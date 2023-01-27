Read full article on original website
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in skyRoger MarshSea Isle City, NJ
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Northville HeraldWilmington, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
South Jersey Man Pulled Off Philly-Bound Plane After Bomb Threat
Things you don't say: Anything about "bombs" or "blowing up a plane" - especially when you're at an airport. A Salem County man had to be pulled off a Philadelphia-bound airplane following an alleged incident in Florida. Patch.com reports John. R. MaGee of Carney's Point was already onboard a plane...
Residents Want Justice For All The Car Burglaries In Egg Harbor Township, NJ
We told you back in December that the authorities in Egg Harbor Township were warning residents to keep their car doors locked. So many people were reporting burglaries that the cops felt it necessary to put out a warning to fellow residents. Well, unfortunately it seems that locking your doors...
3 Men Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Saturday Afternoon
The Atlantic City Police Department reports three men, all in their 20s, were shot Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:00, ACPD officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Ohio Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. Responding officers arrived and located evidence of gunfire but did not locate a...
9 Atlantic City Area Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Guy Fieri loves the Atlantic City area. He's been here a number of times for his show, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." He's featured 9 different Atlantic City area restaurants on the show, with some of his visits at the restaurants featured on multiple episodes. In addition to visiting local restaurants,...
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: 2 Women Trash Store, Assault Worker, Get Arrested
Authorities in Atlantic City say two women are facing charges after assaulting two workers at a store, trashing the business, and then stealing chips and cigarettes. The scene unfolded around 2 AM this past Wednesday at a convenience store in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. Officers Latray Butcher and...
‘Dozens of roosters’ For Fighting — 2 in Atlantic County, NJ, Facing Animal Cruelty Charges
Two people in Atlantic County are facing animal cruelty charges after authorities allegedly discovered "dozens of roosters trained to fight" and "multiple dead birds in varying stages of decay." Last week, 81-year-old Sigfredo Perez of Newtonville and 49-year-old Queli Merlo of Hammonton were arrested and charged with third-degree. owning/training live...
Search Warrant Leads to Arrest, Recovery of Gun and Drugs in Atlantic City, NJ
A 21-year-old Atlantic City man has been arrested and charged after a search warrant was executed in the city earlier this week. Detectives and SWAT Team members with the Atlantic City Police Department executed a search warrant Thursday at a home on the 2000 block of Columbia Avenue. Police say,...
