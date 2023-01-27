Read full article on original website
Ohioans continue paying for House Bill 6 scandal as Householder’s corruption trial presses on
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohioans continue to foot the bill of not just former Speaker of the […] The post Ohioans continue paying for House Bill 6 scandal as Householder’s corruption trial presses on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
columbusfreepress.com
Columbus gun laws in effect after AG Yost argued “Civil War child soldiers” were allowed guns
When Ohio Attorney General David Yost went judge shopping to permanently ban Columbus City Council’s effort to enact even the mildest of gun safety laws, the Free Press was certain the Fairfield County judge he found would side with the State of Ohio. Many were confused or not paying...
Nazi Homeschool Network Under Investigation by Ohio’s Department of Education
The Department of Education in Ohio is investigating the openly antisemitic and racist Nazi homeschooling group with thousands of members being operated by a couple from Upper Sandusky, Ohio, an official at the department told VICE News. On Sunday, VICE News and the Huffington Post reported that Logan and Katja...
Corporate jets, bribes and dark money: Householder trial spotlights weaknesses in Ohio ethics laws
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In federal court this week, prosecutors painted a picture of largesse that surrounded the bribery scheme through which Larry Householder became one of the state’s most powerful politicians. The details involved Householder’s 2017 flight on FirstEnergy Corp’s corporate jet to Washington, D.C., as well as...
Fix Ohio’s new photo voter ID law to make sure veterans, suspended drivers can vote: editorial
Thanks to a bill Republicans rammed through the General Assembly during the December lame duck, and that Gov. Mike DeWine signed Jan 6, Ohio is saddled with what The Washington Post termed “one of the most restrictive voter-ID laws in the country” -- House Bill 458. The Columbus Dispatch found the new Ohio law to be stricter than other states that require an ID.
wtae.com
Legal moonshine? Ohio state senator wants to see it happen
COLUMBUS, Ohio — You might not need to hide your homemade hooch in Ohio much longer, if one state senator has any say in it. Republican Sen. Frank Hoagland of Mingo Junction is the primary sponsor for a bill that would allow the distilling, serving and shipping of privately made liquor without a permit.
Advocate
Right-Wing Group Targets LGBTQ+ Existence In Michigan Schools
Michigan right-wingers are working together to challenge LGBTQ+-inclusive education in public schools. An organization called the Great Schools Initiative (GSI) is offering parents an opt-out form to prevent all discussions about gender identity and sexual orientation in schools. Last week, the group began an initiative called “Operation Opt-Out,” which asks...
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana worker elected to UAW executive board hopes to ‘transform’ union, make leaders accountable
United Auto Workers union members elected a new “activist” slate of leaders in December 2022. That includes Dave Green, an Indiana worker who vows to use his new position to make the UAW more “accountable” to members. “I recognize after being on the floor for so...
YAHOO!
Opinion: Mass incarceration being disguised as gun control in Ohio
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recently signed a massive criminal justice reform bill, a testament to the work of activists proposing legislation since the Black Lives Matter Movement. Not included in that reform package, however, was the repeal of a law that incarcerates hundreds of people: Weapons Under Disability. This law...
Utah's governor has signed a bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth
The ban, signed Saturday by Republican Gov. Spencer Cox, prohibits transgender surgery for youth and disallows hormone treatments for minors who have not yet been diagnosed with gender dysphoria.
Proposed Indiana Bill Brings Up Furries in School AGAIN
Should Teens Be Allowed to Wear Whatever They Want?. One of the best (or tricky) parts of being an adolescent and navigating those hormonal teenage years, is discovering your own style along with your likes and dislikes. Even I can recall my different phases through those formative years ranging from wearing pink with girly make-up choices to my all-black emo days where only punk rock music was good music. As an adult, I still carry those different identities molded together into one, making me the well-rounded person that I like to think I am today.
Bill seeks to prevent federal takeover of Indiana air pollution program
Indiana’s air pollution permitting program is low on money, edging toward violation of the federal Clean Air Act — and a potential U.S. Environmental Protection Agency takeover. And it’s because air pollution is decreasing. Lawmakers hope to head EPA action off with a bill allowing the state agency responsible to raise its fees. But Senate […] The post Bill seeks to prevent federal takeover of Indiana air pollution program appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
bgindependentmedia.org
Land & Liberty Coalition wants property owners to retain rights to put solar, wind power on their acreage
Tony Zartman is familiar with the cautionary tales told by those opposed to wind farms – they would cause cows to stop producing milk and cause children to have autism. “None of that’s come to fruition,” said Zartman, whose county has 255 wind turbines, the most in any Ohio county.
Among The Countless Guests Of Ohio’s Oldest Hotel Founded In 1803 Are 12 Erstwhile U.S. Presidents
Today, the Golden Lamb is Ohio’s longest continually operating hotel and restaurant business. Its legacy runs deep. The rich heritage of the Hotel is displayed throughout the building, especially in the fourth-floor museum rooms.
The Spectrum: Vance on US tanks to Ukraine; Ohio’s split GOP
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: “I’m announcing that the United States will be sending 31 Abram tanks to Ukraine, the equivalent of one Ukrainian battalion,” the president said. However, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance said the move isn’t in the best interest of the United States. “It’s not just the spending,” Vance […]
Mount Vernon News
Veteran ID cards excluded from restrictive new voter ID law
COLUMBUS – The latest update to Ohio election law, which requires government-issued photo identification cards to be used as voter identification on Election Day, appears to render the free veteran ID cards issued by county recorders useless at the ballot box. Despite reports stating “The bill would require voters...
How new Ohio voting laws will affect the May primary election
In almost three weeks since Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed new voting restrictions into law, local boards of elections are coming to realize what these changes will mean for voters.
Ohioans continue paying for House Bill 6 scandal
Ohioans continue to foot the bill of not just former Speaker of the Ohio House Larry Householder's public corruption trial, but also the bill that landed him in federal court.
Republican lawmaker calls for investigation into the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A state representative who accused the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus of exclusion during campaign season will not be allowed to join the caucus under its new rules. Before the November 2022 election, NBC4 talked with now-Republican Rep. Josh Williams (R-Oregon), who said he was frustrated that the caucus did not endorse […]
warricknews.com
Indiana to begin dropping ineligible Medicaid members April 30
Hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers who have received their health coverage through Indiana Medicaid amid the COVID-19 pandemic will begin to be removed from the state's Medicaid rolls April 30 if they no longer meet standard eligibility guidelines. The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) recently confirmed the upcoming...
