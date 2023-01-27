Read full article on original website
Animal shelter mistakenly euthanized dog set for rescue
PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) – An animal control and care center in Arizona is under fire after employees mistakenly euthanized a dog that was set to be rescued. A spokesperson for Maricopa County Animal Care and Control called it an honest mistake that led to the tragic death of a rottweiler.
Beautiful Black Lab Mix is Ready for Adoption at Southern Indiana Animal Rescue
Meet AXEL, our Thursday Fursday Pet of the Week from It Takes a Village. This sweet boy is ready for adoption - are you ready for him?. AXEL is a three-and-a-half-year-old Labrador Retriever mix. He's kind of a big boy, weighing in at 55 pounds - that just means there is more of him to love. You know those big doggies are the ones that love to snuggle the most.
Reptile dumping on the rise as owners can't afford to take care of their pets
The rising cost of taking care of reptiles is forcing many owners to dump them. "I hear people say stuff like, 'I’m moving, and I can’t take care of this dragon.' It’s probably because the dragon isn’t feeling good so they can’t afford their vet bill. Some people say my kids just don’t play with it anymore. That’s a really big one," said Alonna Geerts, owner of Dragon Smart, a pet store in McMinnville, Tennessee.
Woman Adopts Over 600 Stray Cats
Rachael Kabue cherishes cats so much, her home in Kenya has become a sanctuary for over 600 of them! In 2020, Kabue created the Nairobi Feline Sanctuary, taking in sick and homeless cats. She provides veterinary care for her adopted fur babies, then puts them up for adoption to good homes. Despite spending an extra $400 per month of her own money to keep the Feline Sanctuary going, she says the only thing that will stop her from rescuing more is having too little space.
Tri-County Humane Society Offering $13 Adoption Fees on Adult Dogs This Weekend Only
Tri-County Humane Society is switching the unlucky narrative on Friday the 13th for adult dogs in their care. Friday, January 13th through Sunday, January 15th the organization is offering $13 adoption fees on all their adult dogs. We're hoping Friday the 13th is a VERY lucky day for TCHS dogs....
After 14 failed adoptions, North Carolina pup with 'unlucky' history goes viral, finally finds a home
Ronald, a puppy from the SPCA of Wake County in Raleigh, North Carolina, has ended his "unlucky streak" and found his new home after 14 pending adoptions.
Bride and Groom Ditch Bouquet for 'Cat Toss' Where Guest Wins Rescue Kitten
The couple threw a cat plushie into the air for their friends and family to fight over.
‘Crazy-looking cat’ caught by Missouri farmer is wild African animal, rescue group says
The cat, adapted for life in a different climate, was suffering from frostbite, rescuers said.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
A single sheepdog wandered back home after two days in the cold- The dog had a vet bill so high he faced euthanasia
Imagine ending your beloved pet dog's life because you could not pay for his medical treatment at a vet. John Wierwiller, a farmer, recently endured such a gut-wrenching ordeal. [i]
Pit Bull with Special Needs Found Abandoned Is Still Looking for a Home 1 Year After Rescue
Stray Rescue of St. Louis and Sanctuary's foster mom are working to find a forever home for the rescue pit bull, who has been looking for an adopter since his rescue in Feb. 2022 Sanctuary the pit bull is looking for a sanctuary of his own. According to Walkin' Pets, a company that provides mobility products to animals, Sanctuary was found with two other pit bull puppies abandoned in a box on a St. Louis alleyway in February 2022. Stray Rescue of St. Louis responded to the incident and...
Pennsylvania breeder forced to surrender 21 dogs after tip claiming unsanitary living conditions
More than 20 dogs were seized from a breeder's property in Pennsylvania over concerns for their welfare. The property remains under investigation.
Canine trainer reveals the two worst-behaved dog breeds are the Cocker Spaniel and Cane Corso
Canine behaviourist Will Atherton has spilled on which two dog breeds he most frequently sees with behaviour problems in his line of work.
Woman With 30 Dogs From Dobermans to Chihuahuas Reveals How Visitors React
A woman in Virginia, who has 30 dogs, has shared what reactions she receives from people seeing the pack of dogs for the first time.
Adorable Cat Family and Their Five Kittens Taking a Nap Delights Internet
The presence of the father cat in this scenario is rare, as male cats rarely stay with the female and kittens.
Longest Living Dogs – In Real Life Years
Most pooch parents want to know how long their furry friend will be around for them to love and cherish. Of course there are no guarantees in this world but there are certain breeds that live longer on average than others. The dog breeds that live the longest are those that are smaller in stature. This is a strange phenomenon that happens in a lot of species. There are contributory factors such as increased wear and tear on the body caused by extra weight and size, to think about. But a European study published by The American Naturalist found that the rapid aging of larger dogs was a huge contributor to their shorter lifespans.
'Betty White Challenge' encourages adoption of senior pets
Paws Chicago will honor the Betty White Challenge by hosting a two-day adoption event for senior pets.
Pet of Week: Rex
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Rex!. He is a dream and has everyone in the rescue wrapped around his paw!. He is a sweet guy who enjoys being with his people and just living the good life. Rex had a rough start in...
Cat with Special Needs Has Cuddled More Than 100 Foster Kittens Since Adoption
Everyone needs a cuddle now and then, even cats. And over 100 foster kittens have received healing, comforting embraces thanks to a cat named Elvis. Cat With Special Needs Finds Forever Home Elvis himself used to be a foster. In 2013, he and four siblings, along with their mother, were taken in at an animal […] The post Cat with Special Needs Has Cuddled More Than 100 Foster Kittens Since Adoption appeared first on CatTime.
German Shepherd Doberman Mix — The Great Doberman Shepherd
Let’s talk about the German Shepherd Doberman mix!. This lovely, mutt-like pooch is actually a designer dog, created by crossing the German Shepherd with the Doberman Pinscher. Commonly known as the Doberman Shepherd, this hybrid dog has a lot of interesting traits that it picked up from both of...
