Shocking Bodycam Footage Shows Moment Paul Pelosi Is Knocked Out Cold After Being Bludgeoned With A Hammer During Home Invasion — Warning: Graphic

Shocking bodycam footage has been released showing the moment Paul Pelosi was savagely struck by a hammer-wielding assailant during a terrifying home invasion last October, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The newly-released video unveils two minutes of chaos as cops arrived at the San Francisco home of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul.

After the front door was opened, Paul could be seen standing next to his attacker. Both men were fighting over the hammer until the assailant — since revealed to be David DePape of Richmond — gained control of the tool and hit Paul with force.

The two men fell to the ground as police moved quickly to subdue DePape while Paul was reported to be knocked out cold from the impact.

Loud snores could be heard later in the clip as authorities arrested the assailant .

Video and audio captured during the attack were due to be released after a California court ruled the district attorney's office must make the materials public.

TERRY SCHMITT/UPI/Newscom/The Mega Agency

DePape had multiple zip ties on him, as well as duct tape, and rope. After breaking into the $6 million home, DePape allegedly shouted, " Where's Nancy ?"

The FBI later revealed that he allegedly planned to hold Nancy hostage and break her kneecaps if she " lied " to him.

This action would be so she would have to be "wheeled into Congress, showing other Members there were consequences to actions."

Paul was the one to call 911.

TERRY SCHMITT/UPI/Newscom/The Mega Agency

RadarOnline.com can confirm DePape has been charged with attempted murder , residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder, and threats to a public official and their family.

If he is found guilty, he faces 13 years to life for local charges. He also faces federal assault and kidnapping charges. In December, DePape pleaded not guilty.

Chris Kleponis - CNP/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Since the horror unfolded at their home, Paul has undergone successful surgery. He was spotted in good spirits during a few public events, including the Kennedy Center Honors last month.

Nancy also personally thanked law enforcement and emergency services for helping her husband in his time of need, revealing in a statement that she and her loved ones were "heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop."