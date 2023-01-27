Read full article on original website
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Teen arrested after swinging a hatchet and threatening residents in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — Police say a teen has been charged with assault after swinging a ratchet at people in Anne Arundel County and threatening to shoot them. On Sunday afternoon, at approximately 1:00PM, officers responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a residence in the 700 block of Long Meadow Way in Arnold.
Baltimore County couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary
Willie, 99, and Geraldine, 98, have lived in Baltimore County for over 60 years. The couple celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Saturday.
talbotspy.org
Three Nurse Practitioners Join UM Shore Medical Group – Primary Care
University of Maryland Shore Medical Group (UM SMG) – Primary Care recently welcomed three new nurse practitioners. Kathryn Wilson, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C and Melissa Wood, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C joined the Easton practice. Ashley Schreppel, MSN, CRNP, FNP-B, FNP-BC joined the Denton practice. All three providers are natives to the Eastern Shore.
WUSA
Elementary school children being followed home by men in Montgomery County
A warning for parents in Montgomery County. Some Chevy Chase Elementary students say men have been following them home from school.
Engadget
Hitting the Books: High school students have spent a decade fighting Baltimore's toxic legacy
There was a time in the last century when we, quite foolishly, believed incineration to be a superior means of waste disposal than landfills. And, for decades, many of America's most disadvantaged have been paying for those decisions with with their lifespans. South Baltimore's Curtis Bay neighborhood, for example, is home to two medical waste incinerators and an open-air coal mine. It's ranked in the 95th percentile for hazardous waste and boasts among the highest rates of asthma and lung disease in the entire country.
Nottingham MD
Three BCPS juniors from Parkville, Towson selected as candidates for Student Member of the Board of Education
TOWSON, MD—Three BCPS juniors have emerged as the final candidates for student member of the Board of Education of Baltimore County for the 2023-2024 school year. Nathan Harris of George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology. The trio were selected following application reviews and January 25 interviews with...
Suspect in farm supply store stabbing incident arrested
ANNAPOLIS, MD – Police have arrested a suspect wanted for a Friday morning stabbing at a farm supply store in Annapolis. Anne Arundel County Police Department officers responded to Bowen Farm Supply after a report of a stabbing occurred at around 8 am. Police said an argument between two male employees escalated into a physical altercation, during which one of the individuals was stabbed. Police were able to locate the suspect at his residence in Annapolis and arrested him after he left the area prior to their arrival. With non-life-threatening injuries, the 49-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital. The post Suspect in farm supply store stabbing incident arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Double stabbing in Rockville hotel, victims seriously injured
ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a double stabbing in a Rockville hotel that happened on Sunday evening. Rockville police were called to the Rockville Hotel, a Ramada by Wyndham on Research Court around 6:30 p.m. The initial call said that a person had been stabbed, and when officers arrived, they found […]
WUSA
Volunteers get high to help train officers in Maryland
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Call it 420 with the 5-0? "Smoking with the police," said Khiry Maxberry. Thursday night, he and a dozen or so other medical marijuana card holders volunteered to consume cannabis at the Montgomery County Police Department Training Center to help train officers how to spot what it looks like when someone is stoned.
fox5dc.com
PGCPS apologizes, seniors no longer need extra credits to graduate
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - In a new letter to parents, Prince George's County Public Schools apologizes for a system error they say caused students to be three credits short of graduation. Days after FOX 5's report on the matter, PGCPS now says the seniors do in fact have the necessary...
justshortofcrazy.com
Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland
Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
foxbaltimore.com
Woman hit and killed by a car in Annapolis, say police
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — A woman was hit and killed in a car crash Sunday in Annapolis, according to the Annapolis Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. in the area of rout 665 and Chinquapin Round Road. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the...
NBC Washington
Body of Silver Spring Woman Missing For Nearly a Month Found Along ICC
Authorities are investigating the murder of a woman who went missing from Silver Spring nearly a month ago after her body was found along the ICC in Montgomery County on Saturday. Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, 20, was last seen by family and friends on Dec. 30 in her apartment in the...
Pedestrian killed in Annapolis crash
According to Annapolis police, Route 665 towards Forest Drive will be closed for an extended period of time.
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: TikTok video takes off; Honoring Kennedy Krieger
A Harford County man's boating app is cruising to a new level of success after a little help from his daughter and a whole lot of TikTok users. (Full story) And, there are special honors for one of the Corporate Plunge teams that will jump into the Chesapeake Bay to raise money for Special Olympics Maryland. (Full story)
Wbaltv.com
Juvenile shot in Middle River, Baltimore County police say
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating the shooting of a juvenile Friday night in Middle River. County police said officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 7500 block of Clear Lake Lane for reports of a shooting. Police said officers found a juvenile victim suffering...
wypr.org
Baltimore County’s landfill may soon have hawk patrol to force unwanted birds to ‘get outta dodge’
Falconer Dan Vitilio, who resides in Kingsville, Maryland, provides hawks for various uses. Under a potential deal with Baltimore County, this Harris's hawk may be used to scare away unwanted birds from the county landfill after a trial run. On any given day, hundreds of birds gather at Baltimore County’s...
Missing 20-year-old Rockville woman found dead in park
Montgomery County police are investigating the murder of a 20-year-old woman after discovering a body in the Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park on Saturday.
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel County Police Officer caught in the act of lending a helping hand
ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WBFF) — An Anne Arundel County Police Officer was caught in the act of lending a helping hand on Wednesday morning. The Anne Arundel County Police Department tweeted out pictures of Cpl. Peek helping out a younger community member with their bike. In the tweet,...
fox5dc.com
Missing woman's body found in Montgomery County park: police
COLESVILLE, Md. - A body found in a park near the Intercounty Connector (ICC) in Montgomery County was identified as a woman who was reported missing on January 2, according to police. Montgomery County Police said the body was discovered around 2:01 p.m. Saturday in Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley...
Comments / 1