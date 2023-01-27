ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Cat Country 107.3

‘Dozens of roosters’ For Fighting — 2 in Atlantic County, NJ, Facing Animal Cruelty Charges

Two people in Atlantic County are facing animal cruelty charges after authorities allegedly discovered "dozens of roosters trained to fight" and "multiple dead birds in varying stages of decay." Last week, 81-year-old Sigfredo Perez of Newtonville and 49-year-old Queli Merlo of Hammonton were arrested and charged with third-degree. owning/training live...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Northfield NJ
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

