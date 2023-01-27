Read full article on original website
Santa Monica Daily Press
City Council seeks strategies to revitalize 3rd Street Promenade
The long simmering discontent over the future of the Promenade reached Council last week with a small but significant discussion item targeting the future of the City’s flagship street. Three members of the council, asked City Manager David White to work in association with Downtown Santa Monica Inc (DTSM)...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Is homelessness on the rise in Santa Monica? 300 volunteers set out to find out
At 11 p.m. on Wednesday Jan. 25, 300 volunteers gathered at St. Monica’s Church. Bundled up in puffy jackets, scarves and hats, they prepared for the common mission that had brought them together: to count the number of individuals experiencing homelessness on Santa Monica’s streets. Every year, on...
Santa Monica Daily Press
St. Joseph Center President & CEO to Leave for Government Service
After 15 years of service to St. Joseph Center, Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum will leave the agency effective February 5, 2023 to join the administration of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. Dr. Adams Kellum will lead the Mayor’s Inside Safe initiative and then transition to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) as its new Chief Executive Officer.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Girl Scout cookie season 2023 kicks off with new Raspberry Rally flavor
Whether you’re suffering from seasonal affective disorder, or even just having to endure a month without alcohol, the cure for any kind of unhappiness is a bag full of exquisite Girl Scout cookies. Yes indeed, it’s that time of year again where we can legitimately justify overindulging in an abundance of sweet-tasting dollops of deliciousness.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Crime Watch: Caught on tape
Officers responded to the 2800 block of Olympic Blvd for a Burglary in Progress at 11:49 p.m. Per the reporting party, a suspect, later identified as Christopher Simpson, was observed via live security footage inside the business without authorization. Upon arrival officers located Simpson along with a female companion within the business. During the investigation, officers learned that Simpson was in possession of multiple pry tools and there was damage to the interior doors to the business. Simpson was transported to the Santa Monica Jail and booked for burglary, possession of burglary tools and assault with a deadly weapon for a prior incident that occurred on January 13th in Santa Monica.
