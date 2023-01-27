ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burglar Breaks Into Drake’s $75,000,000 L.A. Mansion

An intruder broke into Drake’s $75,000,000 Los Angeles residence on January 26th. Things got hectic at Drake’s 75-million-dollar Los Angeles home on Thursday, January 26th when a burglar was found on the premises. The rapper’s security team discovered the unidentified individual after receiving an alert, and proceeded to notify the police. The LAPD subsequently searched […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
tourcounsel.com

Jumpman LA | Shoe store in Los Angeles, California

If you are a fan of the sports brand Jordan (owned by Nike) in Los Angeles you will find its largest store in the world. Former basketball player Michael Jordan founded his own brand together with the sports brand Nike, which is identified with Jordan's silhouette at the time of scoring. In 2018, in the heart of LA, he opened this great store that has all the products you can imagine from the brand.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Black Lives Matter protesters block streets in Venice

Black Lives Matter demonstrators blocked streets in Venice Sunday to protest the deaths of Tyre Nichols, who was fatally injured during an arrest in Memphis, and Keenan Anderson, who died after he was restrained and shocked by a stun gun by Los Angeles police officers. More than two hundred demonstrators...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

1 arrested for felony vandalism during LA protest of death of Tyre Nicholas

About 50 demonstrators protesting the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police left some eight businesses vandalized across Los Angeles Sunday evening, says Los Angeles police. One person was arrested for suspicion of felony vandalism and was in possession of spray paint and a glass-breaking tool.Demonstrators have been out in Los Angeles all weekend. Demonstrators began to gather about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Vine Street, near Sunset Boulevard, walking in the street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.About 8:15 p.m. Ezequiel Riesgo, 22, dressed in all-black clothing with a gray backpack, allegedly used a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass: A coalition builder

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has worked on or with every level of politics. On the state level she was a California State Assemblymember from 2004 to 2010. On the federal level she served in Congress from 2011 until she was elected as mayor of Los Angeles. On the county level she has formed partnerships to work on various initiatives. Community service wise, she is the founder of Community Coalition, which worked closely with many local organizations. During her campaign last year to become mayor, she conveyed the message in various ways that she will utilize her relationships to better serve Black communities.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRMG

6th mass shooting in 13 days rocks California

LOS ANGELES — At least three people were killed and four injured in the second mass shooting to erupt in Los Angeles County in eight days -- the sixth in California this month, according to police. The latest shooting occurred Saturday in the upscale Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in California

If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in California that are known for preparing absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsideHook

First Time in Los Angeles? Here’s Exactly Where to Eat.

These days, Angelenos will proudly put their city’s food scene up against any region in the country. From old-school sandwiches in downtown dives to a classic martini and steak dining room in the heart of Hollywood, Los Angeles has it all. There are so many scenes and micro-scenes within the sprawl out here that it’s hard to narrow it down for a first-timer — but check out the picks below for some good places to start.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

Crenshaw Crossing between Obama Blvd. and Exposition Blvd.

Crenshaw Crossing looks to be more than just another high-rise apartment building that is placed along a Los Angeles Metro stop. This project aims to be a community hub where locals can shop, eat outdoors, and attend community gatherings. This project will have 401 rental apartment units with the goal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

L.A. County Fire Wins Magic Mountain Sky Tower Challenge

Teams from the city of Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, Los Angeles County Fire Department and loanDepot competed on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the Magic Mountain Sky Tower Challenge. The collaborative event was hosted by Six Flags Magic Mountain and sponsored by loanDepot. Personnel from the Santa...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

