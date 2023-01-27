(Eau Claire, WI) — As eggs become more expensive at the store, more and more people in Wisconsin are looking to their backyards. The folks at Pet Food Plus in Eau Claire say people are becoming more and more interested in raising chickens of their own. Usually the store sells about 900 chickens a year. It costs about 150 dollars a-year to feed a backyard chicken, and they can lay up to 300 eggs in a year. A dozen eggs in most places in Wisconsin is selling for about five bucks a-dozen.

