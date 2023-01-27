ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, IN

Ohio Capital Journal

Ohioans continue paying for House Bill 6 scandal as Householder’s corruption trial presses on

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Ohioans continue to foot the bill of not just former Speaker of the […] The post Ohioans continue paying for House Bill 6 scandal as Householder’s corruption trial presses on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Fix Ohio’s new photo voter ID law to make sure veterans, suspended drivers can vote: editorial

Thanks to a bill Republicans rammed through the General Assembly during the December lame duck, and that Gov. Mike DeWine signed Jan 6, Ohio is saddled with what The Washington Post termed “one of the most restrictive voter-ID laws in the country” -- House Bill 458. The Columbus Dispatch found the new Ohio law to be stricter than other states that require an ID.
OHIO STATE
wtae.com

Legal moonshine? Ohio state senator wants to see it happen

COLUMBUS, Ohio — You might not need to hide your homemade hooch in Ohio much longer, if one state senator has any say in it. Republican Sen. Frank Hoagland of Mingo Junction is the primary sponsor for a bill that would allow the distilling, serving and shipping of privately made liquor without a permit.
OHIO STATE
Advocate

Right-Wing Group Targets LGBTQ+ Existence In Michigan Schools

Michigan right-wingers are working together to challenge LGBTQ+-inclusive education in public schools. An organization called the Great Schools Initiative (GSI) is offering parents an opt-out form to prevent all discussions about gender identity and sexual orientation in schools. Last week, the group began an initiative called “Operation Opt-Out,” which asks...
MICHIGAN STATE
YAHOO!

Opinion: Mass incarceration being disguised as gun control in Ohio

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recently signed a massive criminal justice reform bill, a testament to the work of activists proposing legislation since the Black Lives Matter Movement. Not included in that reform package, however, was the repeal of a law that incarcerates hundreds of people: Weapons Under Disability. This law...
OHIO STATE
KISS 106

Proposed Indiana Bill Brings Up Furries in School AGAIN

Should Teens Be Allowed to Wear Whatever They Want?. One of the best (or tricky) parts of being an adolescent and navigating those hormonal teenage years, is discovering your own style along with your likes and dislikes. Even I can recall my different phases through those formative years ranging from wearing pink with girly make-up choices to my all-black emo days where only punk rock music was good music. As an adult, I still carry those different identities molded together into one, making me the well-rounded person that I like to think I am today.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Bill seeks to prevent federal takeover of Indiana air pollution program

Indiana’s air pollution permitting program is low on money, edging toward violation of the federal Clean Air Act — and a potential U.S. Environmental Protection Agency takeover. And it’s because air pollution is decreasing. Lawmakers hope to head EPA action off with a bill allowing the state agency responsible to raise its fees. But Senate […] The post Bill seeks to prevent federal takeover of Indiana air pollution program appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

The Spectrum: Vance on US tanks to Ukraine; Ohio’s split GOP

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: “I’m announcing that the United States will be sending 31 Abram tanks to Ukraine, the equivalent of one Ukrainian battalion,” the president said. However, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance said the move isn’t in the best interest of the United States. “It’s not just the spending,” Vance […]
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Veteran ID cards excluded from restrictive new voter ID law

COLUMBUS – The latest update to Ohio election law, which requires government-issued photo identification cards to be used as voter identification on Election Day, appears to render the free veteran ID cards issued by county recorders useless at the ballot box. Despite reports stating “The bill would require voters...
OHIO STATE
warricknews.com

Indiana to begin dropping ineligible Medicaid members April 30

Hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers who have received their health coverage through Indiana Medicaid amid the COVID-19 pandemic will begin to be removed from the state's Medicaid rolls April 30 if they no longer meet standard eligibility guidelines. The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) recently confirmed the upcoming...
INDIANA STATE

