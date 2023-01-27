Read full article on original website
kpic
Roseburg School District announces administrative changes for 2023-24 school year
ROSEBURG, Ore. — As a part of Roseburg School District's efforts to develop educational leaders while best serving students, several shifts in administrative positions will take place for the 2023-24 school year, the district said in a press release. “These changes will provide several of our leaders with the...
nbc16.com
School Exclusion Day approaches for Coos County
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos Health & Wellness wants to remind parents that children who are not up-to-date on vaccines by February 15, 2023 will be excluded from school until the get the required immunizations. School and daycare exclusion orders will be mailed out on February 1 to approximately...
nbc16.com
North Bend PD congratulates officer on Police Academy graduation
NORTH BEND, Ore. — The North Bend Police Department congratulated Officer Aaron Mayo on his graduation from the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training’s 16-week Basic Police Academy on Friday (Jan. 20). Attending the graduation was North Bend Police Officer White, Sgt. Perry, Chief McCullough, and Captain...
KCBY
Construction set to start for 12-story student housing building
EUGENE, Ore. — Construction is set to start next month for a 12-story apartment building near the University of Oregon. It's going up on 13th between Hilyard and Alder Street, less than two blocks away from the UO campus. Developer CRG says the building will have 302 beds for...
nbc16.com
From Titan to Duck: Lane women's basketball's Bella Hamel commits to Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane Community College women's basketball team is known for their winning tradition. The Titans are still undefeated this season and one player is taking her skills all the way from LCC to one of the best women's basketball programs in the entire nation - her dream school, the University of Oregon.
5-star Dakorien Moore lists his interest in Oregon as 'high' after leaving campus
The Oregon Ducks football program had the No. 1 wide receiver prospect in the class of 2025 on campus for an unofficial visit this past weekend. It presented a chance for the.
Nyckoles Harbor, nation's No. 1 athlete and unsigned five-star recruit, arrives for Oregon Ducks official visit
Will they or won't they? That was the question surrounding whether or not Archbishop Carroll (Washington D.C.) five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor and Gardena Serra (California) four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant would arrive for late visits to the University of Oregon this weekend. Turns out, ...
nbc16.com
Egan Warming Centers will ACTIVATE Monday night; volunteers needed
EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers will ACTIVATE Monday (Jan. 30), and will remain on Standby for Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 31 & Feb. 1. "We had a great night [Saturday] night," organizers said. "Thanks to so many of you helping, we had lots of cold, wet and tired guests come in and get a warm, safe night's sleep. This is what Egan is all about! We will be open again on Sunday night. If the predictions are accurate, this will be the coldest night so far this winter."
kezi.com
Vandalism over the weekend in South Eugene neighborhood shocks residents
EUGENE, Ore. - Residents of a South Eugene neighborhood have more questions than answers after they claim a run-in with vandals over the weekend. Reports of vandalism on cars came out of Baker Boulevard, and some neighbors said they even heard loud and laughing voices. Neighbors told KEZI 9 News...
winstonwarrior.org
Trash Talk: Douglas County Landfill’s Nearing Expiration Date
Have you ever thought about how limited our space is in landfills? Our landfill is small compared to other landfills in the area. Created in 1996, it is 26 acres and is about 200 feet deep. There are ten transfer sites and one landfill in Douglas County. Our nation of...
nbc16.com
Oregon football Spring Game set for April 29
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon football team’s annual Spring Game has been scheduled for Saturday, April 29, and will kick off at 1 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium, the U of O reports. The game will be broadcast live on Pac-12 Network. Admission to the Spring Game is...
Oregon makes a good impression on in-state offensive linemen after recent visit
The Oregon football program hosted one of the state of Oregon's top prospects for an unofficial visit recently, and he spoke with DuckTerritory about his lasting.
nbc16.com
100 "love rocks" to be hidden around downtown North Bend for people to find
NORTH BEND, Ore. — 100 'love rocks' will be hidden around downtown North Bend for people to find and turn in for prizes, says the City of North Bend. Each rock will have a business listed on them, when a person finds the rock they can turn it in at the listed business and receive a prize! The event takes place from February 11 through February 28, rocks must be turned into the listed business by said dates in order to receive a prize.
nbc16.com
Easterseals wants to help unhoused Veterans
The 2023 Point in Time count is a federally required census to count the homeless population on a given night in counties across the nation. The Easterseals Homeless Veteran Reintegration Program, allowed our station to tag along while they were out helping with the count. Lead by James "Patch" Ackland,...
nbc16.com
Local artists needed to beautify Coos Bay's Empire neighborhood utility boxes
COOS BAY, Ore. — Calling all artists! Submissions open next week for Coos Bay's latest effort to beautify parts of the city. The city joins with the Community Coalition of Empire and Coos Art Museum to make a call for local artists to spruce up 13 utility boxes in the Empire neighborhood with original artwork.
nbc16.com
Message from Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner regarding Tyre Nichols case
Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner released this message regarding the Tyre Nichols case:. What happened to Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, is unconscionable. It’s tragic for the victim, their family, and communities of color across our nation. Our entire nation awaited the release of the video and nothing could have prepared us for what we saw. I thought I was prepared to watch the video and found myself having a flood of difficult emotions and physically sick watching these officers beat Mr. Nichols. I was immediately transported back in time to early in my career, 1991, when I watched the beating of Rodney King. When something like this happens, even if it’s in another state, it’s normal to ask what prevents this from happening in Eugene. The horrific event involving Mr. Nichols isn’t related to a lack of training. This is an issue that starts with the hiring process. Hiring the right officers with the heart for service creates a culture that won’t tolerate this type of policing behavior.
KCBY
Springfield woman arrested for DUII after going 110 mph on Beltline
EUGENE, Ore. — A woman was arrested for DUII after a Eugene Police officer measured her speed at 110 mph on Beltline Wednesday, the Eugene Police Department said in a news release. According to police, a member of the Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit was monitoring Beltline near Northwest...
nbc16.com
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? | Rape suspect believed to be in Lakeside area
LAKESIDE, Ore. — The Coos County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to locate a man wanted for raping a woman and holding her against her will in Lakeside on Friday. The suspect is identified as 33-year-old Sigmund "Ray" Caswell of Lakeside. Caswell is described as:. 5' 11"
kykn.com
Former Fugitive Wanted in Oregon for Real Estate Scam Pleads Guilty
SAN DIEGO—On January 26, 2023, a California man who evaded federal authorities for more than two decades after being convicted at trial and who was wanted in District of Oregon for perpetrating a real estate scam while a fugitive pleaded guilty in San Diego. Robin James McPherson, a former...
kezi.com
