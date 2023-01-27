Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has worked on or with every level of politics. On the state level she was a California State Assemblymember from 2004 to 2010. On the federal level she served in Congress from 2011 until she was elected as mayor of Los Angeles. On the county level she has formed partnerships to work on various initiatives. Community service wise, she is the founder of Community Coalition, which worked closely with many local organizations. During her campaign last year to become mayor, she conveyed the message in various ways that she will utilize her relationships to better serve Black communities.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO