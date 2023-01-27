ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels draws interest

Although it has been three years since former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels has been a consistent presence on a major league mound. That may change soon. Hamels was one of three former major league pitchers to have a showcase on Friday afternoon, joining Derek Holland and Kyle Crick. According to Jon Heyman, Hamels in particular looked “insanely good” and is expected to draw significant interest.
Former Boston Red Sox reliever Hirokazu Sawamura faces reality

Despite being released by the Boston Red Sox on September 12, Hirokazu Sawamura had been hoping for another major league opportunity. As every team has been looking for help in the bullpen, there was certainly a chance that he would get another opportunity to prove himself. That opportunity has not...
Jason Benetti Explains Returning to White Sox for the Future

Jason Benetti explains returning to White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Benetti and Steve Stone will be back in the broadcast booth calling White Sox games for 2023 and beyond. The White Sox announced on Thursday that the team picked up a multiyear option for Benetti and signed Stone to a multiyear contract extension.
New York Mets rumors: Why there’s belief in Eduardo Escobar rebound year

After the offseason saga of the New York Mets coming to terms with Carlos Correa on a contract, then watching Correa sign a deal with the Minnesota Twins after medical questions arose, Mets fans are wondering about just how strong the team is at third base heading into the season. However, Mets executives reportedly are saying there is reason to believe that Eduardo Escobar will provide the team plenty of pop in 2023.
Ronald Acuña Jr. blasts Alex Gonzalez for trashing Braves star

Former MLB shortstop Alex Gonzalez has been at odds with Ronald Acuña Jr. over the Venezuelan Winter League but the Braves star clapped back. What started out as a wildly fun scene in the Venezuelan Winter Leagues for Atlanta Braves fans to catch star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. playing in his native country has quickly turned sour. After a home run celebration and an incident with his family in the stands, he has decided to stop playing for the rest of the winter season.
Boston Red Sox trick Miami Marlins into taking on Matt Barnes

The Boston Red Sox were ready to dump Matt Barnes for anything at all, even if that ‘anything’ was absolutely nothing. Then the Miami Marlins came along. According to Craig Mish of the Miami Herald, the Red Sox have traded Barnes to the Marlins. Richard Bleier is heading to Boston in exchange.
Los Angeles Dodgers infield picture coming into focus

The Los Angeles Dodgers infield is going to look different in 2023. Both Trea Turner and Justin Turner have departed, leaving holes at shortstop and third base respectively. Despite those departures, the Dodgers did not do much over the course of the offseason to address holes on the roster, seemingly content to reset their luxury tax penalty with an eye toward next season. The acquisition of Miguel Rojas alone will not fix everything.
