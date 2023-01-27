Read full article on original website
Door County Pulse
Clippers Fall to Blue Devils in Boys Hoops
After trailing by two points at halftime Monday, Sturgeon Bay’s boys basketball team couldn’t keep up with Oconto and lost its Packerland Conference road game, 72-62. Isaak Aune led the Clippers in scoring with 22 points. Garrett Ulberg added 15 points, with Calvin Richard tallying 14 more. The...
Pioneers Down Eagles, Vikings in Girls Hoops
Sevatopol’s girls basketball team remained undefeated in the Packerland Conference with two home victories last weekend over a pair of Door County schools. The Pioneers dominated Friday’s game by applying defensive pressure the length of the court to force Southern Door into committing multiple turnovers. After holding a...
Eagles Beat Bulldogs in Boys Hoops
Southern Door’s boys basketball team avenged its only Packerland Conference loss of the season Saturday with a 64-56 victory at Peshtigo. The Eagles were led by sophomore point guard Drew Daoust with a game-high 33 points. Taylor Schaefer added 12 points. Daoust is now within nine points of 1,000...
Eagle Wrestlers Fifth at Dirk Sorenson Tourney
Southern Door’s wrestlers won one of the weight classes and recorded top-six finishes in five others Saturday when the Eagles placed fifth in the Dirk Sorenson Door County Classic hosted by Sturgeon Bay. “As a team we placed fifth, but feel we could have been top three,” said Southern...
DCU Boys Swimmers 10th at ‘Small School State’
The Door County United (DCU) cooperative boys swimming team placed 10th out of 19 teams in Saturday’s Small School State invitational hosted by Shorewood High School. “It was a great day at the pool today,” said DCU head coach Erin Peterson. “The boys showed up to do work today, and I am immensely proud of them.”
Kewaunee High School Student Exhibits Art at Ladybug Gallery
Abby Ostermeier, a Kewaunee High School student, is the featured guest artist for February at Ladybug Gallery in Algoma. She will attend an opening reception Feb. 3, 4-7 pm, to discuss her work, and the reception will continue Feb. 4, 10 am – 4 pm. Ostermeier started painting at...
Obituary: Barbara Jeanne Lewis
Barbara “Barb” Jeanne Lewis, 64 years old of Sturgeon Bay, WI, died on January 29, 2023 at the Sturgeon Bay Health Center, Sturgeon Bay. Barb was born in Chicago, IL, on March 1, 1958, the daughter of Robert and Daisy Ann Lewis and lived there until the family moved to Moline, IL, in 1964. She graduated from Moline High School in 1976 and moved to Sturgeon Bay in 1980. Over the years, Barb worked in banks in Moline and Sturgeon Bay, retiring from Nicolet National Bank in Sturgeon Bay in 2018. For the last several years Barb lived with her parents, taking care of them in their later years. She had been a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Moline and Bay View Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay.
Celebrate the Season at Fish Creek’s Winterfest
It’s time to get bundled up and get a little weird this weekend as Fish Creek breaks up the off-season with Winterfest. You can take on the competition in the Fruit Loop Run, show off your stumpf fiddle skills or hunt down a sasquatch. Or you can just warm up under the tent while mowing down brats and beers and catching up with friends.
Groundhog Day Parade Marches Through Ellison Bay
Celebrate Groundhog’s Day in style at Ellison Bay’s annual Groundhog Day Parade. Starting at 4 pm, the parade will march through downtown Ellison Bay and stop at the Mink River Basin, 12010 WI-42. There, participants can enjoy free “groundhog stew” (no groundhogs will be harmed in the making of the stew.)
Canvases Available for 2023 Community Mosaic Project
Canvases – provided free by Artists Guild – for the Hardy Gallery’s 2023 Community Mosaic Project are available for pickup now at Artists Guild, 215 N. 3rd Ave. in Sturgeon Bay, or beginning May 26 at the Hardy Gallery in Ephraim. Return completed (or unused) canvases by June 25 to either distribution point, and enjoy seeing the finished mosaic on display July 14 – Aug. 27.
How Do Gallery Owners Choose Art to Feature?
Living in Door County means having easy access to art, but behind the scenes, acquiring the art that goes on display is a very involved process. In a previous issue, we learned how Miller Art Museum curator Helen del Guidice selects art to display, and in this issue, several local gallery owners explain their selection process.
Obituary: Joseph E. “Ed” DeMeuse
Joseph “Ed” DeMeuse, 85 of Sturgeon Bay, died at Pine Crest Village on January 30, 2023. He was born July 11, 1937, in Sturgeon Bay to Nels and Marie (Kraft) DeMeuse. On March 15, 1958, he married Diane N. Grovogel at St. Joseph’s Church in Sturgeon Bay.
Obituary: Eric C. Hagman
Eric C. Hagman, 58 years old, of Sturgeon Bay, died on Saturday, the 28th day of January 2023, after a courageous and inspirational fight against cancer. He was born December 30, 1964, in Geneva, IL, the son of the late Deane and Barbara (Collin) Hagman. Eric graduated from Whitewater High School in 1981.
Man Found Dead on Side of Road
A man was found dead early Tuesday morning on the side of the road in the 100 block of South Lansing Avenue in Sturgeon Bay. The area is on Sturgeon Bay’s west side, between West Maple Street and West Pine Street. A neighbor viewed the man from a window...
Photography Exhibit at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Gallery
Newport Transformed: Photos by Jerry Winzenz will be on display Feb. 5 – March 26 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Door County (UUFDC), 10341 Water St. (Hwy 42) in Ephraim. Winzenz creates images that are atmospheric and impressionistic rather than realistic, and his mushroom photos are especially delightful.
Pulse of Philanthropy: When Free Markets Fail
People are often surprised when they hear me say that a market-based solution to a problem is usually the best one, and I suppose I can understand their surprise. From the first recycling drive that I helped to organize in the third grade to my current role at the Door County Community Foundation, I’ve spent nearly all my life volunteering and working for charitable organizations. Heck, one of the strategic goals of the Community Foundation is to be our community’s most articulate advocate for charitable giving, and I even write this column about philanthropy for the Peninsula Pulse.
Chocolate Lovers Unite at GHA’s “All Things Chocolate” Fundraiser
Whether you’re a chocolate lover or a history junkie, the Gibraltar Historical Association’s biggest annual fundraiser, All Things Chocolate, is the event for you. Scheduled this year for Feb. 4, 10 am – 3 pm, during Fish Creek’s Winter Festival, the event began as the brainchild of the late former association president Eunice Rutherford, according to event coordinator Laurie Buske. After the organization had hosted some less-successful bake sales, it was Rutherford’s idea to switch tracks to chocolate.
