Former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels draws interest
Although it has been three years since former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels has been a consistent presence on a major league mound. That may change soon. Hamels was one of three former major league pitchers to have a showcase on Friday afternoon, joining Derek Holland and Kyle Crick. According to Jon Heyman, Hamels in particular looked “insanely good” and is expected to draw significant interest.
New York Yankees rumors: Trade for starting pitching coming?
With the news that starting pitcher Frankie Montas will miss the first month of the regular season for the New York Yankees, one insider believes the team may still be planning to make a trade to boost its starting pitching depth before Opening Day. New York Yankees rumors: A trade...
Phillies GM Says Not Extending Nola Would Be 'Foolish'
Philadelphia Phillies Sam Fuld recently said it would be foolish not to extend starting pitcher Aaron Nola.
Ronald Acuña Jr. blasts Alex Gonzalez for trashing Braves star
Former MLB shortstop Alex Gonzalez has been at odds with Ronald Acuña Jr. over the Venezuelan Winter League but the Braves star clapped back. What started out as a wildly fun scene in the Venezuelan Winter Leagues for Atlanta Braves fans to catch star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. playing in his native country has quickly turned sour. After a home run celebration and an incident with his family in the stands, he has decided to stop playing for the rest of the winter season.
Phillies' Turner Ranked Best Shortstop in Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner tops a new list ranking the best shortstops in MLB ahead of the 2023 season.
AP source: Royals agree with RHP Greinke on deal for 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals and Zach Greinke have agreed to a contract for the coming season, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday, making it nine seasons over two stints in Kansas City for the six-time All-Star pitcher. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the 39-year-old Greinke still needed to pass a physical. The financial terms of the deal, which was first reported by Kansas City sports radio host Bob Fescoe, were not immediately available. Greinke was paid $13 million last season by the Royals, where he spent the first seven season before returning last year and going 3-9 with a 3.68 ERA and striking out 73 over 137 innings for the rebuilding club. Greinke did spend two stints on the injured list but allowed two runs or fewer in 17 of his 26 starts last season.
thecomeback.com
Phillies sign former two-time All-Star
The Philadelphia Phillies have made some big free-agent signings this offseason. On Sunday, the Phillies made some waves while another area team was busy doing the same. Philadelphia signed former two-time All-Star Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Harrison joins the Phillies after a one-year stint with the Chicago White Sox. MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, also of the New York Post, reported on the deal Sunday afternoon.
Top 10 Native Hawaiian Major League Baseball Players
In no particular order, these are our Top 10 Native Hawai’ian Major League baseball players. Carlos Diaz – Born in Kaneohe, Hawai’i, Diaz was a relief pitcher for the Mariners, Braves, Mets and Dodgers. Sid Fernandez- Born in Honolulu, Fernandez wore the number 50 in honor of Hawai’i being the 50th state. He was a […] The post Top 10 Native Hawaiian Major League Baseball Players appeared first on Cloud Nine Magazine.
overtimeheroics.net
MLB Players Who Are Switching Positions in 2023
In baseball video games, players usually decrease in rating when they are moved to positions other than their primary ones. In real life, moving a player can be a blessing or a curse. Some players slide over and become Gold Glove players. Other players spend a brief time before moving back to their original position because the situation was so dire.
Jason Kelce is the Center for the Philadelphia Eagles — Who's His Wife, Kylie?
Jason Kelce is playing center tomorrow for the Philadelphia Eagles as the team takes on the San Francisco 49ers to see who moves on to the Super Bowl, and his wife will likely be in attendance. The player got his start with the Eagles back in 2011 and has started...
Phillies Reportedly Sign Harrison
The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly signed former White Sox Josh Harrison to a one-year deal.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox trade Matt Barnes to Marlins for left-handed reliever
The Boston Red Sox will get something in return for Matt Barnes after designating the veteran reliever for assignment last week. Barnes was traded to the Miami Marlins on Monday in exchange for left-handed reliever Richard Bleier, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The Miami Herald's Craig Mish adds that the Red Sox also are sending roughly $1 million in cash considerations in the deal.
It's a Philly thing: An Eagles battle cry explained
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Eagles have a new battle cry for the playoffs this year when Jalen Hurts uttered the words "it's a Philly thing."There's no official definition of that phrase. CBS Philadelphia hooked up with Eagles social media personality Eric Emanuele, otherwise known by his Instagram erock_eagles to learn more about what "a Philly thing" means.He defines what that now famous statement means in the video above.Read more about the NFC title game Sunday and how Eagles fans get ready for the game.
Phillies Stocked with Pitchers for Spring Training
The Philadelphia Phillies have a solid pitching staff heading into spring training.
