond. The White Sox announced on Thursday that the team picked up a multiyear option for Benetti and signed Stone to a multiyear contract extension.
New York Mets rumors: Why there’s belief in Eduardo Escobar rebound year
After the offseason saga of the New York Mets coming to terms with Carlos Correa on a contract, then watching Correa sign a deal with the Minnesota Twins after medical questions arose, Mets fans are wondering about just how strong the team is at third base heading into the season. However, Mets executives reportedly are saying there is reason to believe that Eduardo Escobar will provide the team plenty of pop in 2023.
Ronald Acuña Jr. blasts Alex Gonzalez for trashing Braves star
Former MLB shortstop Alex Gonzalez has been at odds with Ronald Acuña Jr. over the Venezuelan Winter League but the Braves star clapped back. What started out as a wildly fun scene in the Venezuelan Winter Leagues for Atlanta Braves fans to catch star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. playing in his native country has quickly turned sour. After a home run celebration and an incident with his family in the stands, he has decided to stop playing for the rest of the winter season.
Boston Red Sox trick Miami Marlins into taking on Matt Barnes
The Boston Red Sox were ready to dump Matt Barnes for anything at all, even if that ‘anything’ was absolutely nothing. Then the Miami Marlins came along. According to Craig Mish of the Miami Herald, the Red Sox have traded Barnes to the Marlins. Richard Bleier is heading to Boston in exchange.
Los Angeles Dodgers infield picture coming into focus
The Los Angeles Dodgers infield is going to look different in 2023. Both Trea Turner and Justin Turner have departed, leaving holes at shortstop and third base respectively. Despite those departures, the Dodgers did not do much over the course of the offseason to address holes on the roster, seemingly content to reset their luxury tax penalty with an eye toward next season. The acquisition of Miguel Rojas alone will not fix everything.
FanSided
305K+
Followers
605K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2