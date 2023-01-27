Read full article on original website
sanjoseinside.com
Tech Layoffs in Silicon Valley Continue, as Overall Jobs Grow
Deeper job cuts in Santa Clara and Sacramento officially announced by Intel this week capped six months of thousands of tech layoffs in the county and the Bay Area. Even as reports filed by regional employers with the state showed significant cuts in other business sectors – such as the decision by Gallo to close its California sales operations and move to Texas – regional unemployment dropped again to near historic lows, according to the state. Overall, regional and statewide job growth continued in December, the latest reporting month.
potreroview.net
Diesel Backup Generator Population Continues to Grow
The San Francisco Bay Area continues to host a steadily growing hive of dispersed diesel generators; those low buzzing big boxes located at internet server farms, hospitals, police stations, and, during festivals, Golden Gate Park. In 2019, roughly 6,500 backup generators, known as “BUGs,” were littered across the region, able to produce a collective 3.8 gigawatts (GW) of power. In 2021 – less than three years later – BUG deployment had reached 8,722 generators, 4.8 GW of power, a 34 percent jump in the backup generator fleet.
californiaglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Predicts Drastic Downturns In The San Jose, San Diego Housing Markets In 2023
According to a new report by investment bank Goldman Sachs, both the San Diego and San Jose housing markets are likely to see massive declines housing prices this year, with 25% decreases predicted and prices likely to be similar to where they were during the Great Recession in the late 2000’s.
Silicon Valley
Single family residence sells for $2.4 million in San Jose
A 3,011-square-foot house built in 1988 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 7100 block of Sheehan Court in San Jose was sold on Jan. 9, 2023 for $2,400,000, or $797 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on an 8,442-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
Goldman Sachs says Bay Area city likely to see a 2008-style housing crash: report
Goldman Sachs is predicting dark days in 2023 for some of the pandemic's red-hot U.S. housing markets.
Has the cost of living in the Bay Area always been this high?
San Francisco is one of the 10 most expensive cities in the world.
foodsafetynews.com
California food firm warned after rodents, cats, bats, roaches and more found in warehouse
As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
San Francisco small business owner makes 10,000 fortune cookies by hand a day
(KRON) -- KRON 4 continues Lunar New Year Coverage with Kevin Chan, the owner of Golden Gate Cookie Factory. He joined KRON 4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to talk about the history of the fortune cookie, and how his team makes 10,000 fortune cookies by hand a day.
Woodside's Huddart Park is a Bay Area hiking area 'lost to history'
A shadowy elite built his wealth by cutting down trees but then ironically preserved his property to become a park.
Silicon Valley
TikTok owner moves into new San Jose offices after Silicon Valley mega deal
SAN JOSE — A tech giant that has come under increased scrutiny in recent months has moved into San Jose offices where the company could employ hundreds or even thousands of workers after completing a Silicon Valley real estate mega-deal. TikTok app owner ByteDance has moved into a big...
Silicon Valley
Shuttered San Jose drug store site lands a local real estate buyer
SAN JOSE — A shuttered drug store site that’s one of the anchors of a San Jose retail center has been bought by a local real estate investment group. The just-bought retail building is the site of a former CVS drug store and pharmacy at 1685 Tully Road.
indybay.org
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms. The mass murder shootings in Half Moon Bay recently, allegedly by Chunli Zhao age 66, killing 7, and leaving another critically wounded, took place around 8 days ago at the California Terra Garden mushroom farms, owned by slumlord Xianmin Guan, of Fremont.
cupertinotoday.com
Apple Buys Big Cupertino Tech Campus
Apple purchased a 384,000-square-foot tech campus in Cupertino this month that the company had been leasing for over a decade. The Apple Results Way Campus is located off Highway 85 on Bubb Road, just west of De Anza College, and features a cafeteria and a fitness facility for employees. The...
SFGate
Dire BART projections: Nine station closures, cutting two lines
Barring a sudden return to pre-pandemic ridership levels, BART's long-term future will likely hinge on a future ballot measure that would partially subsidize the transit agency, officials said Thursday. The San Francisco and San Jose metropolitan areas have the lowest office occupancy rates among the top-10 biggest metros in the...
The Biz Beat: San Jose pizzeria unites generations
Founded in 1991, Willow Street Wood-Fired Pizza in San Jose is a successful combination of traditional and trendy, with a friendly atmosphere, quality ingredients and an innovative menu that will please families and foodies alike. Take the Willow Burger. It might seem odd that a hamburger is one of the best-selling items at a pizza place, but... The post The Biz Beat: San Jose pizzeria unites generations appeared first on San José Spotlight.
sfstandard.com
Developers Ready To Pounce as Bay Area Cities Fall Behind on Housing Deadline
Come next month, it could be open season in much of the Bay Area for developers to break typical zoning rules and build bigger and taller homes than are typically allowed. That’s because most cities in the region are poised to miss a key state deadline to plan for the next eight years of housing development, raising the possibility of a loss of local control.
This San Francisco billionaire is giving away his fortune
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good that people can do for their communities. It is great to share these stories with readers.
'1.2 million pounds of nitrogen': Refineries engaged in massive chemical dump into S.F. bay
With nearly a half billion gallons of toxic wastewater spilling out of refineries across the United States every day, including into San Francisco Bay, environmental groups are urging the Environmental Protection Agency to enact stricter water pollution standards after a new analysis of EPA regulatory data revealed that the agency is failing to adequately regulate and enforce restrictions of harmful discharges. The analysis, conducted by the Environmental Integrity Project, found that the nation’s top environmental agency has not kept pace with the 1972 Clean Water...
mendofever.com
Gas Station Owner Will Pay $500K to Settle Violations at Locations in Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma, and Other Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. On January 5, 2023, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Charles Smiley entered a $500,000.00 stipulated judgment against Mahmoud Alam, and Faizan Corporation, a California corporation of which Alam is the chief executive officer, in Case No. 22CV023017. This judgment settles allegations that Alam and Faizan Corporation failed to follow state laws governing the operation of retail gas stations at locations in Sonoma, Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, and Yolo Counties. In Sonoma County, this involved the Chevron gas station located on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa.
State housing law fizzles in San Jose
One year after a state law aimed at increasing housing supply went into effect, the destruction of single-family neighborhood character that many of the bill’s opponents raised alarms about has not yet come to pass. Senate Bill 9 effectively ended exclusionary single-family zoning statewide, allowing homeowners in some long...
