South Carolina State

Bodycam Footage Shows Accused Killer Alex Murdaugh Moments After He 'Found' His Wife & Son Shot Dead As Disgraced Attorney's Double Murder Trial Continues

By Connor Surmonte
 3 days ago
Mega

Footage from moments shortly after Alex Murdaugh “found” his wife and son shot dead in pools of their own blood has been released during the disgraced attorney’s ongoing murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come as Murdaugh, 63, faces two counts of murder and two counts of possessing a weapon in connection to the murder of his wife, Maggie , and son, Paul , in June 2021, the court released the bodycam footage on Thursday, showing an officer arriving to the murder scene.

Mega

The footage from the night of the double murder shows Murdaugh speaking with the responding officer while dressed in a clean white shirt.

The footage reportedly lines up with police testimony that the embattled lawyer had no signs of blood on his person when police responded to the bloody scene at the family’s sprawling South Carolina hunting lodge.

Mega

Murdaugh, who appears distraught in the footage, also showed no signs of blood on his black shorts – despite first responders testifying that the lawyer’s wife and son were found “in pools of blood” after being shot in the head.

“As I was approaching towards [Murdaugh] I could see the male lying on the ground to my left, and the female victim to my right,” Colleton County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Daniel Greene , who was the first person on the scene, testified.

Mega

“There was a large deal of blood that had pooled around his body, same for the female victim, also a lot of blood pooled around the body,” Sgt. Greene continued before adding there was also “a large amount of blood, as well as brain matter.”

Fire Chief Barry McRoy , who also testified on Thursday, corroborated Greene’s claims, adding Paul's “brains were down by his ankles” when he arrived.

McRoy also determined Murdaugh’s wife and son “both had injuries that were incompatible with life.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the prosecutors in the case argue Murdaugh himself murdered his wife and son to gain sympathy for financial crimes he was being investigated for at the time.

Mega

Prosecutors have also argued Murdaugh shot his son with a shotgun before murdering his wife with an AR-15-style rifle. Although the shotgun was found at the scene, the AR-15 has not been recovered.

Meanwhile, Murdaugh’s defense team has argued the embattled lawyer’s wife and son were murdered by somebody else seeking revenge for the death of a 19-year-old woman when Paul crashed a boat in February 2019.

