Officers responded to the 2800 block of Olympic Blvd for a Burglary in Progress at 11:49 p.m. Per the reporting party, a suspect, later identified as Christopher Simpson, was observed via live security footage inside the business without authorization. Upon arrival officers located Simpson along with a female companion within the business. During the investigation, officers learned that Simpson was in possession of multiple pry tools and there was damage to the interior doors to the business. Simpson was transported to the Santa Monica Jail and booked for burglary, possession of burglary tools and assault with a deadly weapon for a prior incident that occurred on January 13th in Santa Monica.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 49 MINUTES AGO