Toms River, NJ

Jersey Shore Online

32 Acres Preserved As Open Space In Ocean County

BRICK – There were once 59 homes planned for a tract of land by the Breton Woods section of the township. Now, it’ll be nothing but trees forever. A developer, DR Horton NJ/PA ℅ Robert Fesco had a plan to build homes that ranged from 2,300 to 3,200 square feet on the 31.63 acres, which lies east of Laurel Avenue, backs up to the Osbornville Elementary School and borders Breton Woods.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Police Respond To Animal Incident

TOMS RIVER – Township Police and Hazmat units from neighboring Berkeley Township were called to a Harrison Road house on Sunday from a referral by Toms River Animal Control. Toms River Police Department Spokesperson Jillian Messina said Officer James Colline responded to the scene where he found 22 rabbits in the backyard and in a shed on the property.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Vehicle Flips on Rt. 9 in Toms River

Aa first reported on TLS Community, one party was injured in an overturn accident on Rt. 9 in Toms River this evening. The accident happened approximately 9:00 PM at the intersection of Route 9and Route 571. One party needed to be extricated from the overturned vehicle. The patient was transported...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Central NJ Heritage Trail Bus Tour Plans Visits to Homes of 5 Generals

SOMERVILLE, NJ - Gen. George Washington is synonymous with the Middlebrook Winter Cantonment of 1778-79 during which the Continental Army took refuge across much of central New Jersey to rest and resupply for their upcoming campaign against the British Redcoats. Washington, joined by his wife Martha, was headquartered at the Wallace House in Somerville, with his senior officers scattered at locations throughout Somerset County. A comprehensive tour of all five locations hosted by the Heritage Trail Association is scheduled during President's Weekend on Sunday, Feb. 19. The Middlebrook Five Generals Bus Tour will begin at the Wallace House, followed by stops at: - Jacobus Vanderveer House, Bridgewater, headquarters of Gen. Henry Knox; - Abraham Staats House, South Bound Brook, headquarters of Gen. Friedrich von Steuben; - Van Veghten House, Bridgewater, headquarters of Gen. Nathaniel Greene; - Van Horne House, Bridgewater, headquarters of Gen. William Alexander. Three-hour tours are scheduled at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m.,12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Cost for adults is $30, children 5-12, $10. An onboard audio system will keep tour visitors informed. Personal headsets will be provided. Call (310) 691-9388 to register your family, including those younger than five. Further information is available online at htanj.com. Click on the Buy Tickets banner.    
SOMERVILLE, NJ
Shore News Network

Dead dolphin found on the beach at the Jersey Shore

LONG BEACH ISLAND, NJ – A 6′ 5″ long dolphin was found dead on the beach in Long Beach Township on Monday. The discovery was made in the area of Connecticut Avenue. Officials from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center conducted a necropsy and have released preliminary details. “Externally, the dolphin had rake marks and bruising on its abdomen,” the agency said today. “Necropsy findings indicate the cause of death was pneumonia. Bacteria were present in the lungs, and swabs were taken to investigate further. Tracks of parasites were also found in the brain. The dolphin had bruises on its abdomen, The post Dead dolphin found on the beach at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, NJ
BreakingAC

Ocean City fire displaces 23 people

Several Ocean City families lost their home in large house fire Friday. The second floor of the home in the 900 block of Simpson Avenue was completely burned, with residents losing everything, according to the nonprofit El Pueblo Unido. The first floor is flooded and uninhabitable. The third floor sustained...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Northfield NJ
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

