SOMERVILLE, NJ - Gen. George Washington is synonymous with the Middlebrook Winter Cantonment of 1778-79 during which the Continental Army took refuge across much of central New Jersey to rest and resupply for their upcoming campaign against the British Redcoats. Washington, joined by his wife Martha, was headquartered at the Wallace House in Somerville, with his senior officers scattered at locations throughout Somerset County. A comprehensive tour of all five locations hosted by the Heritage Trail Association is scheduled during President's Weekend on Sunday, Feb. 19. The Middlebrook Five Generals Bus Tour will begin at the Wallace House, followed by stops at: - Jacobus Vanderveer House, Bridgewater, headquarters of Gen. Henry Knox; - Abraham Staats House, South Bound Brook, headquarters of Gen. Friedrich von Steuben; - Van Veghten House, Bridgewater, headquarters of Gen. Nathaniel Greene; - Van Horne House, Bridgewater, headquarters of Gen. William Alexander. Three-hour tours are scheduled at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m.,12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Cost for adults is $30, children 5-12, $10. An onboard audio system will keep tour visitors informed. Personal headsets will be provided. Call (310) 691-9388 to register your family, including those younger than five. Further information is available online at htanj.com. Click on the Buy Tickets banner.

SOMERVILLE, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO