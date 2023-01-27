ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Cooper

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Jan. 28-29 is Cooper, a cat with the Grand Strand Humane Society. Cooper is about four or five months old, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. He has two brothers and all three are available for adoption. “He is so calm, so soft […]
14th Annual Shuckin on the Strand Oyster Roast is back!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Shuckin’ on the Strand Oyster Roast is the Grand Strand’s largest oyster roast, open to the public and serving up oysters, food and fixins. The 14th annual Shuckin’ on the Strand Oyster Roast hosted by the Grand Strand Young Professionals will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, from 12pm-4 p.m. at the Hot Fish Club in Murrells Inlet.
New Horry County driving tour app could replace printed brochures

A new app could replace Horry County’s brochures used for historic driving tours around the area. The county’s Historic Preservation Commission is looking into the switch for two reasons: it’s less expensive and more accessible to visitors. The commission has printed historic driving brochures for years, which...
FIRST ALERT: Goodbye sunshine and hello cloudy skies

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get ready for a gloomy and active week of weather. While the rain chances end, temperatures will fall slowly tonight. More clouds around will keep temperatures mild with the upper 40s to lower 50s. Even with clouds around, we will watch out for patchy dense fog for the overnight hours and early Tuesday morning.
Search continues for missing boater in North Myrtle Beach area

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search continued Saturday in the North Myrtle Beach area for a boater not seen in over two days. The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad said its water rescue team worked alongside the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Horry County Fire Rescue and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. The squad added that sonar scans were used within the search area and added that “local and state resources are not giving up the search.”
It happened in Horry: Smokehouses were important during the winter months

Wintertime in Horry County was for preserving and smoking meats on the farm. Finding ways to stay warm was important, too. Beef and pork were typically cured and stored in smokehouses around the county, using salt and a low fire to smoke the meat, according to history retold in a 1994 edition of the Independent Republic Quarterly.
Abandoned bicycles a big problem, Atlantic Beach police say

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The small town of Atlantic Beach has a big problem with bicycles, but it’s not with people riding them. Instead, the town’s police department says its evidence room is overwhelmed with abandoned bicycles, many of which have ended up in storage after being left along the beach. “Citizens complain about […]
Several Myrtle Beach roads to be repaved, city says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several roads in Myrtle Beach are set to be repaved starting in the spring. The city said in a statement Friday that roads owned by the city and the state will be repaved by a contractor. The combined $1.4 million price tag for state-owned roads...
FIRST ALERT: Showers will be entering our area tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get ready for another active weather pattern this week. A low pressure system will be passing through our area tonight, this will bring widespread showers and heavy rain at times. Showers are going to be starting this evening around 6pm. Widespread showers will continue tonight through tomorrow.
Aynor woman’s ‘gut feeling’ to buy lottery ticket leads to $500K win

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - An Aynor woman followed her gut feeling to buy a lottery scratch-off ticket, leading to a $500,000 win. The woman was driving to work when she said something told her to turn into the Aynor Food Mart on Highway 501 East, she went inside and bought a $10 ‘$500,000 Multiplier Money game’ scratch-off ticket.
BEACH BITES: Graham’s Landing

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — At Graham’s Landing in Murrells Inlet, they go by the three ‘Cs’. Comfort plus cuisine equals contentment. And they’ve got all three down pat. “Happy customers, repeat customers,” said Graham’s Landing owner Graham Plummer. “You know, tourist town, so people come every year.” With a menu serving a little bit […]
