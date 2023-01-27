ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British woman, in her 40s, and Swedish man found dead inside Portuguese holiday apartment

By Natalia Penza
 5 days ago

A BRITISH woman has been found dead inside a holiday apartment in Portugal along with a Swedish man.

The pair, reportedly from London, are understood to have arrived at the property in the city of Porto just days ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4INyK3_0kTdxNuD00
Cops found a Brit woman and a Swedish man dead in a holiday apartment Credit: Solarpix
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=357xJR_0kTdxNuD00
The pair are understood to have arrived in the city of Porto just days ago Credit: Solarpix

Local reports described them as being aged between 40 and 50.

The alarm was sounded just after 1pm on Friday and their bodies were found inside the apartment.

Officers from Portugal’s PJ police force are investigating. They have not yet made any official comment.

Unconfirmed local reports said investigators believe the deaths could be drug-related.

It is understood there were no obvious signs of any violence or weapons found.

Post-mortems are due to take place over the weekend and will prove key to confirming police suspicions about what happened.

The property the tourists were staying at is in the centre of Porto near the city cathedral.

Neither of the two people found dead have been named.

Comments / 0

