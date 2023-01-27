Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Grandfather Mountain to hold job fair ahead of 2023 season
LINVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Grandfather Mountain will hold a job fair to prepare for its 2023 season. On Feb. 15, from 2-5 p.m., the Linville, N.C.-based nonprofit nature park and preserve will welcome job-seekers as it tries to fill roles across nine departments. "This is a fun place to...
WLOS.com
Hard 2 Recycle event features collection for denim, to be upcycled into home insulation
CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville GreenWorks held one of six Hard 2 Recycle events Saturday, Jan. 28, at Hominy Valley Elementary in Candler. The organization hosts the events across Buncombe and Henderson counties. It's a chance to not only educate people on how to properly recycle items traditionally difficult to dispose of, but also to help extend the life of the landfill.
WLOS.com
What was that bright, flashing light on top of the WLOS transmitter tower?
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — For this week’s Ask 13 we bring it a little closer to home. News 13 viewer Dick Gray asked, “What's the deal with the bright white flashing light on top of the WLOS transmitter tower on Mt. Pisgah?”. IS MANNA FOODBANK EXPANSION STILL...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg artist brings abstract style into homes in new TV show
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg artist is now starring in a new TV show called ‘Artfully Designed,’ bringing his vibrant and abstract art style into people’s homes. We talked with him about the show and why the upstate holds special meaning to him. “For years,...
WLOS.com
Final beam raised on Mission Hospital McDowell's $20M expansion, set to open fall 2023
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The final beam for the Mission Hospital McDowell's $20 million expansion project was raised earlier this week. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the staff at the hospital signed the last beam before it was placed in position, marking a significant point in the construction process.
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - Whether you're looking for a delicious, homemade rib or a great brisket, North Carolina has various options for your barbeque craving. From Greenville's B's BBQ to the Shelburne-based Red Bridges BBQ Lodge, a North Carolina barbecue joint is sure to please.
WLOS.com
Building where seniors receive nutrition, other services to close temporarily
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Sammy Williams Senior Center, operated by the Council on Aging of Henderson County and owned by the Hendersonville Housing Authority, has closed temporarily while testing is conducted due to a suspicion of possible mold. Staff and volunteers at the center notified its members Friday,...
Buncombe Co. woman wins $100,000 picking Powerball numbers blindly
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) – A Buncombe County woman won big after picking Powerball numbers blindly. Renee Komanetsky, 50, of Weaverville, decided to close her eyes, pointed to the numbers randomly and won $100,000. “I had to go with my gut and my gut said just to close my eyes and pick,” Komanetsky said. […]
WLOS.com
'It's a miracle:' Woman shares story of survival and resilience thanks to local program
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — One Asheville woman calls a new option helping women and children escape homelessness "a miracle." Jennifer is a domestic violence survivor and she was homeless in Asheville for eight months. One cold, "Code Purple" night, she checked into ABCCM's Transformation Village looking for a warm, safe place to rest. During Code Purple nights, when temperatures are forecasted to drop below freezing, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best slice of chocolate cake in each state, including this decadent dessert in South Carolina.
uncorkedasheville.com
13 Best Restaurants Near Biltmore Estate In Asheville, NC
Uncover the best restaurants near Biltmore Estate in Asheville, NC – from locals and Biltmore annual passholders. Biltmore Estate is America’s largest home and Asheville’s hottest attraction. Even as locals, we enjoy the estate for its holiday decorations, restaurants, vibrant blooms, and hiking trails. We 100% think...
WLOS.com
Organizations gear up to take 'snapshot' census of Asheville's homeless population
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The annual Point In Time (PIT) Count will take place in Asheville on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Every year, the Asheville-Buncombe Continuum of Care collaborates with many local organizations that focus on housing insecurity to collect data on those experiencing homelessness. The “snapshot” census provides a...
WLOS.com
Demolition of damaged Davidson River railroad trestle to begin this week
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Work is set to begin Thursday to bring down a damaged railroad trestle that was to be part of the Ecusta Trail near Brevard. Conserving Carolina received a $120,000 grant from the state to tear down the bridge over the Davidson River after it was damaged by flooding from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred in 2021 and then hit by a box truck.
WLOS.com
From serving overseas to battling rare cancer, man's legacy lives on with foundation
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For nine years, one Asheville man battled cancer for both himself and those who suffered from the same rare form. Now, his legacy lives on through the foundation working to carry his mission forward. When Chris Carson met his future wife, Paula, they were just...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The annual Point In Time (PIT) Count will take place in Asheville on Tuesday. Every year, the Asheville-Buncombe Continuum of Care collaborates with many local organizations that focus on housing insecurity to collect data on those experiencing homelessness. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires communities to perform the count if they seek funding to address homelessness.
WLOS.com
Ginger's Revenge announces distribution expansion and new partnership
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After six years and multiple awards, Ginger’s Revenge, North Carolina’s first and only brewery specializing in the production of alcoholic ginger beer, just announced plans to expand distribution into South Carolina with a new partnership with Bear Island Distributors. The Asheville-based alcoholic ginger...
This NC City Was Named One of the “Best Cities for Beer Drinkers” - Here's Why
For many individuals, there is nothing more refreshing than a cold mug of beer - especially after a long day. With so many different kinds of beers to choose from, there is something for just about anyone who is an avid beer drinker. Some cities in America are more well-known for beer than others, and according to one major publication - one city in NC was named one of the "Best Cities for Beer Drinkers" in America! In this article, we will take a look at which city in NC made the list, why they made it, as well as look at other cities that made the list!
avlwatchdog.org
Short-term vacation rental growth explodes in Buncombe County
Vacation rentals — including apartments, condos, and entire houses rented by owners via Airbnb, VRBO and other listing services — now outnumber the number of hotel rooms available in Asheville and Buncombe County, the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority reported Jan. 25. The explosive growth in vacation rental...
Mountain Xpress
WNC explores psychedelic mushrooms for mental health
To an outside observer, Eliza’s life appeared to be one of untrammeled privilege. She was raised in a wealthy suburb, attended private schools and traveled widely. By her 20s, she’d earned a degree from a top university and gotten prestigious jobs in politics. But those appearances hid a...
WLOS.com
Complaints mount: Changes at Haywood internet, cable provider not going well for customers
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new media company to some mountain communities is getting low marks and a high number of complaints about its service. A number of Haywood County customers are expressing their grievances about Zito Media, while the company makes plans for improvements. Several Zito customers...
