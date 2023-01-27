ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Animal shelter mistakenly euthanized dog set for rescue

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) – An animal control and care center in Arizona is under fire after employees mistakenly euthanized a dog that was set to be rescued. A spokesperson for Maricopa County Animal Care and Control called it an honest mistake that led to the tragic death of a rottweiler.
Woman Adopts Over 600 Stray Cats

Rachael Kabue cherishes cats so much, her home in Kenya has become a sanctuary for over 600 of them! In 2020, Kabue created the Nairobi Feline Sanctuary, taking in sick and homeless cats. She provides veterinary care for her adopted fur babies, then puts them up for adoption to good homes. Despite spending an extra $400 per month of her own money to keep the Feline Sanctuary going, she says the only thing that will stop her from rescuing more is having too little space.
Pit Bull with Special Needs Found Abandoned Is Still Looking for a Home 1 Year After Rescue

Stray Rescue of St. Louis and Sanctuary's foster mom are working to find a forever home for the rescue pit bull, who has been looking for an adopter since his rescue in Feb. 2022 Sanctuary the pit bull is looking for a sanctuary of his own. According to Walkin' Pets, a company that provides mobility products to animals, Sanctuary was found with two other pit bull puppies abandoned in a box on a St. Louis alleyway in February 2022. Stray Rescue of St. Louis responded to the incident and...
Cat with Special Needs Has Cuddled More Than 100 Foster Kittens Since Adoption

Everyone needs a cuddle now and then, even cats. And over 100 foster kittens have received healing, comforting embraces thanks to a cat named Elvis. Cat With Special Needs Finds Forever Home Elvis himself used to be a foster. In 2013, he and four siblings, along with their mother, were taken in at an animal […] The post Cat with Special Needs Has Cuddled More Than 100 Foster Kittens Since Adoption appeared first on CatTime.
German Shepherd Doberman Mix — The Great Doberman Shepherd

Let’s talk about the German Shepherd Doberman mix!. This lovely, mutt-like pooch is actually a designer dog, created by crossing the German Shepherd with the Doberman Pinscher. Commonly known as the Doberman Shepherd, this hybrid dog has a lot of interesting traits that it picked up from both of...
Why German Shepherd Ear Cropping Is Wrong

Let’s just state this right out of the gate: you should not crop your German Shepherd’s ears. You have probably seen a lot of pictures on social media of various dogs with their ears cropped. At first, you might not think anything of it, you might not even notice it.
PILOTS AND PAWS – RESCUING DOGS TO NEW HEIGHTS!

Canines may be land-dwelling animals, but that hasn’t stopped a group of devoted pilots from strapping on their seatbelts and taking to the skies! Author and pet-parent Patrick Regan was inspired to write his nonfiction volume, My Dog is My Co-Pilot, after a friend who volunteered his flight services told him about the organization’s mission.
18 Different Types of Aggression in Dogs

"My dog is aggressive." This is a statement often heard by dog trainers, dog behavior consultants, veterinarians and veterinary behaviorists, but did you know that there are actually many forms of aggression in dogs?. The term "aggressive" is very vague. Depending on who you ask, this can mean various things....

