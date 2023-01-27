Read full article on original website
Police investigating multiple robberies after thieves lure victims through popular dating app
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police are on the search for suspects who swindled several men in multiple robberies after meeting them on a dating app. South Fulton police are investigating a string of robberies that occurred in the area of the Old National Highway. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Officer stops vehicle rushing to hospital with shooting victim, police say
An Atlanta officer stopped a vehicle traveling on the right shoulder of the Downtown Connector on Saturday afternoon and...
Daycare owner accused of assaulting at least 5 children in Paulding County
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a Paulding County day care owner accused of assaulting at least five children who were in her care. The victims range in ages 8 months old to three years old. Paulding County Sheriff’s Office arrested Goldia Marie Lipsky, 63, on Wednesday. She owns...
Man dies while being transported to hospital after shooting, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating what is now being called a homicide after a man was shot and died on the way to the hospital by private vehicle. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just before 4 p.m., an Atlanta police officer...
Accused car break-in suspect exchanges gunfire with owner, shoots parked cars, APD says
ATLANTA — Officials say that a man was shot at when he confronted someone attempting to break into his car. Atlanta police said on Saturday, around 4:20 a.m., officers received reports of shots fired call on Vineyards Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Investigators searching for 16-year-old girl who never returned home from school
COVINGTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Investigators in Georgia are asking the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl. The Newton County Sheriff's Office says Imani Gooden did not return home from school on Friday, January 27. Imani is described as 5 feet 4 inches, 125 pounds with...
fox5atlanta.com
Fire destroys back of Pickens County home
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - Pickens County firefighters spent Saturday night battling a massive blaze at a local home. Officials with Pickens County Fire Rescue say crews were called shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday to a house fire on Mineral Springs Road. The first units that arrived reported seeing heavy flames...
WXIA 11 Alive
Police searching for suspect in shooting death of man inside cafeteria in Atlanta
New surveillance video shows the suspect inside the cafeteria. Here's his description.
accesswdun.com
Flowery Branch man killed in Lula motorcycle accident
A Flowery Branch man was killed Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle in Lula. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded at about 3:57 p.m. to the wreck on GA 51 at its intersection with County Line Road. Edward Roper, 33, was reportedly driving a motorcycle...
Alleged hitman confessed to woman’s murder, planned to kill man who hired him, Gwinnett police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A court hearing on Friday revealed new details about a murder-for-hire plot that ended with a woman’s death at a Gwinnett County car dealership. The alleged hitman said he planned to also kill the man who hired him, according to detectives. Channel 2 Action...
Police: Boyfriend playing with gun shoots, kills girlfriend in SW Atlanta
A man was allegedly playing with a gun in a Castleberry Hill apartment breezeway when it went off, killing his girlfriend, according to authorities.
claytoncrescent.org
Stabbings, gang extortion in Clayton County Jail
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Department has released video of a gang attack on a pretrial detainee—the latest in a series of such incidents over the past two years. According to WSB-TV’s Audrey Washington, the video was shot by a staff member and most of it was too graphic to air during the newscast. What was shown was blurred out.
californiaexaminer.net
Teenager Attacks And Fractures Teacher’s Leg In Rockdale County School
A high school student from Rockdale County will be charged with assault after punching a teacher in a classroom. On Friday, Tyisha Fernandes of Channel 2 was at Heritage High School where a ninth-grader was seen on camera fighting with and assaulting her teacher. The teacher, who has not been...
‘What did he do:’ Grandmother wants answers after man shot on lunch break at Cobb Taco Mac
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a man shot and killed outside of a Taco Mac restaurant in Cobb County earlier this week is providing new details on his death. Larry Miller was shot in the parking lot of the Taco Mac on Cobb Parkway in the middle of a busy shopping center on Monday.
Life in prison for Henry man, 80, who fatally shot son’s fiancée’s teen son
An 80-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison in Henry County on Friday in the killing of a 19-year-old who was his...
APD: Man steals patrol car, crashes and flips onto train tracks while train was coming
ATLANTA — A man was arrested after he stole a patrol car and fled from Atlanta police, law officials told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said on Saturday around 2:10 a.m. an officer was conducting a traffic stop near...
High schooler breaks teacher’s leg during attack in Rockdale County classroom
ROCKDALE, Ga. — A Rockdale County high school student will face criminal charges after attacking her teacher inside a classroom. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Heritage High School on Friday where a ninth grader was caught on camera getting into an argument with her teacher and attacking her.
Cartersville police confirm explosive device found in car, ID suspect
A suspected DUI crash that led to a driver’s arrest in Cartersville quickly transformed into a much different type of investigation when police found a possible explosive device in the car, authorities said.
Man charged with murder in deadly Atlanta hair salon shooting, police say
ATLANTA — One person was taken into custody following a deadly shooting at an Atlanta hair salon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police said officers received reports of a shooting at the In The Mixx hair salon on Moreland Avenue. When officers arrived,...
newyorkbeacon.com
‘But If He Shot Them He Would Be In the Wrong’: Two White Men Charged In Parking Lot Attack Against Black Georgia College Student Arriving Home from Work
A suburban Atlanta college student says racism motivated a harrowing attack by white men that left him needing medical treatment last weekend. Jalique Rosemond claims his attackers called him racial slurs and ripped out part of his locs during a bloody assault in the parking lot of his apartment complex. Days after the incident, two men have been charged with aggravated battery and battery in connection with the affray.
