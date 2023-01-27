ANNAPOLIS, MD – Police have arrested a suspect wanted for a Friday morning stabbing at a farm supply store in Annapolis. Anne Arundel County Police Department officers responded to Bowen Farm Supply after a report of a stabbing occurred at around 8 am. Police said an argument between two male employees escalated into a physical altercation, during which one of the individuals was stabbed. Police were able to locate the suspect at his residence in Annapolis and arrested him after he left the area prior to their arrival. With non-life-threatening injuries, the 49-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital. The post Suspect in farm supply store stabbing incident arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO