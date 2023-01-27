ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDW News Today

Mickey Statue With Incorrect Quote Installed at Disneyland For Disney100

A new platinum Mickey statue has been installed at Disneyland park for the Disney100 celebration beginning in a few days. Unfortunately, the quote on the statue’s base is incorrect. Mickey is at the end of Main Street, U.S.A. The banner on his base reads “It all started with a...
disneyfoodblog.com

2 Major Rides Will Be CLOSED in Disney World Next Week

Disney World is changing all the time, and some of those changes mean that certain rides, attractions, and restaurants have to CLOSE for a while. Before you head out the door on your next Disney World trip, you’ll want to know what’s NOT going to be available while you’re there. Check out everything that’s going to be closed in Disney World next week here!
WDW News Today

New Mickey & Minnie and Walt Disney World Apparel Available

A new series of apparel featuring Mickey and Minnie is available at Walt Disney World, as well as a Walt Disney World-branded sweatshirt and matching leggings. We found most of this apparel at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom. Walt Disney World Sweatshirt – $54.99. This sweatshirt has an ombré...
disneytips.com

Disney Cancels Performances of Fantasmic! for at Least the Next Month

Fantasmic! has been one of the most popular shows at both the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort since the nighttime spectacular debuted in 1998 and 1992, respectively. The show, which features none other than Mickey Mouse as he takes on some of Disney’s most iconic villains when they invade his dream, has returned to its near-nightly performances by the Rivers of America in Disneyland and within the Hollywood Hills Amphitheater at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: TRON Lightcycle Run Canopy Fully Powered On at Magic Kingdom

Disney has shared new photos of the TRON Lightcycle / Run canopy, a.k.a. the Upload Conduit, fully powered on for the first time in Magic Kingdom. The photos are by Steven Miller, Senior Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility for Walt Disney World Resort. Miller wrote on Disney Parks Blog. The...
disneyfanatic.com

Is Another Cartoon Rabbit Being Removed from His Disney Park?

Just a few days after Splash Mountain closed at Walt Disney World Resort, evicting Br’er Rabbit and all his plans from their Frontierland home, and it appears that Walt Disney Imagineers are slowly removing yet another Disney rabbit from his own themed land. Over at Disneyland Park in Southern...
WDW News Today

Disney Vacation Club Member Forcibly Shoves Cast Member Over Restaurant Seating, Isn’t Trespassed Due to Beach Club Being Home Resort

Antonio Acosta took his group of 11 out to eat at Walt Disney World on Halloween night, but his dinner wasn’t going to plan. The sheriff’s incident report didn’t say exactly how the restaurant at Disney’s Beach Club Resort couldn’t accommodate his large party. Could the 11 people not sit together? Was there a wait? Did they have a reservation at all on a busy night like Halloween?
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Cast Members Wearing Pin Trading Lanyards for First Time Since 2020

For the first time since March 2020, when Walt Disney World closed for the coronavirus pandemic, Cast Members were seen using pin trading lanyards. When the parks reopened in summer 2020, operations were heavily changed for the recommended health and safety protocols. This included physical distancing and as such, Cast Members were not wearing lanyards with pins to trade with guests. Pin boards became the widely-used method for trading.
WDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEOS: ‘Wondrous Journeys’ Nighttime Spectacular Premieres at Disneyland

After months of anticipation, the new nighttime spectacular “Wondrous Journeys” has finally premiered at Disneyland for the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration. The show, which takes place primarily at Sleeping Beauty Castle and Main Street, U.S.A. features nods to every Walt Disney Animation Studios feature film to date, from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” to “Strange World.” Additional projections can be seen on the façade of “it’s a small world” in Fantasyland.
WDW News Today

New Daisy Duck Flower Market Window Display on Center Street at Magic Kingdom

A few months after the refurbishment of Center Street at Magic Kingdom, the street has a new window display featuring Daisy Duck. Center Street is an offshoot of Main Street. The brickwork was replaced last year. It was formerly known as East Center Street and had a West counterpart across Main Street.
WDW News Today

New Fantasyland Dooney & Bourke Bags Available at Walt Disney World

A new collection of Fantasyland Dooney & Bourke bags has arrived at Walt Disney World. These bags feature both the Disneyland and Walt Disney World logos. These are available in Uptown Jewelers at Magic Kingdom. There is a tote bag, handbag, and wallet wristlet. Fantasyland Wristlet by Dooney & Bourke...

