Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
The Most Pristine Beaches in the SouthEast Coast TravelerMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Cooper
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Jan. 28-29 is Cooper, a cat with the Grand Strand Humane Society. Cooper is about four or five months old, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. He has two brothers and all three are available for adoption. “He is so calm, so soft […]
WMBF
$20,000 donation made to help build new bowl at Myrtle Beach skate park
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new look is in the works for the Matt Hughes Skate Park in Myrtle Beach. Friends of the Skateboard Park Foundation recently presented blueprints to Myrtle Beach City Council at their last meeting. Among improvements include a new bowl that is estimated to be...
WMBF
Stop by Seaside Furniture Gallery & Accents at this years Spring Home and Garden Show
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Seaside Furniture Gallery & Accents is a family owned Home Furniture and Mattresses store located in Little River. You can stop by and see them at the Horry Georgetown Home Show this weekend Feb. 3rd - Feb. 5th. More than 150 Exhibitors will showcase their...
WMBF
14th Annual Shuckin on the Strand Oyster Roast is back!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Shuckin’ on the Strand Oyster Roast is the Grand Strand’s largest oyster roast, open to the public and serving up oysters, food and fixins. The 14th annual Shuckin’ on the Strand Oyster Roast hosted by the Grand Strand Young Professionals will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, from 12pm-4 p.m. at the Hot Fish Club in Murrells Inlet.
myhorrynews.com
New Horry County driving tour app could replace printed brochures
A new app could replace Horry County’s brochures used for historic driving tours around the area. The county’s Historic Preservation Commission is looking into the switch for two reasons: it’s less expensive and more accessible to visitors. The commission has printed historic driving brochures for years, which...
Great Horned Owl rescued from roadway in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An injured Great Horned Owl was brought to the Barefoot Resort firehouse by a good samaritan Saturday evening, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue. The owl was brought to the firehouse for treatment after he was found injured in a roadway, fire crews said. Crews contacted Carolina Wildlife […]
WMBF
Crews to begin repaving several Myrtle Beach roads starting in spring
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – In a few months, drivers will notice a smoother ride on some Myrtle Beach streets. The city said starting in spring, several roads will be repaved. For those that are state-owned, the Horry County Transportation Committee will cover the cost of repaving which is...
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Goodbye sunshine and hello cloudy skies
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get ready for a gloomy and active week of weather. While the rain chances end, temperatures will fall slowly tonight. More clouds around will keep temperatures mild with the upper 40s to lower 50s. Even with clouds around, we will watch out for patchy dense fog for the overnight hours and early Tuesday morning.
WMBF
Search continues for missing boater in North Myrtle Beach area
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search continued Saturday in the North Myrtle Beach area for a boater not seen in over two days. The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad said its water rescue team worked alongside the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Horry County Fire Rescue and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. The squad added that sonar scans were used within the search area and added that “local and state resources are not giving up the search.”
myhorrynews.com
It happened in Horry: Smokehouses were important during the winter months
Wintertime in Horry County was for preserving and smoking meats on the farm. Finding ways to stay warm was important, too. Beef and pork were typically cured and stored in smokehouses around the county, using salt and a low fire to smoke the meat, according to history retold in a 1994 edition of the Independent Republic Quarterly.
Abandoned bicycles a big problem, Atlantic Beach police say
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The small town of Atlantic Beach has a big problem with bicycles, but it’s not with people riding them. Instead, the town’s police department says its evidence room is overwhelmed with abandoned bicycles, many of which have ended up in storage after being left along the beach. “Citizens complain about […]
WMBF
Several Myrtle Beach roads to be repaved, city says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several roads in Myrtle Beach are set to be repaved starting in the spring. The city said in a statement Friday that roads owned by the city and the state will be repaved by a contractor. The combined $1.4 million price tag for state-owned roads...
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Showers will be entering our area tonight
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get ready for another active weather pattern this week. A low pressure system will be passing through our area tonight, this will bring widespread showers and heavy rain at times. Showers are going to be starting this evening around 6pm. Widespread showers will continue tonight through tomorrow.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WMBF
Aynor woman’s ‘gut feeling’ to buy lottery ticket leads to $500K win
AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - An Aynor woman followed her gut feeling to buy a lottery scratch-off ticket, leading to a $500,000 win. The woman was driving to work when she said something told her to turn into the Aynor Food Mart on Highway 501 East, she went inside and bought a $10 ‘$500,000 Multiplier Money game’ scratch-off ticket.
wpde.com
Coast Guard, DNR dive team searching for missing duck hunter off Little River coast
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — UPDATE: Wife of missing duck hunter, community searching for him after NMB boating distress call. The United States Coast Guard, S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) dive team and several local agencies are working to find a young man who went missing after a boating distress call Thursday evening.
wpde.com
North Myrtle Beach leaders lay out parking registration process as new rates hit in March
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Paid parking season is not far away along the Grand Strand with several cities raising their parking rates. Leaders in North Myrtle Beach unanimously approved a resolution to increase paid parking inside the city, which means it will now cost $3 an hour.
WMBF
Atlantic Beach residents share mixed feelings about proposed ‘Cond-otel’ development
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - New development could be on its way to Atlantic Beach after city leaders emphasized the need for growth in the town. A first-of-its-kind hotel and condo building is currently in the planning stage, but some across the community felt it is a coin toss when it comes to the plans.
BEACH BITES: Graham’s Landing
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — At Graham’s Landing in Murrells Inlet, they go by the three ‘Cs’. Comfort plus cuisine equals contentment. And they’ve got all three down pat. “Happy customers, repeat customers,” said Graham’s Landing owner Graham Plummer. “You know, tourist town, so people come every year.” With a menu serving a little bit […]
cbs17
SC coastal restaurant passes inspection, continues to recover after July fire
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Neal and Pam’s in Surfside Beach continues to make steps in its recovery after the restaurant was damaged in a July fire, passing an insulation inspection on Wednesday. “Two Wednesdays in a row we’ve gotten great news from building inspector Wayne. We passed...
Comments / 0