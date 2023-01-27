ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain, snow and colder air all return today

Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking rain and snow chances coming in from the northwest to start your Thursday morning out. Not only that, temperatures will be much colder today and for Friday as we get the weekend started. While dry this weekend as temperatures improve, we are watching a few systems early next week.
natureworldnews.com

Weather Forecast: Severe Weather Conditions to Unfold in Central, Eastern U.S This Week; Forecast Warns of Flooding, Snow Concerns

The latest weather forecast said severe weather conditions could unfold in Central and Eastern United States this week. In addition, the forecast said that snow and rain could cause travel concerns and flooding. The challenging severe weather risks could be problematic for people with outdoor activity and travel plans. Furthermore,...
ALABAMA STATE
iheart.com

Heavy Snow, Freezing Rains And Tornadoes Expected To Hit Parts Of US

Another major winter storm is expected to hit several parts of the United States, which could develop into tornadoes in certain regions, NBC News reports. Heavy snowfall, sleet and freezing rain, is expected to hit the Central High Plains as the winter storm continues to move northeast into the Great Lakes by Tuesday (January 2), according to the National Weather Service.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Dog plays in snow as cold snap sends temperatures plummeting

Parts of the UK have been blanketed by snow as a cold snap sends temperatures plummeting across the nation.This video shows a dog happily playing in the fluffy snow, trying to bite the flakes as they fall.The Met Office said temperatures dropped as low as -10C in parts of Scotland on the night of Wednesday, 18 January.Snow and ice warnings were issued across the UK valid through to Thursday at noon, with up to 5cm of more snow expected.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arctic blast: Pets frolic as Britain blanketed by freshly fallen snowEel spotted swimming through flooded Hastings town centreUK weather: Snow forecast as temperatures set to drop to -10C in Arctic blast
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for wintry mix throughout Monday

Alerts: Red Alert until this afternoon for morning showers/rain, then a little leftover snow across the northern half of our area midday into the afternoon.Forecast: Showers/rain push through this morning with potentially some wet snow mixing in midday into the afternoon, especially across the northern half of the area. Additional snow accumulations will generally be a trace-2". For the commute home there will be a little leftover light rain/snow, but mainly N&E, so conditions will be improving. Tonight we'll see some clearing with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be breezy, but...
natureworldnews.com

Winter Weather Forecast: Northeast to Expect More Snow, Freezing Rain as Millions of Americans Under Winter Weather Warnings

According to the latest weather forecast, portions of the Northeast could expect more snow this week as millions of Americans are under winter weather warnings alert. The winter storm began to unload in Colorado and Denver, resulting in significant road disruptions on Interstate 70. The report said that road crashes...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Extreme cold weather alert extended again as temperatures plunge to -7.5C

An alert for extreme cold weather has been extended for the fourth time.The rare amber weather alert for bitter temperatures will now run until midday on Saturday after temperatures plunged below -7C Wednesday night. The UK Health Security Agency (UKSHA) broadened its level 3 cold weather alert on advice from the Met Office, having initially been issued on Monday as a freezing fog descended across parts of the UK.It said the current alert has been extended to capture the cold overnight conditions, but added that daytime temperatures will be mostly close to average.The UKHSA has urged particular caution for...
natureworldnews.com

Weather Forecast: Prolonged Cold to Unfold in Central U.S This Weekend

The latest weather forecast said prolonged cold is expected to unload in the Central United States this coming weekend. Travel plans and outdoor activities would be affected as the winter storms would dump heavy snow and strong winds. Motorists and commuters should consider checking the challenging weather this week to...
ALABAMA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Weather Forecast Canada: Classic Cold Weather to Bring Frigid Conditions in January, February

Early January in Canada recorded multiple storms that unloaded freezing rainfall and snow. The latest weather report explained that classic cold weather would unfold in Canada, bringing colder weather. Recently, portions of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada experienced heavy snow and freezing rainfall in the region, resulting in significant travel...
COLORADO STATE

