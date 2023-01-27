Read full article on original website
Betty L. Mashak
A private family graveside service will be held in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Sparta, with Father Eric Berns officiating. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com. Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.
High Egg Prices Lead to More Backyard Chickens
(Eau Claire, WI) — As eggs become more expensive at the store, more and more people in Wisconsin are looking to their backyards. The folks at Pet Food Plus in Eau Claire say people are becoming more and more interested in raising chickens of their own. Usually the store sells about 900 chickens a year. It costs about 150 dollars a-year to feed a backyard chicken, and they can lay up to 300 eggs in a year. A dozen eggs in most places in Wisconsin is selling for about five bucks a-dozen.
JC Trail Update 1/27/2023
Jackson County Forestry and Parks says all Jackson County trails are open. The East side trails have been groomed and are in fair to good condition. As always, ride with caution and stay on marked trails. And a reminder, ATV trails are open as long as temperatures stay below 28 degrees.
Teen Suspect Charged in Forrest Street Vandalism
A suspect has been charged in connection with the August vandalism of Forrest Street Elementary School. Jackson County District Attorney, Emily Hynek, said Friday that 17 year-old Bruce C. Redbird, of Black River Falls, has been charged with burglary and felony criminal damage to property. Nearly 1.4 million dollars in damage was caused when Redbird, and another juvenile, allegedly discharged multiple fire extinguishers leaving corrosive powder on walls, floors, and electronic equipment along with breaking windows and vandalizing the school’s new construction. It happened August 11th and displaced Forrest Street’s students and staff at the start of the school year. The Jackson County DA’s Office and the Black River Falls Police Department continue to investigate the incident. Redbird’s first court appearance is February 20th.
Wind Chill Advisory Across Wisconsin Today
(Undated) — It’s a day to grab the hat, the gloves, and the scarf across Wisconsin today. The National Weather Service says the entire state will see bitter cold and sub-zero wind chills today. The Weather Service has a Wind Chill Advisory in place for pretty much the western half of the state till noon today. Forecasters say wind chills could be as low as 25-below. Things will warm-up later in the week, and forecasters really aren’t expecting snow.
More Wisconsin Schools Participating in School Choice Next Year
(Madison, WI) — There will be more choices for families looking at school choice in Wisconsin next year. The state’s Department of Public Instruction on Friday released the list of schools participating for the 2023-2024 school year. There will be 339 choice schools next year, that’s 25 more than this year. School choice is becoming more popular in the state, and enrollment in choice schools has increased as enrollment in traditional public schools has fallen.
