Saunders County Sheriff’s Office releases name of woman killed in head-on crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office released the name of a 24-year-old woman who died in a two-car crash Wednesday evening in Saunders County. The crash happened on Highway 79 four miles north of Prague, which is about 45 miles north of Lincoln, around 8:45 p.m.
Missing Plattsmouth woman found dead
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Plattsmouth woman who was last seen Friday night has been found dead, according to the Plattsmouth Police Department. An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued by the Nebraska State Patrol on Saturday to help find 68-year-old Patricia Lanam. Lanam had dementia. On Sunday around 5 p.m.,...
Three children rescued after kidnapping in northeast Grand Island
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police rescued three children after they were kidnapped during a car theft on Sunday. According to officials, a Grand Island man reported his 2012 Chevy Traverse stolen from the 1400 Block of North Wheeler at 3 a.m. The man’s three children, ages five, one, and seven months, were in the vehicle at the time of the theft.
Grand Island business owner’s home destroyed in fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A home in southeast Grand Island has been destroyed following a fire early Monday. The Grand Island Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 520 Midaro Drive at 6:07 a.m. The home is the residence of Tom Edwards, the owner of Tommy’s Family Restaurant.
Plattsmouth Police Department searches for missing 68-year-old woman
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Plattsmouth Police Department is looking for a missing 68-year-old woman. An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued in Eastern Nebraska to determine the whereabouts of 68-year-old Patricia Lanam. Lanam has dementia. Lanam was last seen at 10:50 p.m. on Friday near the 300 block of Fifth...
Huskers secure Manning’s 300th career victory
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Behind seven wins and three bonus point victories, the Nebraska wrestling team defeated Wisconsin, 24-11, in front of 2,209 fans on Sunday afternoon at the Devaney Center. This dual win marked Coach Manning’s 300th career win. Manning now holds a career record of 300-129-5. Competition started...
Omaha nonprofit speaks against LB258
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last decade, officials with Project Extra Mile noticed a decrease in the number of underage youth getting caught up in alcohol use. Now, they say the pandemic has reversed that trend. “Since the pandemic, it’s really increased because of isolation and not having school,...
Geneva man to federal prison on meth conviction
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A motorcycle accident leads to federal prison for a Geneva man. The U.S. Attorney’s office said Kurt D. Heckenliable, 51, was sentenced Friday in federal court in Lincoln. U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Heckenliable to 180 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture and 50 grams or more actual methamphetamine. Heckenliable got the 15-year mandatory minimum sentence because of a prior conviction for delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in York County District Court. Once his prison sentence is over, he’ll be on probation for another 10 years.
Huskers fall on the road to Maryland
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska traveled to Maryland on Sunday and despite a career night for Sam Hoiberg, the Huskers fell 82-63. Sam Hoiberg had a career high for the second straight game with 15 points off the bench, including 3-3 3-pointers in a career high 26 minutes. Hoiberg entered the game with 13 points all season. With Hoiberg’s performance on Saturday, Nebraska now had had 10 players post double-figure games this season, including freshmen in consecutive games (Dawson-NW; Hoiberg-MD).
Hastings Chamber talks upcoming annual banquet
The Grand Island fire department and other units are on the scene of a large house fire. LB 58 was introduced by Senator John Cavanaugh, and he claims that it would save the average Nebraska family $70 a year.
Husker rally falls short in 80-76 loss at No. 10 Iowa
IOWA CITY (KOLN) -Nebraska rallied from a 17-point deficit to open the fourth quarter but came up just short in an 80-76 loss to No. 10 Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday afternoon. Sam Haiby led five Huskers in double figures with 16 points, while Alexis Markowski and Jaz Shelley...
Burr.. is the word as we contend with dangerous wind chills the next few days
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - High temperatures today were accomplished very early today, in fact just after midnight, as temperatures tumbled through out the day behind an arctic cold front. Some of the coldest temperatures we have seen in just over a month have settles in around the region and will remain for the next few days before moderating next week. This evening and overnight there is still the chance for flurries and light snow before sunrise tomorrow. Not expecting any accumulation, but with gusty winds, visibility may be reduced at times from blowing snow. Lows tonight falling into the negative single digits north to mid single digits south. However, with blustery winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusting to 30 mph at times, the wind chills will be dangerously low in the -15 to -25 range. Hence, the wind chill advisories that are now in effect through noon tomorrow.
Grand Island Casino sees early success
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been one month since the Grand Island Casino opened up, and it’s already making quite the impression on the community. In just five day of business in December, it contributed over $97,000 to the state with more than $12,000 of that heading to the city and county.
Another bitter cold night tonight, but improving temperatures are on the way
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Today was the coldest day we will experience this week as a warm-up begins tomorrow afternoon. Saw some light snow across the area as well. Any light snow will taper off by midnight as a mid level disturbance exits the region later this evening. We will once again have to deal with bitter wind chills this evening into tomorrow morning. Although the air temperatures may be colder tonight, with lighter winds, the feel-like temperatures won’t be as bad as this morning. Still, very cold to start the day on Monday with lows in the -0s northwest to 0s southeast. Wind chill values Monday morning in the -6 to -12 range. Tomorrow starts the warm-up we will see this week. More sunshine for the day tomorrow as cloudy skies tonight become partly sunny for Monday. Don’t get me wrong, it will still be cold with highs tomorrow ranging from low-mid teens across the area. Wind chills during the day tomorrow between -2 and -12 with the coldest to the north and southwest.
Kearney girls basketball drops a close one to Lincoln North Star
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney girls basketball team traveled to Lincoln to take on Lincoln North Star Friday. In the end, the Navigators squeak on by, winning it, 55-52. See embedded video for highlights.
Minden girls basketball upsets Gothenburg to win SWC title
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Minden girls basketball took on top-seed Gothenburg in the championship game of the Southwest Conference Tournament Saturday. The Whippets narrowly beat the Swedes 54-51 to claim the title. Minden is the first SWC champion not named Broken Bow in the last five years. Watch...
Kearney boys basketball fights past Lincoln North Star
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney boys basketball team traveled to Lincoln to take on Lincoln North Star. In the end, the the Bearcats win it by 5, 56-51. See embedded video for highlights.
York boys basketball blisters Aurora in Central semifinals
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 York boys basketball hosted third-seed Aurora in the semifinal round of the Central Conference Tournament Friday. The Dukes blew by the Huskies to advance to the championship, winning 60-38. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
Alberts’ wrestling success ‘a big change’ for GICC
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - At Grand Island Central Catholic, the wrestling program is on the rise. “They want to push and they want to bring Central Catholic wrestling back to where it was,” GICC wrestling coach Zach Schroder said. The Crusaders have seen a fast increase in interest...
Ravenna girls basketball pounds Centura into second loss
RAVENNA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Local4 5th Quarter Game of the Week was between two teams with two combined losses. Ravenna welcoming in Centura to a packed high school gym Friday. The Centurions put up a fight late but it wasn’t enough, the Bluejays win 53-40. Watch the embedded...
