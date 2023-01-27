Rachael Kabue cherishes cats so much, her home in Kenya has become a sanctuary for over 600 of them! In 2020, Kabue created the Nairobi Feline Sanctuary, taking in sick and homeless cats. She provides veterinary care for her adopted fur babies, then puts them up for adoption to good homes. Despite spending an extra $400 per month of her own money to keep the Feline Sanctuary going, she says the only thing that will stop her from rescuing more is having too little space.

