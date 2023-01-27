Read full article on original website
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
Inglewood homeless count numbers appear to be skewed2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Indiscriminate shooting in California. Three killed in firingSikaraLos Angeles, CA
Assault With A Deadly Weapon Suspect Surrenders To Authorities After Brief Pursuit In East LA AreaWestmont Community NewsMontebello, CA
Burglar Breaks Into Drake’s $75,000,000 L.A. Mansion
An intruder broke into Drake’s $75,000,000 Los Angeles residence on January 26th. Things got hectic at Drake’s 75-million-dollar Los Angeles home on Thursday, January 26th when a burglar was found on the premises. The rapper’s security team discovered the unidentified individual after receiving an alert, and proceeded to notify the police. The LAPD subsequently searched […]
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in California
CALIFORNIA - Regarding hot dogs, California has several great options. These spots include Pink's Hot Dog Stand in Los Angeles, Cupid's in Canoga Park, Top Dog in Berkeley, and Carney's in Hollywood. Each has its own unique menu and style.
Pearl River Deli Will Soon Shut Down to Reopen as a New Concept
Johnny Lee of Pearl River Deli recently took to Instagram, admitting that the eatery’s current concept is no longer financially viable
tourcounsel.com
Jumpman LA | Shoe store in Los Angeles, California
If you are a fan of the sports brand Jordan (owned by Nike) in Los Angeles you will find its largest store in the world. Former basketball player Michael Jordan founded his own brand together with the sports brand Nike, which is identified with Jordan's silhouette at the time of scoring. In 2018, in the heart of LA, he opened this great store that has all the products you can imagine from the brand.
Protesters gather in Hollywood and downtown LA, demanding justice for Tyre Nichols
Demonstrators gathered in downtown Los Angeles and Hollywood to protest the beating death of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers.
KTLA.com
Black Lives Matter protesters block streets in Venice
Black Lives Matter demonstrators blocked streets in Venice Sunday to protest the deaths of Tyre Nichols, who was fatally injured during an arrest in Memphis, and Keenan Anderson, who died after he was restrained and shocked by a stun gun by Los Angeles police officers. More than two hundred demonstrators...
1 arrested for felony vandalism during LA protest of death of Tyre Nicholas
About 50 demonstrators protesting the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police left some eight businesses vandalized across Los Angeles Sunday evening, says Los Angeles police. One person was arrested for suspicion of felony vandalism and was in possession of spray paint and a glass-breaking tool.Demonstrators have been out in Los Angeles all weekend. Demonstrators began to gather about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Vine Street, near Sunset Boulevard, walking in the street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.About 8:15 p.m. Ezequiel Riesgo, 22, dressed in all-black clothing with a gray backpack, allegedly used a...
NBC Los Angeles
No Valentine's Day Plans Yet? Here Are 10 Affordable Places to Check Out
As Feb.14 approaches, stress levels can get higher. The thought of having to decide on a place, food, outfits and everything else can be overwhelming. To alleviate the stress of where or what to do this Valentine’s Day, here are 10 cute and affordable places to attend with your partner or with friends.
lastandardnewspaper.com
L.A. Mayor Karen Bass: A coalition builder
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has worked on or with every level of politics. On the state level she was a California State Assemblymember from 2004 to 2010. On the federal level she served in Congress from 2011 until she was elected as mayor of Los Angeles. On the county level she has formed partnerships to work on various initiatives. Community service wise, she is the founder of Community Coalition, which worked closely with many local organizations. During her campaign last year to become mayor, she conveyed the message in various ways that she will utilize her relationships to better serve Black communities.
Southern California Warehouse Boom Poses Environmental Costs for the Inland Empire
Drive east from downtown Los Angeles, and the scenery thins out. The land grows drier, the hills rougher. The desert encroaches. Beverly Hills and Hollywood are replaced by Pomona, Fontana, Rialto, Redlands. This is the Inland Empire, home to more than 4 million people and perched at the periphery of...
6th mass shooting in 13 days rocks California
LOS ANGELES — At least three people were killed and four injured in the second mass shooting to erupt in Los Angeles County in eight days -- the sixth in California this month, according to police. The latest shooting occurred Saturday in the upscale Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in California
If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in California that are known for preparing absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Two New Eating Establishments Coming to LA’s Natural History Museum
The minds behind Post & Beam and South LA Cafe will bring two new concepts to the museum in 2023 and 2024
First Time in Los Angeles? Here’s Exactly Where to Eat.
These days, Angelenos will proudly put their city’s food scene up against any region in the country. From old-school sandwiches in downtown dives to a classic martini and steak dining room in the heart of Hollywood, Los Angeles has it all. There are so many scenes and micro-scenes within the sprawl out here that it’s hard to narrow it down for a first-timer — but check out the picks below for some good places to start.
Former Pasadena Symphony Music Director Sues for Religious Discrimination
A former music director for the Pasadena Symphony Association who is member of Church of Christ, Scientist, is suing the association, alleging he was wrongfully stripped of his job in 2021 for seeking a religious and medical exemption to its mandatory coronavirus vaccination policy
KCET
How Los Angeles Remembers: These Fading SoCal Landmarks Capture the Region's Nuanced History
Forgetting is famously what Los Angeles does best. Urban historian Norman Klein called it erasure — the active scrubbing away of what must not be remembered. Despite erasure, memories do have a place in Los Angeles. Some are official monuments. Some are in ruins and need critical excavation. Some require the imagination to be seen.
lastandardnewspaper.com
Crenshaw Crossing between Obama Blvd. and Exposition Blvd.
Crenshaw Crossing looks to be more than just another high-rise apartment building that is placed along a Los Angeles Metro stop. This project aims to be a community hub where locals can shop, eat outdoors, and attend community gatherings. This project will have 401 rental apartment units with the goal...
scvnews.com
L.A. County Fire Wins Magic Mountain Sky Tower Challenge
Teams from the city of Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, Los Angeles County Fire Department and loanDepot competed on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the Magic Mountain Sky Tower Challenge. The collaborative event was hosted by Six Flags Magic Mountain and sponsored by loanDepot. Personnel from the Santa...
