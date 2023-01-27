ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Bring That Week Back: Diamond From ‘Diamond and Silk’ Cause Of Death Revealed, Deiondra Sanders Apologizes And Amy Robach ‘Blindsided’ By T.J. Holmes

BET
 5 days ago
The Hollywood Gossip

Amy Robach: Holy F%$K, T.J. Holmes is a Total Dirtbag!

According to a brand new report, Amy Robach simply can’t believe the man she’s been cheating on her husband with does not have a strong moral compass. For those unfamiliar with this story, a quick refresher:. Robach co-hosts GMA3 (a spinoff of the wildly popular ABC morning show)...
RadarOnline

Suspended 'GMA' Host T.J. Holmes Panicked & Sad In Last-Minute Shopping Splurge For Daughter Hours Before Her Birthday

Toys won't make it better, T.J. Holmes. The benched Good Morning America anchor took a brief timeout from his public romp with Amy Robach to play daddy ahead of his daughter Sabine's tenth birthday. Despite being under investigation for their alleged affair and filing for divorce from Sabine's mom, T.J. broke cover to go on a last-minute shopping splurge for his youngest child, RadarOnline.com has learned.The television vet, 45, looked panicked and sad as he scoured through the aisles of FAO Schwarz at Rockefeller Center on Thursday, looking for the perfect "I'm sorry" gift for his daughter. It appears T.J....
HipHopWired

Hope It Was Worth It: Philandering T.J. Holmes & His Boo Amy Robach Are On Their Way Out From ABC News

The whirlwind romance between GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will cost them their jobs. We sure hope it was worth it because T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will no longer sit at an anchor desk on any ABC News programs. The once-promising careers of the two GMA3 anchors have hit a roadblock because […] The post Hope It Was Worth It: Philandering T.J. Holmes & His Boo Amy Robach Are On Their Way Out From ABC News appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach wear matching outfits on jog after ABC ousting

“GMA3” anchors-turned-lovers T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach tried to lay low on a run in Los Angeles after news broke that they’re leaving ABC. The embattled couple wore matching exercise gear and exited the same house within minutes of each other Friday morning but opted to jog in opposite directions, as seen in Page Six’s exclusive photos. Holmes, 45, appeared downcast as he made his way down the sidewalk in a black fitted hoodie, matching compression pants and bright red Nike sneakers. His black-and-gray camo-printed shorts matched 49-year-old Robach’s black-and-gray-speckled leggings, and both made sure to have their ear pods plugged in for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
msn.com

Julie and Todd Chrisley's daily prison lives revealed

Slide 1 of 22: Savannah Chrisley has spoken on her podcast about her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, and their recent incarceration on January 17th. She said: "Last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole," as her parents have now spent almost two weeks in prison.
The Independent

Paul and Maggie Murdaugh’s last texts and calls revealed as new bloody crime scene photos shown at trial

The final text messages and phone calls made by Paul and Maggie Murdaugh before their brutal shooting murders were revealed in court for the first time at the homicide trial of their father and husband Alex Murdaugh.In Colleton County Court in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Monday, jurors heard how Paul, 22, placed a call on his cellphone to friend Rogan Gibson at 8.44pm on the night of 7 June 2021.Five minutes later, at 8.49pm, Mr Gibson sent Paul a text message: “See if you can get a good picture of it. Marion wants to send it to a girl...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

