ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Full List With Prices of Disney100 The Eras: Disneyland Collection Merchandise Available at Disneyland Resort

By Katie Francis
WDW News Today
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Multiple Disney World Attractions Closed After Fire Damage

A reported fire shut down an entire area of a popular Walt Disney World Resort theme park. When visiting Walt Disney World Resort, Guests are treated to plenty of magical attractions at four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. While attractions like...
WDW News Today

Disney100 Stainless Steel Tumbler Featuring Walt and Mickey at Disneyland Resort

Among the souvenirs available at Disneyland Resort for Disney 100 Years of Wonder is a stainless steel tumbler featuring Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse. “Disney100” is in white on one side of the tumbler. Walt and Mickey are pictured looking out at Disneyland, including Sleeping Beauty Castle, the Disneyland...
disneyfoodblog.com

Polynesian Village vs. Yacht Club Disney World Resort Guide 2023

So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you’ve narrowed it down between two of the most ICONIC Disney resorts in existence (you lucky, lucky person!). But how do you choose between Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Yacht Club Resorts? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!
WDW News Today

Mickey Statue With Incorrect Quote Installed at Disneyland For Disney100

A new platinum Mickey statue has been installed at Disneyland park for the Disney100 celebration beginning in a few days. Unfortunately, the quote on the statue’s base is incorrect. Mickey is at the end of Main Street, U.S.A. The banner on his base reads “It all started with a...
Inside the Magic

Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction

Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
WDW News Today

New Mickey & Minnie and Walt Disney World Apparel Available

A new series of apparel featuring Mickey and Minnie is available at Walt Disney World, as well as a Walt Disney World-branded sweatshirt and matching leggings. We found most of this apparel at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom. Walt Disney World Sweatshirt – $54.99. This sweatshirt has an ombré...
WDW News Today

Construction at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort to Impact Floridian Way Traffic

Construction on the expansion of Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will impact traffic on Floridian Way through late summer 2023. The work will begin today and is expected to cause brief and intermittent delays on Floridian Way. The new traffic ramp connecting Floridian Way and World Drive finally opened in...
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Cast Members Wearing Pin Trading Lanyards for First Time Since 2020

For the first time since March 2020, when Walt Disney World closed for the coronavirus pandemic, Cast Members were seen using pin trading lanyards. When the parks reopened in summer 2020, operations were heavily changed for the recommended health and safety protocols. This included physical distancing and as such, Cast Members were not wearing lanyards with pins to trade with guests. Pin boards became the widely-used method for trading.
Elite Daily

Is Disney’s MagicBand+ Worth It At Disneyland? A Breakdown

Disney is always looking for new ways guests can experience the parks for the first time. Usually, it’s through all-new attractions, Mickey Mouse-shaped menu items, and characters making their debut for meet and greets, but the MagicBand+ is something completely different. If you’ve been to Walt Disney World in the last decade, you’ve probably experienced the OG MagicBands, but the new Disney MagicBand+ at Disneyland comes with some extra perks that might make you consider adding it to your theme park visit.
WDW News Today

Full Guide to 2023 Lunar New Year Festival at Disney California Adventure

The celebration of the Year of the Rabbit has kicked off as the Lunar New Year 2023 Festival begins at Disney California Adventure. We have gathered all the entertainment, food, and merchandise for you in this year’s full guide to the festival. Decorations for Lunar New Year Festival. Entertainment.
disneyfoodblog.com

See the Latest CHANGES at Disney’s Re-Themed Pixar Hotel!

At the 2022 D23 Expo, we learned that Disneyland’s Paradise Pier Hotel is being re-themed to be allllll about Pixar!. Not only that, but Disney shared that the re-themed hotel will be named Pixar Place Hotel, and it will “weave the artistry of Pixar into its comfortable, contemporary setting.” We hadn’t heard many updates from Disney, but we recently stopped by to check it out for ourselves and saw some new changes!
WDW News Today

New Disney100 Thermo Tumbler Arrives at the Disneyland Resort

You can enjoy your favorite beverage in style around the Disneyland Resort with a new Disney100 Thermo Tumbler, now available for the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration!. The tumbler is a clear purple, with a stylized rendering of Sleeping Beauty Castle surrounded by stars. Also around the castle are...
WDW News Today

New Hogwarts Pens and Long-Sleeved House Shirts at Universal Orlando Resort

New Hogwarts pens and long-sleeved house shirts are available in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort. We also found the shirts at the Universal Studios Store in CityWalk. The two pens aren’t specifically labeled for different houses, but one is red — the color of Gryffindor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy