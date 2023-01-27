Read full article on original website
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Kentucky
Chocolate cake is soothing for the soul and satisfies a sweet tooth unlike anything else. Honestly, there isn't much that giant slice of chocolate cake can't fix. Whether you like your chocolate cake served with ice cream, with fruit on top, in cupcake form, or as a three-tiered chocolate tower of goodness, there's a place in the area to satisfy your cravings.
This Washington Spot Has The Best Croissants In The State
If you walk into a bakery or cafe, chances are you'll find croissants on display. These famous French pastries can be enjoyed alongside a cup of coffee, or as a stuffed breakfast sandwich. You don't even have to wait until the morning to enjoy croissants. Most places will bake them fresh and offer them all day long.
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Texas
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best chocolate cake in each state.
Tennessee Ale Trail: Celebrates craft breweries while rewarding customers
As the craft beer industry continues to grow, breweries like Southern Grist are hoping to gain more customers as they participate in the Tennessee Ale Trail.
Cherry Blossoms in Tennessee: When They Bloom and Where to See Them
Is certainly most well-known for its music and its mountains, but that’s just the beginning of what the Volunteer State has to offer. For plant lovers, the flora of Tennessee is varied and wonderful. In the spring, the state emerges from the doldrums of winter with a burst of color, including beautiful pink and white cherry blossoms. Here are some of the best places in Tennessee to catch a glimpse of these lovely, but quickly fleeting, spring flowers.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best slice of chocolate cake in each state, including this decadent dessert in South Carolina.
This Colorado Spot Has The Best Croissants In The State
Boutique dog hotel opens in Nashville
Boutique hotels are all over Nashville, but what about a boutique dog hotel? That's the newest concept in Music City, called Yardstick.
This Is Tennessee's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day for a reason. Whether you prefer yours on-the-go with a tasty sandwich with eggs and bacon or as a full spread with pancakes, biscuits and gravy and omelettes, it's a great way to start your day off right with some good food.
Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on 1/29
WATE's Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m....
Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville Powerball player won thousands on a ticket Saturday night, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual matched four of five balls plus the Powerball on Jan. 28 to get the base prize of $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Kroger, 4918 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.
CODE RED: Potential ice events in Middle Tennessee this week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is in a CODE RED alert for Tuesday and Wednesday. We are looking at a light icing event for both Tuesday & Wednesday morning. We will miss the biggest impact (which stays to the west) However, a Winter Weather Advisory is in...
Nashville contestant wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
In case you missed "Wheel of Fortune" on News 2 Friday night, a Nashville man who competed on the show ended up winning more than $52,000 in cash and prizes!
Chick-fil-A to open second Little Blue Menu location
Chick-fil-A plans to open a second Little Blue Menu location, a delivery-only kitchen, in College Park, Maryland, this year, the company announced last week. The chain opened its first off-premise-only prototype in Nashville,Tennessee, in 2021 and has been testing and tweaking menu items to develop restaurant concepts Outfox Wings and Because, Burger.
'If I had a family, they'd be my world' | Hundreds of Tennessee kids in need of a forever family
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One child said she'd been in a million different homes without anyone who cared enough to be her family. Another said he'd never experienced what a true family means. "Ideally, a child would belong in a family," said Kristin Miller, a manager of community relations for...
Nashville Mansion With Crystal Chandelier Autographed By Dolly Parton Headed To Auction
Located just 12 miles from downtown Nashville in Brentwood, the former Arndt Estate is one of Greater Nashville’s most-photographed residences. And, for a cool $12.8 million, this glittery piece of Nashville high society could be yours. Comprising a total of 15,000 square feet, this incomparable estate boasts four bedrooms...
‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed
The first sign of something awry was the road closure on the two-lane country road that goes right past Will Burton’s Weakley County farm, his fields, barns and the one-story house he shares with his fiancee and three kids. White trucks — emblazoned with the seal of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and “fire and […] The post ‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
See Which Iconic Stars Jimmy Buffett 'Ran Into' During Nashville Visit
Jimmy Buffett bumped into Nashville royalty during a recent trip to the famous country music city. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their name and/or intake number. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 26.
Nashville contestant appearing on Friday’s ‘Wheel of Fortune’
On Friday evening, you can watch as a Nashville man spins the wheel and tries to win big bucks right here on News 2!
