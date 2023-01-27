Bring That Week Back: Diamond From ‘Diamond and Silk’ Cause Of Death Revealed, Deiondra Sanders Apologizes And Amy Robach ‘Blindsided’ By T.J. Holmes

Toys won't make it better, T.J. Holmes. The benched Good Morning America anchor took a brief timeout from his public romp with Amy Robach to play daddy ahead of his daughter Sabine's tenth birthday. Despite being under investigation for their alleged affair and filing for divorce from Sabine's mom, T.J. broke cover to go on a last-minute shopping splurge for his youngest child, RadarOnline.com has learned.The television vet, 45, looked panicked and sad as he scoured through the aisles of FAO Schwarz at Rockefeller Center on Thursday, looking for the perfect "I'm sorry" gift for his daughter. It appears T.J....

26 DAYS AGO