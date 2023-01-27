Read full article on original website
knopnews2.com
Saunders County Sheriff’s Office releases name of woman killed in head-on crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office released the name of a 24-year-old woman who died in a two-car crash Wednesday evening in Saunders County. The crash happened on Highway 79 four miles north of Prague, which is about 45 miles north of Lincoln, around 8:45 p.m.
knopnews2.com
Missing Plattsmouth woman found dead
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Plattsmouth woman who was last seen Friday night has been found dead, according to the Plattsmouth Police Department. An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued by the Nebraska State Patrol on Saturday to help find 68-year-old Patricia Lanam. Lanam had dementia. On Sunday around 5 p.m.,...
knopnews2.com
Three children rescued after kidnapping in northeast Grand Island
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police rescued three children after they were kidnapped during a car theft on Sunday. According to officials, a Grand Island man reported his 2012 Chevy Traverse stolen from the 1400 Block of North Wheeler at 3 a.m. The man’s three children, ages five, one, and seven months, were in the vehicle at the time of the theft.
knopnews2.com
Plattsmouth Police Department searches for missing 68-year-old woman
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Plattsmouth Police Department is looking for a missing 68-year-old woman. An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued in Eastern Nebraska to determine the whereabouts of 68-year-old Patricia Lanam. Lanam has dementia. Lanam was last seen at 10:50 p.m. on Friday near the 300 block of Fifth...
knopnews2.com
Huskers secure Manning’s 300th career victory
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Behind seven wins and three bonus point victories, the Nebraska wrestling team defeated Wisconsin, 24-11, in front of 2,209 fans on Sunday afternoon at the Devaney Center. This dual win marked Coach Manning’s 300th career win. Manning now holds a career record of 300-129-5. Competition started...
KETV.com
'That's when I got the worst feeling': Omaha woman shares personal story of abortion
OMAHA, Neb. — Proposals to increase abortion restrictions in Nebraska send the legislature into gridlock. With tempers running short, opponents extended debate even though they likely lack the votes to stop the legislation from moving forward. They'll resume their attempt again in the morning to derail LB626, the bill...
knopnews2.com
SWC Girls: Broken Bow faces Minden in the Semi-Finals
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The second-seeded Minden Lady Whippets face the third-seeded Broken Bow Lady Indians in the Semi-Finals round of the Southwest Conference Tournament to see who will punch their ticket to the Championship. The Lady Indians fall to the Lady Whippets by a final score of 53-15.
knopnews2.com
SWC Boys: Ogallala faces Holdrege in the Semi-Finals
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The top-seeded Ogallala Indians face the fourth-seeded Holdrege Dusters in the Semi-Finals of the Southwest Conference Basketball Tournament to see who will advance to the Championship. The Indians punch their ticket to the Championship Game after they get the 80-69 win over Holdrege. Ogallala will...
knopnews2.com
Husker rally falls short in 80-76 loss at No. 10 Iowa
IOWA CITY (KOLN) -Nebraska rallied from a 17-point deficit to open the fourth quarter but came up just short in an 80-76 loss to No. 10 Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday afternoon. Sam Haiby led five Huskers in double figures with 16 points, while Alexis Markowski and Jaz Shelley...
