Anne Arundel County, MD

talbotspy.org

Three Nurse Practitioners Join UM Shore Medical Group – Primary Care

University of Maryland Shore Medical Group (UM SMG) – Primary Care recently welcomed three new nurse practitioners. Kathryn Wilson, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C and Melissa Wood, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C joined the Easton practice. Ashley Schreppel, MSN, CRNP, FNP-B, FNP-BC joined the Denton practice. All three providers are natives to the Eastern Shore.
EASTON, MD
Engadget

Hitting the Books: High school students have spent a decade fighting Baltimore's toxic legacy

There was a time in the last century when we, quite foolishly, believed incineration to be a superior means of waste disposal than landfills. And, for decades, many of America's most disadvantaged have been paying for those decisions with with their lifespans. South Baltimore's Curtis Bay neighborhood, for example, is home to two medical waste incinerators and an open-air coal mine. It's ranked in the 95th percentile for hazardous waste and boasts among the highest rates of asthma and lung disease in the entire country.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Suspect in farm supply store stabbing incident arrested

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Police have arrested a suspect wanted for a Friday morning stabbing at a farm supply store in Annapolis. Anne Arundel County Police Department officers responded to Bowen Farm Supply after a report of a stabbing occurred at around 8 am. Police said an argument between two male employees escalated into a physical altercation, during which one of the individuals was stabbed. Police were able to locate the suspect at his residence in Annapolis and arrested him after he left the area prior to their arrival. With non-life-threatening injuries, the 49-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital. The post Suspect in farm supply store stabbing incident arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
DC News Now

Double stabbing in Rockville hotel, victims seriously injured

ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a double stabbing in a Rockville hotel that happened on Sunday evening. Rockville police were called to the Rockville Hotel, a Ramada by Wyndham on Research Court around 6:30 p.m. The initial call said that a person had been stabbed, and when officers arrived, they found […]
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA

Volunteers get high to help train officers in Maryland

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Call it 420 with the 5-0? "Smoking with the police," said Khiry Maxberry. Thursday night, he and a dozen or so other medical marijuana card holders volunteered to consume cannabis at the Montgomery County Police Department Training Center to help train officers how to spot what it looks like when someone is stoned.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
justshortofcrazy.com

Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland

Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Woman hit and killed by a car in Annapolis, say police

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — A woman was hit and killed in a car crash Sunday in Annapolis, according to the Annapolis Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. in the area of rout 665 and Chinquapin Round Road. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

11 TV Hill: TikTok video takes off; Honoring Kennedy Krieger

A Harford County man's boating app is cruising to a new level of success after a little help from his daughter and a whole lot of TikTok users. (Full story) And, there are special honors for one of the Corporate Plunge teams that will jump into the Chesapeake Bay to raise money for Special Olympics Maryland. (Full story)
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Juvenile shot in Middle River, Baltimore County police say

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating the shooting of a juvenile Friday night in Middle River. County police said officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 7500 block of Clear Lake Lane for reports of a shooting. Police said officers found a juvenile victim suffering...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Missing woman's body found in Montgomery County park: police

COLESVILLE, Md. - A body found in a park near the Intercounty Connector (ICC) in Montgomery County was identified as a woman who was reported missing on January 2, according to police. Montgomery County Police said the body was discovered around 2:01 p.m. Saturday in Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

