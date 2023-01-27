ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiram, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Fire destroys back of Pickens County home

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - Pickens County firefighters spent Saturday night battling a massive blaze at a local home. Officials with Pickens County Fire Rescue say crews were called shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday to a house fire on Mineral Springs Road. The first units that arrived reported seeing heavy flames...
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Flowery Branch man killed in Lula motorcycle accident

A Flowery Branch man was killed Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle in Lula. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded at about 3:57 p.m. to the wreck on GA 51 at its intersection with County Line Road. Edward Roper, 33, was reportedly driving a motorcycle...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Stabbings, gang extortion in Clayton County Jail

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Department has released video of a gang attack on a pretrial detainee—the latest in a series of such incidents over the past two years. According to WSB-TV’s Audrey Washington, the video was shot by a staff member and most of it was too graphic to air during the newscast. What was shown was blurred out.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
californiaexaminer.net

Teenager Attacks And Fractures Teacher’s Leg In Rockdale County School

A high school student from Rockdale County will be charged with assault after punching a teacher in a classroom. On Friday, Tyisha Fernandes of Channel 2 was at Heritage High School where a ninth-grader was seen on camera fighting with and assaulting her teacher. The teacher, who has not been...
newyorkbeacon.com

‘But If He Shot Them He Would Be In the Wrong’: Two White Men Charged In Parking Lot Attack Against Black Georgia College Student Arriving Home from Work

A suburban Atlanta college student says racism motivated a harrowing attack by white men that left him needing medical treatment last weekend. Jalique Rosemond claims his attackers called him racial slurs and ripped out part of his locs during a bloody assault in the parking lot of his apartment complex. Days after the incident, two men have been charged with aggravated battery and battery in connection with the affray.
KENNESAW, GA
